Robert Bozick is a senior demographer at the RAND Corporation. His research focuses on the effects of economic strain on labor force and education outcomes, with a particular focus on linkages between school, work, and health across the life course. Bozick has over 20 years of experience designing and administering surveys, analyzing survey data, and using longitudinal data to address public policy issues in education, labor, and population. He has particular expertise in the design and analysis of surveys administered to hard-to-study populations. Bozick’s research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the California Department of Finance, the California Department of Social Services, the New York City Mayor’s Office, the Spencer Foundation, the Peterson Foundation, the ECMC Foundation, and the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven. His research has been featured in over 100 news outlets, including National Public Radio, The New York Times, TIME Magazine, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and U.S. News and World Report. From 2014 to 2018 Bozick was the associate director of RAND Labor and Population, and from 2020 to 2022 Bozick was a Senior Fellow at Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
Selected Publications
Robert Bozick, Lane F. Burgette, Ethan Sharygin, Regina A. Shih, Beverly Weidmer, Michael Tzen, Aaron Kofner, Jennie E. Brand, and Hiram Beltran-Sanchez, "Evaluating the Accuracy of the 2020 Census Block Level Estimates in California," Demography (forthcoming)
Sergio Chavez, Robert Bozick, and Jing Li, "How Housing, Employment, and Legal Precarity Affect the Sleep of Migrant Workers: A Mixed-Methods Study," Journal of Health and Social Behavior (forthcoming)
Robert Bozick, "An Increasing Disinterest in Fatherhood Among Childless Men in the United States," Journal of Marriage and Family, 85(1), 2023
Matthew Baird, Robert Bozick, and Melanie Zaber, "Beyond Traditional Educational Credentials: The Labor Market Returns to Licenses and Certifications," IZA Journal of Labor Economics, 11(1), 2022
Robert Bozick, "The Effects of Hurricane Harvey on the Physical and Mental Health of Adults in Houston," Health & Place, 72, 2021 (forthcoming)
Robert Bozick, "Population Structure and Excess Mortality Among Young Men in the United States," Biodemography and Social Biology, 67(1), 2022
Robert Bozick, "Age, Period, and Cohort Effects Contributing to the Great American Migration Slowdown," Demographic Research, 45(42), 2021
Robert Bozick, "The Utility of Self-Rated Health in Population Surveys: The Role of Bodyweight," Population Health Metrics, 19(23), 2021