Selected Publications
David M. Adamson, Annie Brothers, Sasha Romanosky, Marjory S. Blumenthal, Douglas C. Ligor, Karlyn D. Stanley, Peter Schirmer, Julia Vidal Verástegui, Cyberstalking A Growing Challenge for the U.S. Legal System, RAND (RRA–2637-1), 2023
Susan A. Resetar, Abbie Tingstad, Joshua Mendelsohn, Miriam E. Marlier, Beth E. Lachman, Katherine Anania, Chandra Garber, David M. Adamson, Recovery Planning for Natural Resources and Parks in Puerto Rico Natural and Cultural Resources Sector Report, Volume I, RAND (RR-2605)
Susan A. Resetar, James V. Marrone, Joshua Mendelsohn, Amy Schwartzman, David M. Adamson, Cultural and Historical Resources Recovery Planning in Puerto Rico Natural and Cultural Resources Sector Report, Volume II, RAND (RR-2859), 2020
Regina A. Shih, Joie D. Acosta, Emily K. Chen, Eric G. Carbone, Lea Xenakis, David M. Adamson, Anita Chandra, Improving Disaster Resilience Among Older Adults, RAND (RR-2313), 2018
Carrie Farmer, Susan Hosek, David M Adamson, Balancing Demand and Supply for Veterans' Health Care: A Summary of Three RAND Assessments Conducted Under the Veterans Choice Act, RAND (RR-1165z4), 2016
Valerie L. Williams, Elisa Eiseman, Eric Landree, David M. Adamson, Demonstrating and Communicating Research Impact: Preparing NIOSH Programs for External Review., RAND (MG-809), 2009
David Adamson "Chapter One," in Terri Tanielian and Lisa Jaycox, eds., Invisible Wounds of War, RAND (MG-720), 2008
Lynn, Joanne, David M. Adamson, Living Well at the End of Life: Adapting Health Care to Serious Chronic Illness in Old Age, RAND Corporation (WP-137), 2003