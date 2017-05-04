People move for professional reasons, but they stay in or return to the UK for a mix of personal and professional reasons

Career development is the most commonly cited reason for mobility to the UK and long-term mobility overseas

Shorter term moves are to work with particular people and/or on particular topics, and these reasons also matter to those moving for longer periods

Family and personal reasons are the top two drivers of non-mobility, followed by career development

For those returning to the UK, career development is the most frequently selected driver, followed by family and personal reasons

Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.

RAND Europe is an independent not-for-profit research institute that helps to improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.

RAND Europe

IG-132/5-RS