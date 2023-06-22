RAND Leadership
- Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer
- Jennifer Gould, Vice President, Chief of Staff
- Andrew R. Hoehn, Senior Vice President, Research and Analysis
- Eric Peltz, Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations
- Lester L. Arnold, Sr., Vice President, Human Resources
- Winfield A. Boerckel, Vice President, External Affairs
- Robert M. Case, Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary
- Rekha Chiruvolu, Executive Director, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer
- Michele Colón, Vice President, Workplace Services and Real Estate
- Mike Januzik, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
- Christine Lanoie-Newman, Executive Managing Director, Development
- Melissa Rowe, Vice President, Global Research Talent
- Nancy Staudt, Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School; Vice President, Innovation
- Michael Weitzenfeld, Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Research Division Management
- Anita Chandra, Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being
- James S. Chow, Vice President and Director, RAND Project AIR FORCE
- Peter S. Hussey, Vice President and Director, RAND Health Care
- V. Darleen Opfer, Vice President and Director, RAND Education and Labor
- Barry Pavel, Vice President and Director, RAND National Security Research Division
- K. Jack Riley, Vice President and Director, RAND Homeland Security Research Division
- Sally Sleeper, Vice President and Director, RAND Arroyo Center (RAND Army Research Division)
International
- Andrew Dowse, Director, RAND Australia
- Hans Pung, President, RAND Europe