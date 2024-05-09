RAND Air and Space Research Forum

Perspectives on Optimizing the DAF for Great Power Competition

Seven F-35 Lightning IIs wait to take off for a U.S. Air Force Weapons School training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, photo by William Lewis/U.S. Air Force

Event Details

Date:

May 9, 2024

Time:

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Eastern
(continental breakfast at 7:00 a.m.)

Location:

RAND Corporation
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, Virginia 22202-5050

Attire:

Uniform of the day for military; business attire for civilians

Program

In February 2024, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced a major restructuring of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to meet the challenges of great power competition. This goal permeates every part of the DAF enterprise. This year’s RAND Air and Space Research Forum will feature a series of discussions with experts on how the strategic landscape is evolving and what that future means for DAF force design, workforce, and critical operations.

To facilitate an open and timely exchange of ideas and information, this event is open to DAF uniformed and civilian personnel and employees of the RAND Corporation only. The event will take place in person only and will not be recorded.

Agenda

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.
Check-In
  • Continental Breakfast
8:00 – 8:05 a.m.
Introductory Remarks
8:05 – 8:45 a.m.
Keynote Speaker
  • Gen James "Jim" Slife, Vice Chief of Staff, United States Air Force, Vice Chief of Staff, United States Air Force
8:45 – 9:45 a.m.
Panel 1: The "New Axis of Evil"? The Future of China-Russia-Iran-DPRK Cooperation (UNCLASSIFIED)
9:45 – 10:00 a.m.
Break and Networking
9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Panel 2: Talent for the Future: Implications of Great Power Competition (UNCLASSIFIED)
11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
Break and Networking
11:15 – 12:15 a.m.
Panel 3: Implications of Red Logistics for USAF Planning (CLASSIFIED)
12:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Break for lunch
  • Boxed lunches will be available for a suggested donation of $15
12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
Panel 4: DAF Force Design for Great Power Competition (CLASSIFIED)
2:15 – 2:30 p.m.
Break and Networking
2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Panel 5: Modernizing Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations: Lessons from Ukraine and Perspectives for Great Power Competition (CLASSIFIED)
3:30 p.m.
Forum Ends

