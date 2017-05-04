Cover: The key drivers of international mobility are professional but vary by career stage
by Susan Guthrie, Catherine A. Lichten, Jennie Corbett, Steven Wooding

Professional opportunities encourage mobility:

  • Training
  • Jobs
  • Research environment

Professional motivations are more important than personal drivers in mobility of researchers overall

Early career researchers are driven by opportunities to advance their career and develop their skills

Personal factors are more important to more senior researchers alongside research autonomy and research culture

Adapted from International mobility of researchers: A review of the literature by Susan Guthrie, Catherine Lichten, Jennie Corbett and Steven Wooding, RR-1991/1-RS, 2017, available https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR1991.html.

