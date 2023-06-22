Organization and Divisions of the RAND Corporation
-
Office of the President
-
Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Jennifer Gould, Vice President, Chief of Staff
- Rekha Chiruvolu, Executive Director, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer
- Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer
-
Research and Analysis
- Andrew R. Hoehn, Senior Vice President
- Stuart S. Olmsted, Director of Operations
-
Research Divisions
-
RAND Army Research Division (RAND Arroyo Center)Go to RAND Arroyo
- Sally Sleeper, Vice President and Director
-
Gian Gentile, Associate Director
-
Forces and Logistics ProgramGo to Forces and Logistics Program
- M. Wade Markel, Director
-
Personnel, Training, and Health ProgramGo to Personnel, Training, and Health Program
- Heather Krull, Director
-
Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources ProgramGo to Strategy, Doctrine, and Resources Program
- Molly Dunigan, Director
-
RAND Education and LaborGo to RAND Education and Labor
- V. Darleen Opfer, Vice President and Director
-
Labor and Workforce Development Program
-
Rachel Slama, Director
-
-
PreK–12 Educational Systems Program
- Heather L. Schwartz, Director
-
PreK–12 Instructional Improvement Program
- Heather L. Schwartz, Director
-
RAND Health CareGo to RAND Health Care
- Peter S. Hussey, Vice President and Director
- Paul Koegel, Associate Director
-
Access and Delivery Program
- Jeanne S. Ringel, Director
-
Payment, Cost, and Coverage Program
- Christine Eibner, Director
-
Quality Measurement and Improvement Program
- Carrie M. Farmer, Director
-
RAND Homeland Security Research DivisionGo to RAND Homeland Security Research Division
- K. Jack Riley, Vice President and Director
- Michelle Woods, Associate Director
-
Disaster Management and Resilience ProgramGo to Disaster Management and Resilience Program
- Jessie Riposo, Director
-
Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations ProgramGo to Infrastructure, Immigration, and Security Operations Program
- Shelly Culbertson, Director
-
Management, Technology, and Capabilities ProgramGo to Management, Technology, and Capabilities Program
- Douglas C. Ligor, Acting Director
-
RAND National Security Research DivisionGo to RAND National Security Research Division
- Barry Pavel, Vice President and Director
- Michael Spirtas, Associate Director
-
Acquisition and Technology Policy ProgramGo to Acquisition and Technology Policy Program
- Caitlin Lee, Director
-
Forces and Resources Policy ProgramGo to Forces and Resources Policy Program
- Molly F. McIntosh, Director
-
International Security and Defense Policy ProgramGo to International Security and Defense Policy Program
- Jim Mitre, Director
-
Navy and Marine Forces ProgramGo to Navy and Marine Forces Program
- Paul DeLuca, Director
-
RAND Project AIR FORCEGo to RAND Project AIR FORCE
- James S. Chow, Vice President and Director
- Anthony D. Rosello, Associate Director
-
Force Modernization and Employment Program
- Sherrill Lingel, Director
-
Resource Management Program
- Stephanie Young, Director
-
Strategy and Doctrine Program
- Raphael S. Cohen, Director
-
Workforce, Development, and Health Program
- Nelson Lim, Director
-
RAND Social and Economic Well-BeingGo to RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
- Anita Chandra, Vice President and Director
-
Community Health and Environmental Policy ProgramGo to Community Health and Environmental Policy Program
- Benjamin Lee Preston, Director
-
Justice Policy ProgramGo to Justice Policy Program
- James M. Anderson, Director
-
Social and Behavioral Policy ProgramGo to Social and Behavioral Policy Program
- Julia Rollison, Director
-
RAND Gulf States Policy InstituteGo to RAND Gulf States Policy Institute
- Gary Cecchine, Director of Research
-
-
Global Research Talent
- Melissa Rowe, Vice President
- Endy M. Daehner, Director of Operations
-
Behavioral and Policy Sciences Department
- Malcolm V. Williams, Research Department Director
-
Defense and Political Sciences Department
- Obaid Younossi, Research Department Director
-
Economics, Sociology, and Statistics Department
- Jennie W. Wenger, Research Department Director
-
Engineering and Applied Sciences Department
- Christopher G. Pernin, Research Department Director
-
International
- Vice President (Open)
-
Robin Meili, Associate Director
-
RAND EuropeGo to RAND Europe
- Hans Pung, President
- Christian van Stolk, Executive Vice President
-
Defence and Security
- Ruth Harris, Research Group Director
-
Health and Wellbeing
- Nick Fahy, Research Group Director
-
Home Affairs and Social Policy
- Emma Disley, Research Group Director
-
Science and Emerging Technology
- Susan Guthrie, Research Group Director
-
RAND AustraliaGo to RAND Europe
- Andrew Dowse, Director
-
Center for Asia Pacific PolicyGo to Center for Asia Pacific Policy
- Rafiq Dossani, Director
-
Center for Global Risk and SecurityGo to Center for Global Risk and Security
- King Mallory, Director
-
Center for Middle East Public PolicyGo to Center for Middle East Public Policy
- Robin Meili, Acting Director
-
Center for Russia and EurasiaGo to Center for Russia and Eurasia
- Robin Meili, Acting Director
-
RAND Survey Research GroupGo to RAND Survey Research Group
- Kirsten Becker, Director
-
Research Quality Assurance
- Susan M. Gates, Director
-
Human Subjects Protection Committee
- Rebecca L. Collins, Chair
-
Finance and Operations
- Eric Peltz, Senior Vice President
-
External Affairs
- Winfield A. Boerckel, Vice President
-
Finance
- Mike Januzik, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
-
Human Resources
- Lester L. Arnold, Sr., Vice President
-
Information Services
-
Michael Weitzenfeld, Vice President and Chief Information Officer
-
-
Workplace Services and Real Estate
-
Michele Colón, Vice President
-
-
DevelopmentGo to Development
-
Christine Lanoie-Newman, Executive Managing Director
-
-
General Counsel
- Robert M. Case, Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
-
Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School and RAND Innovation
- Nancy Staudt, Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Vice President, Innovation
-
Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate SchoolGo to Frederick S. Pardee RAND Graduate School
- Nancy Staudt, Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean
- Angela O'Mahony, Associate Dean, Academic Affairs
- Stefanie Howard, Associate Dean, Enrollment and New Programs
- Rachel M. Swanger, Associate Dean, Student Life and Operations
-
RAND Innovation
- Nancy Staudt, Vice President, Innovation