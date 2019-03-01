David M. Adamson

David M. Adamson
Senior Research Communications Analyst
Washington Office

Education

Ph.D. in English language and literature, University of California, Los Angeles; M.A. in English language and literature, University of California, Los Angeles; B.A. in English, Yale University

Overview

David Adamson is a senior research communications analyst (RCA) at the RAND Corporation. He works with dvision management and research staff to develop division- and project-level communication strategies, assess the effectiveness of these strategies, and develop and improve the messaging, clarity, and audience appropriateness of research communications. He also drafts research briefs, newsletters, division overview materials, and web content and helps craft proposals. He has worked across all of RAND's research divisions. Adamson holds a Ph.D. in English language and literature from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Selected Publications

David M. Adamson, Annie Brothers, Sasha Romanosky, Marjory S. Blumenthal, Douglas C. Ligor, Karlyn D. Stanley, Peter Schirmer, Julia Vidal Verástegui, Cyberstalking A Growing Challenge for the U.S. Legal System, RAND (RRA–2637-1), 2023

Susan A. Resetar, Abbie Tingstad, Joshua Mendelsohn, Miriam E. Marlier, Beth E. Lachman, Katherine Anania, Chandra Garber, David M. Adamson, Recovery Planning for Natural Resources and Parks in Puerto Rico Natural and Cultural Resources Sector Report, Volume I, RAND (RR-2605)

Susan A. Resetar, James V. Marrone, Joshua Mendelsohn, Amy Schwartzman, David M. Adamson, Cultural and Historical Resources Recovery Planning in Puerto Rico Natural and Cultural Resources Sector Report, Volume II, RAND (RR-2859), 2020

Regina A. Shih, Joie D. Acosta, Emily K. Chen, Eric G. Carbone, Lea Xenakis, David M. Adamson, Anita Chandra, Improving Disaster Resilience Among Older Adults, RAND (RR-2313), 2018

Carrie Farmer, Susan Hosek, David M Adamson, Balancing Demand and Supply for Veterans' Health Care: A Summary of Three RAND Assessments Conducted Under the Veterans Choice Act, RAND (RR-1165z4), 2016

Valerie L. Williams, Elisa Eiseman, Eric Landree, David M. Adamson, Demonstrating and Communicating Research Impact: Preparing NIOSH Programs for External Review., RAND (MG-809), 2009

David Adamson "Chapter One," in Terri Tanielian and Lisa Jaycox, eds., Invisible Wounds of War, RAND (MG-720), 2008

Lynn, Joanne, David M. Adamson, Living Well at the End of Life: Adapting Health Care to Serious Chronic Illness in Old Age, RAND Corporation (WP-137), 2003

Honors & Awards

  • Spotlight Awards (2) 2021
  • Medal Award Key Contributor Awards (2) 2018, New York Single-Payer; Puerto Rico Recovery
  • Spotlight Award, 2015, RAND

Languages

English; Spanish (reading); Classical Greek (reading)

Commentary

Publications