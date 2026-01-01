Laura L. Miller — Publications
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The Employment Effects of the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship for Military Spouses: An Analysis of the 2011 Cohort
2024
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Evaluating the U.S. Military's Progress Toward an Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce: Five-Year Process Evaluation Plan
2024
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Domestic Abuse in the Armed Forces: Improving Prevention and Outreach
2023
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Domestic Abuse Prevention and Outreach Approaches for the Military Community
2023
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Ensuring Parental Rights of Military Service Academy Cadets and Midshipmen: Policy and Cost Implications
2023
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Military Academy Students Can Now Retain Parental Rights: Department of Defense Options for Managing the Change
2023
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Novel Methods to Assess the Military's Evolving Prevention Capabilities: Development and Pilot Test of the On-Site Installation Evaluation Process
2023
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Managing Adverse and Reportable Information Regarding U.S. Military Officers: 2019 Update
2022
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The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP): Policy Alignment Between the Department of Defense and the Services
2021
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Reducing the Risk of Extremist Activity in the U.S. Military
2021
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2017 U.S. Air Force Community Feedback Tool: Key Results Report for Air Force Headquarters
2019
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Air Force Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Programs and Services: Contribution to Airman and Family Resilience and Readiness
2019
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Availability of Family Violence Services for Military Service Members and Their Families
2019
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The Impact of a Spouse Incentive on Employee Retention: Evidence from a Military Spouse Scholarship
2019
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A Survey System to Assess Abuse and Misconduct Toward Air Force Students in Occupational Specialty Training
2019
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Air Force Sexual Assault Situations, Settings, and Offender Behaviors
2018
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An Early Evaluation of the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship for Military Spouses
2018
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Early Evidence from the My Career Advancement Account Scholarship for Military Spouses: Work, Earnings, and Retention
2018
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Today's Soldier: Assessing the Needs of Soldiers and Their Families
2017
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The Military Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program: Recommendations for an Internal Monitoring System
2016
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Advancing the Careers of Military Spouses: An Assessment of Education and Employment Goals and Barriers Facing Military Spouses Eligible for MyCAA
2015
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Airman and Family Resilience: Lessons from the Scientific Literature
2015
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Federal Educational Assistance Programs Available to Service Members: Program Features and Recommendations for Improved Delivery
2015
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Higher Education Benefits for Post-9/11 Military Service Members and Veterans
2015
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An Integrated Survey System for Addressing Abuse and Misconduct Toward Air Force Trainees During Basic Military Training
2015
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A Review of Research on Problematic Internet Use and Well-Being: With Recommendations for the U.S. Air Force
2015
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A Review of the Literature on Sexual Assault Perpetrator Characteristics and Behaviors
2015
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Understanding Low Survey Response Rates Among Young U.S. Military Personnel
2015
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The Association Between Base-Area Social and Economic Characteristics and Airmen's Outcomes
2014
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Information and Communication Technologies to Promote Social and Psychological Well-Being in the Air Force: A 2012 Survey of Airmen
2014
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Exploring the Association Between Military Base Neighborhood Characteristics and Soldiers' and Airmen's Outcomes
2013
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The Extent of Restrictions on the Service of Active-Component Military Women
2012
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RAND Review: Vol. 36, No. 1, Spring 2012
2012
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Assessing the Needs of Service Members and Their Families: A New Approach
2011
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A New Approach for Assessing the Needs of Service Members and Their Families
2011
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Year of the Air Force Family: 2009 Survey of Active-Duty Spouses
2011
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Cultural Themes in Messages from Top Air Force Leaders, 2005-2008
2010
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Indefinite Reenlistment and Noncommissioned Officers
2007
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Deployment, Stress, and Intention to Stay in the Military
2006
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How Deployments Affect Service Members
2006
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Assessing the Impact of Future Operations on Trainer Aircraft Requirements
2005
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Police Personnel Challenges After September 11: Anticipating Expanded Duties and a Changing Labor Pool
2005
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Replacing Aging Trainer Aircraft is a Question More of Cost Than of Capability
2005
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Military Readiness: Women Are Not a Problem
1997
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New Opportunities for Military Women: Effects Upon Readiness, Cohesion, and Morale
1997