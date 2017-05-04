Cover: Having a partner and/or children are important barriers to mobility
Having a partner and/or children are important barriers to mobility

by Susan Guthrie, Catherine A. Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks, Steven Wooding

Having a partner and/or children are important barriers to mobility

60% of respondents said that having a long-term partner made them less likely to move between countries

Amongst those with children, family reasons are cited as a reason for:

  • 92% respondents' choice to stay in the UK
  • 43% respondents' choice to move back to the UK

      • 79% of respondents said that having children made them less likely to move between countries

      Finding suitable employment for a partner is the most frequently cited barrier to mobility amongst those with a partner except for short-term mobility

      Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.

      RAND Europe is an independent not-for-profit research institute that helps to improve policy and decision making through research and analysis.

      RAND Europe

