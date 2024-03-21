Israel-Hamas War: Insights from RAND

In this page:

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise assault on Israel, killing an estimated 1,200 people and taking nearly 200 more hostage. Israel’s response has been intense, with extensive air strikes on Gaza and a sweeping ground invasion aimed at destroying Hamas.

Urban warfare in Gaza has been devastating; thousands of Palestinians, including many civilians, have been killed. Many observers fear that a protracted conflict is ahead.

What lessons does the past offer about this war? How can the humanitarian crisis be addressed? Is there potential for a peaceful resolution? RAND experts have been offering timely insights on these questions and more. Additionally, previously published RAND research provides important context for the conflict, the long-standing bloodshed between Israel and Hamas, and what might happen next.