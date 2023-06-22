Organization and Divisions of the RAND Corporation

  • Office of the President

  • Research and Analysis

    • Andrew R. Hoehn, Senior Vice President
    • Stuart S. Olmsted, Director of Operations
    • Research Divisions
      • RAND Army Research Division (RAND Arroyo Center)Go to RAND Arroyo
        Army Military Research
        • Sally Sleeper, Vice President and Director
        • Gian Gentile, Associate Director
        • Forces and Logistics ProgramGo to Forces and Logistics Program
          U.S. Army, US Army, operational concepts, alternative force structures, acquisition reform, readiness, force readiness, veterans, veteran's affairs, defense, cyber, cyber-warfare, cyber warfare, cost-estimating, operational forces, industrial base, military equipment, force readiness, defense, mobility, soldier mobility
        • Personnel, Training, and Health ProgramGo to Personnel, Training, and Health Program
          resource mix, defense, recruit, recruiting, recruiters, soldier pay, pay, promote, promotion, retention, active, active forces, national guard, reserve, reserves, reserve forces, contractor, military contractor, military contractors, personnel, personnel management, gender diversity, deployment, military deployment
          • Heather Krull, Director
        • Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources ProgramGo to Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program
          U.S. Army, US Army, security environment, force structure, battlefield, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, ISR, defense, command and control, counterinsurgency
      • RAND Education and LaborGo to RAND Education and Labor
        summer learning, early childhood education, teacher effectiveness, value-added modeling, standards-based reforms, accountability, and testing, educational technology, 21st century skills, charter schools, K-12 education reform, educational equity, aging, labor markets and human capital, social insurance and welfare, financial and economic decision making, disabilities, social and emotional learning, behavioral finance, zero-to-five, employment, unemployment, personalized learning, workforce development, postsecondary education, out-of-school time, retirement
      • RAND Health CareGo to RAND Health Care
        obesity, substance abuse, medicaid and medicare, affordable care act (ACA), quality of care, end-of-life care, health information technology (IT), health systems preparedness, health care policy, opioids, health care costs, health care access
      • RAND Homeland Security Research DivisionGo to RAND Homeland Security Research Division
      • RAND National Security Research DivisionGo to RAND National Security Research Division
        • Barry Pavel, Vice President and Director
        • Michael Spirtas, Associate Director
        • Acquisition and Technology Policy ProgramGo to Acquisition and Technology Policy Program
          ATP, national defense, Navy, Coast Guard, military technology, cyber, cyber-attach, cyber attack, cyber defense, cyber-defense, ballistic missile, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), information warfare, force modernization and employment, counterterrorism, joint force cooperation, force cooperation, counterinsurgency, insurgency, Australian Navy, Australian Air Force
        • Forces and Resources Policy ProgramGo to Forces and Resources Policy Program
          FRP, national defense, force management, force readiness, military health, invisible wounds, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), psychological health, treatment, medical / medicine, TRICARE, wounded warrior, active forces, active duty, reserve forces, Navy reserves, child care, veterans, veteran affairs, US Navy, U.S. Navy, joint operations, gender diversity, force deployment, Military Suicides
        • International Security and Defense Policy ProgramGo to International Security and Defense Policy Program
          ISDP, counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, failed states, stabilization efforts, diplomatic solutions, political environment, arms proliferation and control, Weapons of Mass Destructions (WMD), nuclear weapons, chemical weapons, tactics, Air Travel, Airport Security, Airline Security, Air Transportation
        • Navy and Marine Forces ProgramGo to Navy and Marine Forces Program
      • RAND Project AIR FORCEGo to RAND Project AIR FORCE
        • James S. Chow, Vice President and Director
        • Anthony D. Rosello, Associate Director
        • Force Modernization and Employment Program
          FMEP, defense, U.S. Air Force (USAF), US Air Force, risk assessment, force mobility, long range strike, cyber, cyber-attack, cyber attack, information warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), combat air forces, command and control, nuclear proliferation
        • Resource Management Program
          RMP, DoD policies and practices, military logistics, force readiness, military privatization, privatized military, military contracting, national defense, U.S. Air Force (USAF), US Air Force, cost-estimating, military acquisition
        • Strategy and Doctrine Program
          SDR, defense strategy and planning, defense planning, regional analysis, security environment, space power, U.S. Air Force (USAF), US Air Force, joint operations, force development, strategic airlift, ballistic missile, missile defense
        • Workforce, Development, and Health Program
          MPT, workforce size and composition, recruiting, military recruiting, pay, promote, promotion, military career field, retention, active duty, active forces, air national guard, reserves, reserve component, reserve forces, military contractor, airman, airmen, deployment
      • RAND Social and Economic Well-BeingGo to RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
        criminal and civil justice, public safety, environmental and natural resources policy, energy, transportation, communications, homeland security
    • Global Research Talent

