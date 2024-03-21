Israel-Hamas War: Insights from RAND

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking nearly 200 more hostage. Israel’s response has been intense, with extensive air strikes on Gaza and a sweeping ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.
Urban warfare in Gaza has been devastating; thousands of Palestinians, including many civilians, have been killed. Many observers fear that a protracted conflict is ahead.
What lessons does the past offer about this war? How can the humanitarian crisis be addressed? Is there potential for a peaceful resolution? RAND experts have been offering timely insights on these questions and more. Additionally, previously published RAND research provides important context for the conflict, the long-standing bloodshed between Israel and Hamas, and what might happen next.
What's been happening in Gaza suggests that none of the lessons from 20 years of global counterterrorism conflicts were implemented there. In addition to the needless destruction and tragic loss of life in Gaza, from a military and intelligence perspective, all the hard-gained lessons from the global war on terror have been wasted.
On October 7, Hamas launched a sweeping attack on Israel. As his government responded with strikes in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warned of a “long and difficult war” ahead. A 2017 RAND report offers context for this violence, the latest eruption in a cycle that has long plagued the region.