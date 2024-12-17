Looking Back on the Big Policy Stories of 2024

With a new year set to bring a new administration to Washington, RAND holds steadfast to the vital mission that's been our guiding light for more than 75 years: We improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis.

Our work is grounded in the facts, free from partisan or commercial pressures, and pursued in the public interest. While politics commanded the public's attention this year, RAND remained focused on policy.

Before we turn the page on 2024, I'm reflecting on the many ways RAND is helping leaders of all stripes better understand and address humanity's greatest challenges. Here are some of the areas where RAND made essential contributions in 2024, many of which we intend to build on in the coming year.