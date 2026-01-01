Charles Wolf, Jr. — Publications
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Convergent and Divergent U.S.-China Interests: Designing "Win-Win" Portfolios: Test of Concept
2016
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Puzzles, Paradoxes, Controversies, and the Global Economy
2015
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U.S.–Japan Alliance Conference Series Proceedings
2015
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China's Foreign Aid and Government-Sponsored Investment Activities: Scale, Content, Destinations, and Implications
2013
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RAND Review: Vol. 36, No. 2, Fall 2012
2012
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China and India, 2025: A Comparative Assessment
2011
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China's Expanding Role in Global Mergers and Acquisitions Markets
2011
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U.S. Combat Commands' Participation in the Proliferation Security Initiative: A Training Manual
2009
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Enhancement by Enlargement: The Proliferation Security Initiative
2008
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Looking Backward and Forward: Policy Issues in the Twenty-first Century
2008
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Modernizing the North Korean System: Objectives, Method, and Application
2008
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Russia’s Economy: Signs of Progress and Retreat on the Transitional Road
2006
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South Asia's New Strategic Importance Calls for Stronger U.S. Military Relations in the Region
2006
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War and Escalation in South Asia
2006
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North Korean Paradoxes: Circumstances, Costs, and Consequences of Korean Unification
2005
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Government shortcomings and the conditions of demand
2004
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Military assistance programs
2004
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Proceedings of the 6th Annual RAND-China Reform Forum Conference, August 28-29, 2003 (U)
2004
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Public Diplomacy: How to Think About and Improve It
2004
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Some connections between economic and military assistance programs in underdeveloped areas
2004
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Fault Lines in China’s Economic Terrain
2003
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Straddling Economics and Politics: Cross-Cutting Issues in Asia, the United States, and the Global Economy
2002
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China, the United States, and the Global Economy
2001
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European Military Prospects, Economic Constraints, and the Rapid Reaction Force
2001
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Excerpts from the U.S.-China Security Review Commission Hearings
2001
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Asian Economic Trends and Their Security Implications
2000
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Forecasting Korea's Economy and the Cost of Reunification
2000
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Economic Openness: Many Facets, Many Metrics
1999
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Commercial Power Centers in Emerging Markets
1998
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The Economic Pivot in a Political Context
1997
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Arms Proliferation Policy: Support to the Presidential Advisory Board
1996
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Implications of Trends in Long-Term Capital Flows
1996
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RAND Graduate School Commencement Exercises
1996
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International Capital Flows, 1985-1993
1995
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Long-Term Economic and Military Trends 1994-2015: The United States and Asia
1995
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Markets, Governments, and Society
1995
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Perspectives on Economic and Foreign Policies
1995
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Privatization in the Visegrad Countries and Their Access to Membership in the European Union
1995
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The State of the Russian Economy and the Economy of the Russian State: Some Simplified Comments on a Complex Subject
1995
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Controlling Conventional Arms Transfers: A New Approach with Application to the Persian Gulf
1994
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Defense Conversion, Economic Reform, and the Outlook for the Russian and Ukrainian Economies
1994
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The Economic Dimensions of National Security
1994
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The new mercantilism
1994
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Aiding Russia and Ukraine
1993
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Developing Improved Deflators for Defense Research and Development
1993
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Economic Transformation and the Changing International Economic Environment
1993
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Markets or Governments: Choosing Between Imperfect Alternatives Second Edition
1993
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RAND Graduate School Commencement Exercises: July 10, 1993
1993
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The Role of the Military Sector in the Economies of Russia and Ukraine: Proceedings of the RAND-Hoover Symposium, November 1992
1993
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Defense and the Soviet Economy: Military Muscle and Economic Weakness
1992
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Market-Oriented Policies for the Development of Hainan: Executive Summary
1992
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RAND Graduate School Commencement Exercises, July 17, 1991
1992
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Korean and U.S. Economic and Technological Capabilities to Support Defense Burdens
1991
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Korean and U.S. Forces and Responsibilities in the Changing Asian Security Environment: Executive Summary
1991
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Promoting Democracy and Free Markets in Eastern Europe
1991
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Restructuring Hainan's International Trade and Finance: Currency, Foreign Exchange, and Trade
1991
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Defense and the Macroeconomy in the Soviet Union
1990
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Gorbachev's Allocative Choices: Constraints, Dilemmas, and Policy Directions
1990
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The Third World in U.S.-Soviet Competition: From Playing Field to Player
1990
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Long-Term Economic and Military Trends, 1950-2010
1989
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Military Dimensions of Communist Systems: Findings and Implications
1989
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Operations Research and Policy Analysis at RAND, 1968-1988
1989
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Preliminary Observations on Hainan's Strategic Development Plan
1989
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A Proper Perspective on the Twin Deficits
1989
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RAND Graduate School Commencement Exercises, November 12, 1988
1989
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The Rise of Market Forces
1988
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Essays on Economic Policy and Foreign Policy
1987
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Soviet Behavior in International Financial Markets
1987
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Arming the Reagan Doctrine
1986
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The Changing Balance in the Military Competition Between South and North Korea
1986
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The Costs and Benefits of the Soviet Empire, 1981-1983
