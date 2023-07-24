Thomas S. Szayna

Thomas S. Szayna
Adjunct Political Scientist
Off Site Office

Education

M.A. in international relations, Claremont Graduate School; B.A. in history and philosophy, Villanova University

Overview

Thomas S. Szayna is an adjunct political scientist at the RAND Corporation. He has over 35 years of experience in national security policy and defense analysis.

He was the director of RAND's Defense and Political Sciences Department in 2014–2020. From 1997 to 2011 he served as associate director of the Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program in the RAND Army Research Division. His research has focused on aspects of strategic planning for the U.S. armed forces, European security, post-conflict stability and reconstruction operations, and coalition interoperability. He has given testimony for the U.S. House of Representatives and has been a keynote speaker at a number of defense conferences.

Szayna received an M.A. in international relations from Claremont Graduate School and a B.A. in history and philosophy from Villanova University.

Research Focus

Recent Projects

  • Aftermath of Troop Withdrawal
  • Impact of U.S. Military Posture and Operations on the Incidence of Conflict
  • Conflict Trends and Propensity for U.S. Intervention
  • Designing and Implementing the Global Landpower Network Concept
  • Enabling an Efficient and Effective Global SOF Network

Selected Publications

Thomas S. Szayna, Eric V. Larson, Angela O'Mahony, Sean Robson, Agnes Gereben Schaefer, et.al., Considerations for Integrating Women into Closed Occupations in U.S. Special Operations Forces, RAND Corporation (RR-1058), 2016

Michael J. McNerney, Angela O'Mahony, Thomas S. Szayna, Derek Eaton, Caroline Baxter, Colin P. Clarke, Emma Cutrufello, Michael McGee, Heather Peterson, Leslie Payne, Calin Trenkov-Wermuth, Assessing Security Cooperation as a Preventive Tool, RAND Corporation (RR-350), 2014

Elvira N. Loredo, John E. Peters, Karlyn D. Stanley, Matthew E. Boyer, William Welser, Thomas S. Szayna, Authorities and Options for Funding USSOCOM Operations, RAND Corporation (RR-360), 2014

Thomas S. Szayna, William Welser, Developing and Assessing Options for the Global SOF Network, RAND Corporation (RR-340), 2013

Eric V. Larson, Derek Eaton, Brian Nichiporuk, Thomas S. Szayna, Assessing Irregular Warfare: A Framework for Intelligence Analysis, RAND Corporation (MG-668), 2009

Thomas S. Szayna, Kevin F. McCarthy, Jerry M. Sollinger, Linda J. Demaine, Jefferson P. Marquis, Brett D. Steele, The Civil-Military Gap in the United States: Does It Exist, Why, and Does It Matter?RAND Corporation (MG-379), 2007

Thomas S. Szayna, Paul Dreyer, Derek Eaton, Lisa Saum-Manning, Army Global Basing Posture: an Analytic Framework for Maximizing Responsiveness and Effectiveness, RAND Corporation (RR-158), 2015

Honors & Awards

  • President's Choice Silver Award, 2013, RAND Corporation
  • President's Choice Gold Award, 2005, RAND Corporation

Commentary

  • Teacher Aleksandra Artemova teaches Ukrainian refugee children during a school preparation course in Dusseldorf, Germany, March 18, 2022, photo by Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
    Refugees

    The EU Can't Treat Ukrainian Refugees Like Short-Term Visitors

    Although EU countries, communities, and citizens have been very welcoming to Ukrainian refugees, it is not enough to treat them as short-term visitors, meet their immediate humanitarian needs, and let them wait out the war. By educating and employing them instead, EU countries can enrich their own communities and support Ukraine.

    Jul 24, 2023

    Foreign Policy

  • People watch as crews take down the statue to Confederate general Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Virginia, July 1, 2020, photo by Julia Rendleman/Reuters
    Racial Discrimination

    Confederate Statues Symbolize Role of Racism in America

    Monuments are public art and symbols important to those who hold power. The renewed debate about monuments to historical figures associated with the Confederacy is part of the larger debate about the role of racism in the United States and the treatment of African Americans by institutions.

    Jul 16, 2020

    United Press International

  • U.S. Marines with 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division participate in a field exercise (FEX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 22, 2019, photo by Sgt. Miguel A. Rosales/U.S. Marine Corps
    Artificial Intelligence

    First, Manage Security Threats to Machine Learning

    Deception is as old as warfare itself. Until now, the targets of deception operations have been humans. But the introduction of machine learning and artificial intelligence opens up a whole new world of opportunities to deceive by targeting machines.

    Nov 4, 2019

    War on the Rocks

Publications

