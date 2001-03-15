Steven W. Popper — Publications
Next Steps for the U.S. National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism: Initial Thoughts from a Policy Analytical Perspective
2024
Staffing the Israel Defense Force in the 21st Century
2024
Disruptive Money: Exploring the Future of Corporate Cryptocurrency
2023
Adaptive Engagement for Undergoverned Spaces: Concepts, Challenges, and Prospects for New Approaches
2022
Assessing Systemic Strengths and Vulnerabilities of China's Defense Industrial Base
2022
Assessing Systemic Strengths and Vulnerabilities of China's Defense Industrial Base: With a Repeatable Methodology for Other Countries
2022
Systematic Method for Prioritizing Investments in Game-Changing Technologies: The Evaluation and Comparison Process Framework
2022
Transportation Planning for Uncertain Times: A Practical Guide to Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty for MPOs
2022
Use of Predictive Analytic Tools to Assess Technological Emergences and Acquisition Targets
2022
Forecasts and Decisions: A Commentary on Lustick and Tetlock 2021
2021
An Analysis of Education and Training Programs in Advanced Manufacturing Using Robotics
2020
China's Propensity for Innovation in the 21st Century: Identifying Indicators of Future Outcomes
2020
Confronting Model Uncertainty in Policy Analysis for Complex Systems: What Policymakers Should Demand
2020
How Can the United States Prepare a Workforce for Advanced Manufacturing Using Robotics?
2020
Implementing a New Mobility Vision for Rancho Higuera in a Deeply Uncertain, Fast-Changing World: Results from RAND Corporation Participatory Local Planning Workshops
2020
Local Government Reform and the Socioeconomic Gap in Israel: Building Toward a New Future
2020
Decision Making Under Deep Uncertainty: From Theory to Practice
2019
Developing a Robust Water Strategy for Monterrey, Mexico: Diversification and Adaptation for Coping with Climate, Economic, and Technological Uncertainties
2019
Do Differing Analyses Change the Decision? Using a Game to Assess Whether Differing Analytic Approaches Improve Decisionmaking
2019
Reflections: DMDU and Public Policy for Uncertain Times
2019
Robust Decision Making and Scenario Discovery in the Absence of Formal Models
2019
Sacramento Area Council of Governments Peer Review
2019
Assessing, Monitoring, and Evaluating Army Security Cooperation: A Framework for Implementation
2018
The Road to Zero: A Vision for Achieving Zero Roadway Deaths by 2050
2018
The Road to Zero: Executive Summary: A Vision for Achieving Zero Roadway Deaths by 2050
2018
Developing Long-Term Socioeconomic Strategy in Israel: Institutions, Processes, and Supporting Information
2016
The Effect of Near-Term Policy Choices on Long-Term Greenhouse Gas Transformation Pathways
2015
The Strategic Perspective and Long-Term Socioeconomic Strategies for Israel: Key Methods with an Application to Aging
2015
Effective Policing for 21st-Century Israel: Dual English and Hebrew edition
2014
An Evolutionary Model of Industry Transformation and the Political Sustainability of Emission Control Policies
2013
Expediting Future Technologies for Enhancing Transportation System Performance
2013
Making Good Decisions Without Predictions: Robust Decision Making for Planning Under Deep Uncertainty
2013
Creating an Innovation System for Knowledge City: Chinese Translation
2012
Creating an Innovation System for Knowledge City
2012
An Outline of Strategies for Building an Innovation System for Knowledge City: Chinese Translation (simplified characters)
2012
An Outline of Strategies for Building an Innovation System for Knowledge City
2012
An Outline of Strategies for Building an Innovation System for Knowledge City: Chinese Translation (traditional characters)
2012
RAND Review: Vol. 34, No. 1, Spring 2010
2010
Natural Gas and Israel's Energy Future: Planning Amid Deep Uncertainty
2009
Natural Gas and Israel's Energy Future: A Strategic Analysis Under Conditions of Deep Uncertainty
2009
Natural Gas and Israel's Energy Future: Near-Term Decisions from a Strategic Perspective
2009
Shaping Tomorrow Today: Near-Term Steps Towards Long-Term Goals
2009
Brain Korea 21 Phase II: A New Evaluation Model
2008
Brain Korea 21 Phase II: A New Evaluation Model (Korean-language version)
2008
Comparing Alternative U.S. Counterterrorism Strategies: Can Assumption-Based Planning Help Elevate the Debate?
2008
Evaluating the BK 21 Program
2008
Despite Deep Scientific Uncertainty, Long-Term Problems Can Be Tackled
2006
A General, Analytic Method for Generating Robust Strategies and Narrative Scenarios
2006
High-Performance Government: Structure, Leadership, Incentives
2005
-
Strategic Choices in Science and Technology: Korea in the Era of a Rising China
2005
Strategic Choices in Science and Technology: Korea in the Era of a Rising China (Korean-language version)
2005
Shaping the Next One Hundred Years: New Methods for Quantitative, Long-Term Policy Analysis
2003
Confronting Surprise
2002
New Foundations for Growth: The U.S. Innovation System Today and Tomorrow
2002
Computer-assisted Reasoning
2001
New Foundations for Growth: The U.S. Innovation System Today and Tomorrow An Executive Summary
2001
RAND Review: Vol. 25, No. 1, Spring 2001
2001
Setting Priorities and Coordinating Federal R&D Across Fields of Science: A Literature Review
2000
Setting Priorities and Coordinating Federal R&D Across Fields of Science: A Literature Review : Executive Summary and Annotated Bibliography
2000
Critical Technologies: The View from Industry
1998
New Forces at Work: Industry Views Critical Technologies
1998
Economic Approaches to Measuring the Performance and Benefits of Fundamental Science
1995
The Competitive Position of the U.S. Foundry Industry
1994
Conversion, regional economies, and direct foreign investment in Russia
1994
A note on the emigration of Russia's technical intelligentsia
1994
Science and technology in Eastern Europe after the flood : rejoining the world
1994
U.S. competitiveness policy under a new administration : implications for East Asia
1994
What is a Critical Technology?
1994
Defense and the Soviet Economy: Military Muscle and Economic Weakness
1992
Conversion of arms industries in Central Europe
1991
Eastern Europe as a Source of High-Technology Imports for Soviet Economic Modernization
1991
Science and technology in Eastern Europe after the flood: rejoining the world
1991
Western Governmental Assistance to Eastern Europe: The First Steps
1991
Civil-Military Relations in a Multiparty Democracy: Report of a Conference Organized by The RAND Corporation and the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs
1990
The Prospects for Modernizing Soviet Industry
1990
Slouching towards Budapest: a trip report
1990
Eastern Europe's Reliance on Western Technology
1989
The Economic Cost of Soviet Military Manpower Requirements
1989
The Military Manpower Burden and the Estimation of Soviet Force Size
1989
Modernizing the Soviet Textile Industry: Implications for Perestroika
1989
Conflicts in CMEA science and technology integration policy
1988
East European Reliance on Technology Imports from the West
1988
Hungarian management in transition: enterprise guidance in an era of economic reform
1986