RAND Commentary Highlights of 2020

Three events dominated the news in 2020: COVID-19, the U.S. presidential election, and the protests across the country following the killing of George Floyd. But the roughly 400 op-eds and blog posts published by RAND researchers during the year reflected an enormous variety of expertise and perspectives, from remote education to election cybersecurity to the economic harms of racial disparities. Below are 10 highlights, presented chronologically, that landed in high-profile news outlets.