RAND Air and Space Research Forum
Perspectives on Optimizing the DAF for Great Power Competition
Event Details
Date:
May 9, 2024
Time:
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Eastern
Location:
RAND Corporation
Attire:
Uniform of the day for military; business attire for civilians
Program
In February 2024, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced a major restructuring of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) to meet the challenges of great power competition. This goal permeates every part of the DAF enterprise. This year’s RAND Air and Space Research Forum will feature a series of discussions with experts on how the strategic landscape is evolving and what that future means for DAF force design, workforce, and critical operations.
To facilitate an open and timely exchange of ideas and information, this event is open to DAF uniformed and civilian personnel and employees of the RAND Corporation only. The event will take place in person only and will not be recorded.
Agenda
- 7:00 – 8:00 a.m.
- Check-In
- Continental Breakfast
- 8:00 – 8:05 a.m.
- Introductory Remarks
- 8:05 – 8:45 a.m.
Keynote Speaker
- Gen James "Jim" Slife, Vice Chief of Staff, United States Air Force, Vice Chief of Staff, United States Air Force
- 8:45 – 9:45 a.m.
- Panel 1: The "New Axis of Evil"? The Future of China-Russia-Iran-DPRK Cooperation (UNCLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: Raphael Cohen
- Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga ; Alexandra Evans; Dara Massicot; Dr. Eric Edelman (Vice Chair of the National Defense Strategy Commission);
- 9:45 – 10:00 a.m.
- Break and Networking
- 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
- Panel 2: Talent for the Future: Implications of Great Power Competition (UNCLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: Miriam Matthews
- Tracy Krueger; Dave Ochmanek; Sean Robson; Don Snyder; Carrie Waltz (HAF AF/A1P)
- 11:00 – 11:15 a.m.
- Break and Networking
- 11:15 – 12:15 a.m.
- Panel 3: Implications of Red Logistics for USAF Planning (CLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: Patrick Mills
- Cristina Garafola; Joslyn Fleming; Maj Gen Jeffrey King (USAF/A4L)
- 12:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Break for lunch
- Boxed lunches will be available for a suggested donation of $15
- 12:45 – 1:45 p.m.
- Panel 4: DAF Force Design for Great Power Competition (CLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: James Chow
- Maj Gen R. Scott Jobe (HAF/A57); Dave Ochmanek; Kristin Lynch; Dr. Russell Partch (USSF/SWAC)
- 2:15 – 2:30 p.m.
- Break and Networking
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
- Panel 5: Modernizing Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations: Lessons from Ukraine and Perspectives for Great Power Competition (CLASSIFIED)
- Moderator: Sherrill Lingel
- Brig Gen Leslie Hauck; Nicholas O'Donoughue; Jair Aguirre; Andrew Radin ;
- 3:30 p.m.
- Forum Ends