1986
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Markets or Governments: Choosing Between Imperfect Alternatives
1986
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RAND Graduate Institute Commencement Exercises, November 16, 1985
1986
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The Changing Balance: South and North Korean Capabilities for Long-Term Military Competition
1985
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Developing Cooperative Forces in the Third World: Report of a RAND Conference, March 14-15, 1985
1985
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Essays on Economic Policy and Foreign Policy
1985
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The Costs of the Soviet Empire
1984
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Future directions for analysis of the Soviet economy
1984
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Soviet economic stringencies: external reactions and repercussions
1984
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Commencement remarks: the RAND Graduate Institute's fourth commencement exercises, April 29, l983
1983
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The Costs of the Soviet Empire
1983
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Extended Containment: Countering Soviet Imperialism and Applying Economic Realism
1983
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Mobilization Analysis and Industrial Policy: Dilemmas and Tradeoffs
1983
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Comments on 'Defense Planning in Turkey,' by Michael Moodie
1982
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Management without a bottom line
1982
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Economic efficiency and inefficient economics: a rejoinder
1981
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''Non-Market Failure'' Revisited: The Anatomy and Physiology of Government Deficiencies
1981
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Policy Analysis and Public Management: Strengths and Limits
1981
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Commencement Remarks: Rand Graduate Institute's Third Commencement Exercises, September 4, 1980
1980
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The Demand for Oil and Energy in Developing Countries
1980
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Economic development and the "old" international order
1980
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Ethics and Policy Analysis
1980
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International Economic Sanctions
1980
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Oil and Energy Demand in Developing Countries in 1990
1980
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Policy analysis and decisionmaking
1980
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Turkish Development Prospects and Policies in Light of Experience Elsewhere
1980
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Resource Allocation and Defense Planning in Retrospect and Prospect
1979
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Efficient performance with inefficient pricing: A puzzle for economists who believe in the free market
1978
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Inter-Arab Conflict Contingencies and the Gap between the Arab Rich and Poor
1978
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"Non-Market" Failures and Market Failures
1978
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Rhetoric and Reality in North-South Relations
1978
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A Theory of “Non-Market Failure”: Framework for Implementation Analysis
1978
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A dialogue on the North-South dialogue
1977
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Pricing Policies for the Space Shuttle
1977
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Reflections on Britain
1977
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''Offsets'' for NATO Procurement of the Airborne Warning and Control System: Opportunities and Implications
1976
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''Offsets,'' Standardization, and Trade Liberalization in NATO
1976
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Policies for Pricing Commercially-Useful Space Systems Resulting from Government Programs
1976
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Perceptions of the Military Balance: Models and Anecdotes.
1975
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Pricing and Recoupment Policies for Commercially Useful Technology Resulting from NASA Programs.
1975
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Research and Training in Policy Analysis
1975
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U.S. Technology Exchange with the Soviet Union: A Summary Report
1974
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Heresies about Time: Wasted Time, Double-Duty Time, and Past Time.
1973
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International Transactions and Regionalism: Distinguishing Insiders from Outsiders.
1973
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Technology Exchange Between the United States and the Soviet Union.
1973
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Indonesian Economic Issues and Options.
1972
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International Transactions and Regionalism: Distinguishing Insiders from Outsiders.
1972
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Computers and Economics: Progress, Problems and Prospects
1971
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Economic Impacts of Military Assistance
1971
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The Logic of Failure: A Vietnam Lesson
1971
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Military-Industrial Simplicities, Complexities, and Realities.
1971
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Is United States Foreign Policy Being Militarized?
1970
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Military-Industrial Simplicities : A Review of Three Books.
1970
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Policy Sciences and Policy Research Organizations
1970
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Productivity, Growth, and Public Policy
1970
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Rebellion and Authority: An Analytic Essay on Insurgent Conflicts
1970
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Management, Productivity, and Growth.
1969
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Military-Industrial Complexities
1969
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The Present Value of the Past
1969
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RAND Work on International Development: A Brief Overview
1969
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Controlling Small Wars
1968
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Japan-U.S. Relations and Asian Development Problems.
1968
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Rebellion and Authority: Myths and Realities Reconsidered
1966
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Insurgency and Counterinsurgency: New Myths and Old Realities
1965
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The Political Effects of Economic Programs: Some Indications from Latin America
1964
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Savings Regressions, Self-Help and Development Performance.
1964
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Uses and Limitations of Nuclear Deterrence in Asia
1964
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The Political Effects of Military Programs: Some Indications from Latin America
1963
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Savings and the measurement of "self-help" in developing countries
1963
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Some Aspects of the ''Value'' of Southeast Asia to the United States
1963
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Economic development and postwar recuperation : a comparison of industrial priorities
1962
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Economic Planning in Korea
1962
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Economic Aid Reconsidered
1961
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Gains from trade, materials supplies, and economic development.
1959
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Economic Development and Mutual Security: Some Problems of U.S. Foreign Assistance Programs in Southeast Asia
1956