The key drivers of international mobility are professional but vary by career stage

Professional opportunities encourage mobility:

Training

Jobs

Research environment

Professional motivations are more important than personal drivers in mobility of researchers overall

Early career researchers are driven by opportunities to advance their career and develop their skills

Personal factors are more important to more senior researchers alongside research autonomy and research culture

