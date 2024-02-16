Greg Pollock has served since 2012 in a series of leadership positions in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy, where he currently serves as the Principal Director for the recently established Arctic and Global Resilience Office. In this role, Mr. Pollock leads a team that develops and implements the Department's strategic approach to challenges related to climate change, energy security, and competition with Russia and China in an increasingly contested Arctic region.

Mr. Pollock is also an Adjunct Professor at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service, where he teaches a graduate course on the implications of global climate change and the energy transition for international security.

Mr. Pollock served from 2019-2021 as the Secretary of Defense Chair on the faculty of the National War College, where he created and taught courses on national security strategy, U.S.-China relations, and climate security.

From 2017-2019, Mr. Pollock was the acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Security Cooperation. In this role, he led the Department's multi-billion dollar security cooperation enterprise focused on enhancing the ability of U.S. allies and partners to conduct military operations in coalition with U.S. forces around the world.

Mr. Pollock has also served previously as Policy's Director for Russia and Arms Control Policy, as the Director for African Affairs, as a Legislative Fellow to Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), and as an Analyst in the Department of the Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Prior to his government service, Mr. Pollock was an Advocacy and Research Officer at the International Crisis Group, a leading source of analysis and advice to governments concerning international conflict.

Mr. Pollock is a frequent public speaker on national security issues, including appearances at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Atlantic Council, the Heritage Foundation, the Brookings Institution, the Carnegie Endowment, the Center for a New American Security, the Wilson Center, and the National Defense University. He is a past Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a recipient of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, the Brookings Legislative Fellowship, the Presidential Management Fellowship, the Senator Pat Roberts Intelligence Scholarship, and the Harold W. Rosenthal Fellowship.