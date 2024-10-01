Carter C. Price — Publications
-
Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security: How AI Impacts the Homeland Security Enterprise
2024
-
Demystifying the Wealth Gap to Inform Military Talent Management Decisions
2024
-
Leading with Artificial Intelligence: Insights for U.S. Civilian and Military Leaders on Strengthening the AI Workforce
2024
-
The Budgetary Effects of Climate Change and Their Potential Influence on Legislation: Recommendations for a Model of the Federal Budget
2023
-
Roadmap of Scalable Analytic Methods
2022
-
Streamlining Emergency Management: Issues, Impacts, and Options for Improvement
2022
-
10Plan, How Would It Affect Health Care Spending by Consumers and the Federal Government
2021
-
Analysis of the 10Plan: A Self-Pay System Designed to Minimize the Burden of Health Care Costs
2021
-
A New Approach to Measuring Income Inequality Over Recent Decades
2021
-
Temporary Safety-Net Policies and Pandemic-Related Insurance Loss in New York State
2021
-
A Framework for Assessing Models of the COVID-19 Pandemic to Inform Policymaking in Virginia
2020
-
A Model of the Spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic During a Hurricane in Virginia
2020
-
Trends in Income From 1975 to 2018
2020
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States
2018
-
A Comprehensive Assessment of Four Options for Financing Health Care Delivery in Oregon
2017
-
Financing Health Care in Oregon: Four Policy Options
2017
-
Modeling Dr. Dynasaur 2.0 Coverage and Finance Proposals: Effects of the Expansion of Vermont's Dr. Dynasaur Program to All Individuals Through Age 25
2017
-
Oregon's Options to Overhaul Health Care Financing: Health Care Reform 2.0?
2017
-
U.S. Military Capabilities and Forces for a Dangerous World: Rethinking the U.S. Approach to Force Planning
2017
-
Inequality and Opportunity: The Relationship Between Income Inequality and Intergenerational Transmission of Income
2016
-
Evaluating the Impact of Whole-Body Vibration (WBV) on Fatigue and the Implications for Driver Safety
2015
-
Management Perspectives Pertaining to Root Cause Analyses of Nunn-McCurdy Breaches, Volume 6: Contractor Motivations and Anticipating Breaches
2014
-
The Affordable Care Act and Health Insurance Markets: Simulating the Effects of Regulation
2013
-
The Budgetary Effects of Medicaid Expansion on Pennsylvania: An Expansion on Previous Work
2013
-
Delaying the Employer Mandate: Small Change in the Short Term, Big Cost in the Long Run
2013
-
The Economic Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Pennsylvania
2013
-
The Economic Impact of the Affordable Care Act on Arkansas
2013
-
Expanding Medicaid Is the Best Financial Option for States
2013
-
For States That Opt Out of Medicaid Expansion: 3.6 Million Fewer Insured and $8.4 Billion Less in Federal Payments
2013
-
How the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania May Fare Under the Affordable Care Act
2013
-
How the Great State of Arkansas May Fare Under the Affordable Care Act
2013
-
The Math of State Medicaid Expansion
2013
-
Predictive Policing: Forecasting Crime for Law Enforcement
2013
-
Predictive Policing: The Role of Crime Forecasting in Law Enforcement Operations
2013
-
A Two-Step Procedure to Estimate Participation and Premiums in Multistate Health Plans
2013
-
U.S. Navy Employment Options for Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)
2013
-
Air Attack Against Wildfires: Understanding U.S. Forest Service Requirements for Large Aircraft
2012
-
The Effect of the Affordable Care Act on Enrollment and Premiums, With and Without the Individual Mandate
2012
-
How Would Eliminating the Individual Mandate Affect Health Coverage and Premium Costs?
2012
-
Identifying a Cost-Effective Aviation Fleet for the U.S. Forest Service
2012
-
Modeling Terrorism Risk to the Air Transportation System: An Independent Assessment of TSA's Risk Management Analysis Tool and Associated Methods
2012
-
Small Firms' Actions in Two Areas, and Exchange Premium and Enrollment Impact
2012
-
Changing Aircraft Carrier Procurement Schedules: Effects That a Five-Year Procurement Cycle Would Have on Cost, Availability, and Shipyard Manpower and Workload
2011
-
Employer Self-Insurance Decisions and the Implications of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act as Modified by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (ACA)
2011
-
Where Might the U.S. Army Budget Go, and How Might It Get There?
2011
-
Analysis of the Affordable Health Care for America Act (H.R. 3962)
2010
-
Analysis of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (H.R. 3590)
2010
-
Coverage, Spending, and Consumer Financial Risk: How Do the Recent House and Senate Health Care Bills Compare?
2010
-
Establishing State Health Insurance Exchanges: Implications for Health Insurance Enrollment, Spending, and Small Businesses
2010
-
Grandfathering in the Small Group Market Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act: Effects on Offer Rates, Premiums, and Coverage
2010
-
How Will the Affordable Care Act Affect Employee Health Coverage at Small Businesses?
2010
-
RAND COMPARE Analysis of President Obama's Proposal for Health Reform
2010