    • International
      • Vice President (Open)
      • Robin Meili, Associate Director
      • RAND EuropeGo to RAND Europe
        European Union, modelling, evaluation and impact, innovation, healthcare, defence
        • Hans Pung, President
        • Christian van Stolk, Executive Vice President
        • Defence and Security
          cyber security and cybercrime, information assurance, defence acquisition, defense planning, terrorism, security, and resilience, EU border control, complex weapons, discrete choice modeling, transport and travel demand modeling, health sector modeling, high speed rail, consumer responsiveness, consumer preferences, crime and reoffending, recidivism, illicit markets, substance misuse, migration and integration, community cohesion, drug strategy
        • Health and Wellbeing
          Sub-Saharan Africa, HIV/AIDS, cash transfers, good governance, malaria, HIV prevention, healthcare governance, public health, population health assessments, hospital leadership, HIV/AIDS and ARVs antiretroviral therapy, healthcare quality, logic models, frameworks, programme and project evaluation, impact assessment, futures analysis, funding and supporting science, translational research, internet, public-private partnerships, research governance, competitiveness, scientific research
        • Home Affairs and Social Policy
          workforce, skills systems, gender equality, children, well-being, workplace safety
        • Science and Emerging Technology
      • RAND AustraliaGo to RAND Europe
        Australia, Canberra, health, community and economic development, education, defence, labour, naval shipbuilding
      • Center for Asia Pacific PolicyGo to Center for Asia Pacific Policy
        CAPP, India, China, Philippines, Australia, Sino-US Relations, Sino-U.S. Relations, Chinese military, Chinese population, Indian military, Indian population, Asia demography, Asian demographics, U.S.-Asia relations, North Korea, South Korea, Republic of Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Belt and Road Initiative, People's Liberation Army, Japan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Oceania, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, East Asia
      • Center for Global Risk and SecurityGo to Center for Global Risk and Security
        Air Travel, Airline Security, Terrorism, Airport Security, global security environment, threat assessment, threat prediction, risk management, risk assessment, security leaks, information leaks, cybersecurity, cyber security, emerging technology, additive manufacturing, 3-D printing, artificial intelligence
      • Center for Middle East Public PolicyGo to Center for Middle East Public Policy
        Iran, Iraq, Syria, Persian Gulf, Gulf Cooperation Council, Democratic Transitions Muslim Identity, Islam, Yemen, Egypt Elections, Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, North Africa, Mahgreb, Israelis and Palestinians, West Bank, Terrorism, Rule of Law, Middle Eastern Youth, Middle East Youth, refugees, Israel, Palestine, Gaza, Arabic, Islamic State, ISIS, ISIL, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, UAE
      • Center for Russia and EurasiaGo to Center for Russia and Eurasia
        The World Bank, Soviet Union, Former Soviet States, USSR, Cold War, Yugoslavia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Europe, Ukraine, Baltic states, Crimea
    • RAND Survey Research GroupGo to RAND Survey Research Group
    • Research Quality Assurance

    • Human Subjects Protection Committee

  • Finance and Operations

    • Eric Peltz, Senior Vice President
    • External Affairs
    • Finance
    • Human Resources
    • Information Services
      • Michael Weitzenfeld, Vice President and Chief Information Officer
    • Workplace Services and Real Estate
      • Michele Colón, Vice President

  • DevelopmentGo to Development

    • Christine Lanoie-Newman, Executive Managing Director

  • General Counsel

    • Robert M. Case, Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

  • Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School and RAND Innovation