Mary E. Vaiana — Publications

America's Opioid Ecosystem: How Leveraging System Interactions Can Help Curb Addiction, Overdose, and Other Harms
2023
The Ecosystem Approach to Opioid Policy
2023
Alternatives in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2021
Barriers to Price and Quality Transparency in Health Care Markets
2021
Consolidation by Any Other Name: The Emergence of Clinically Integrated Networks
2020
The Importance of Understanding and Measuring Health System Structural, Functional, and Clinical Integration
2020
What Are the Determinants of Health System Performance? Findings from the Literature and a Technical Expert Panel
2020
Are Value-Based Incentives Driving Behavior Change to Improve Value?
2019
Understanding U.S. Health Systems: Using Mixed Methods to Unpack Organizational Complexity
2019
Evidence-Based Best Practices for Outpatient Management of Warfarin
2018
Costs of the Conflict Calculator
2015
The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2015
The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Executive Summary
2015
The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Executive Summary: (Hebrew translation)
2015
The Costs of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Executive Summary: (Arabic translation)
2015
Resources and Capabilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs to Provide Timely and Accessible Care to Veterans
2015
Using the Knowledge Base of Health Services Research to Redefine Health Care Systems
2015
Healing Medical Product Innovation
2014
Redirecting Innovation in U.S. Health Care: Options to Decrease Spending and Increase Value
2014
Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars
2014
Making Health Care Safer II: An Updated Critical Analysis of the Evidence for Patient Safety Practices
2013
Making Health Care Safer II: An Updated Critical Analysis of the Evidence for Patient Safety Practices : Executive Summary
2013
Flattening the Trajectory of Health Care Spending: Facilitate High-Value Innovation
2012
Flattening the Trajectory of Health Care Spending: Foster Efficient and Accountable Providers
2012
Flattening the Trajectory of Health Care Spending: Engage and Empower Consumers
2012
Flattening the Trajectory of Health Care Spending: Insights from RAND Health Research
2012
Flattening the Trajectory of Health Care Spending: Promote Population Health
2012
Improving Childhood Asthma Outcomes in the United States: A Blueprint for Policy Action
2011
RAND Review: Vol. 35, No. 1, Spring 2011
2011
Will Adoption of Electronic Health Records Improve Quality in U.S. Hospitals?
2011
Medicare Facts and Figures Chartbook
2010
RAND Review: Vol. 34, No. 3, Winter 2010-2011
2010
The RAND Palestine Initiative
2009
The RAND Palestine Initiative - Arabic Translation
2009
The RAND Palestine Initiative - Hebrew Translation
2009
RAND Review: Vol. 33, No. 2, Summer 2009
2009
Educating Military Personnel and Their Families About Post-Deployment Stress
2008
Invisible Wounds: Mental Health and Cognitive Care Needs of America's Returning Veterans
2008
Invisible Wounds of War: Summary and Recommendations for Addressing Psychological and Cognitive Injuries
2008
Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery
2008
The Teen Photovoice Project: A Pilot Study to Promote Health Through Advocacy
2007
Medicare Facts and Figures: A California Perspective
2006
An Update on Adolescent Drug Use: What School Counselors Need to Know
2006
Are L.A.’s Children Ready for School?
2004
Health Insurance: Should California Regulate Health Insurance Premiums?
2004
RAND Review: Vol. 28, No. 3, Fall 2004
2004
Reporting About Health Care Quality: A Guide to the Galaxy
2004
The Role of Schools in Meeting Community Needs During Bioterrorism
2003
2002
Improving Childhood Asthma Outcomes in the United States: A Blueprint for Policy Action
2002
In Our Backyard: How 3 L.A. Neighborhoods Affect Kids' Lives
2002
What Cognitive Science tells us About the Design of Reports for Consumers
2002
2001
Putting Practice Guidelines to Work in the Department of Defense Medical System: A Guide for Action
2001
Just, Speedy, and Inexpensive? : An Evaluation of Judicial Case Management Under the Civil Justice Reform Act: A Summary
2000
Compensating Permanent Workplace Injuries: A Study of the California System
1998
Discovery Management: Further Analysis of the Civil Justice Reform Act Evaluation Data
1998
Findings and Recommendations on California's Permanent Partial Disability System: Executive Summary
1997
California’s Ozone Reduction Strategy for Light-Duty Vehicles: An Economic Assessment
1996
An Evaluation of Judicial Case Management Under the Civil Justice Reform Act
1996
An Evaluation of Mediation and Early Neutral Evaluation Under the Civil Justice Reform Act
1996
How Big Is the Price Tag for Excess Auto Injury Claims?
1996
Implementation of the Civil Justice Reform Act in Pilot and Comparison Districts
1996
Just, Speedy, and Inexpensive? An Evaluation of Judicial Case Management Under the CJRA
1996
Just, Speedy, and Inexpensive? : An Evaluation of Judicial Case Management Under the Civil Justice Reform Act
1996
Making ZEV Policy Despite Uncertainty: An Annotated Briefing for the California Air Resources Board
1996
The Costs of Excess Medical Claims for Automobile Personal Injuries
1995
Liability System Incentives to Consume Excess Medical Care
1995
Urban America: Policy Choices for Los Angeles and the Nation
1992
Accidental Injury Compensation in the United States
1991
Compensation for Accidental Injuries: Research Design and Methods
1991
Compensation for Accidental Injuries in the United States
1991
Compensation for Accidental Injuries in the United States: Executive Summary
1991
Appropriateness of Care
1989
Recent Contributions of Information Sciences Research at RAND to Modeling- and Simulation-Based Policy Analysis
1987
Trends in Tort Litigation: The Story Behind the Statistics
1987
Cost and Schedule Implications of Multinational Coproduction
1984
CLARIFY:™ : An On-Line Guide for Revising Technical Prose
1983
Policy Analysis of Water Management for the Netherlands: Vol. I, Summary Report
1983
Time-of-Day Electricity Rates for the United States
1983
Demographic Challenges in America's Future
1982
The Urban Impacts of Federal Policies: Vol. 1, Overview
1980