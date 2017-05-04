Having a partner and/or children are important barriers to mobility

79% of respondents said that having children made them less likely to move between countries

Finding suitable employment for a partner is the most frequently cited barrier to mobility amongst those with a partner except for short-term mobility

Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A survey of researchers in the UK by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Emma Harte, Sarah Parks and Steven Wooding, RR-1991-RS, 2017, available at https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.

