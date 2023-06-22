RAND Corporation Board of Trustees

List updated September 2023

Michael E. Leiter (Chair), Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP; Former Director, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center

Teresa Wynn Roseborough (Vice Chair), Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.

Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Richard J. Danzig, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory; Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy

Francis Fukuyama, Director, Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy, Freeman Spogli Institute, Stanford University

Pedro José Greer, Jr., Professor and Founding Dean, Roseman University College of Medicine

Chuck Hagel, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense

Karen Elliott House, Former Publisher, The Wall Street Journal; Former Senior Vice President, Dow Jones and Company, Inc.

Joel Z. Hyatt, Cofounder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Globality, Inc.; Cofounder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Current Media, LLC

Lionel C. Johnson, President, Pacific Pension & Investment Institute

Raynard S. Kington, Head of School, Phillips Academy, Andover

Peter Lowy, Principal, LFG

Michael Lynton, Chairman, Snap Inc.

Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation

Janet Napolitano, Founder and Faculty Director, Center for Security in Politics, The Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Soledad O'Brien, Journalist; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Soledad O'Brien Productions

Mary E. Peters, Principal, Mary Peters Consulting Group, LLC; Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation

David L. Porges, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EQT Corporation

Nadia Schadlow, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Leonard D. Schaeffer, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WellPoint

Trustee Emeritus

Donald B. Rice, Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Agensys, Inc.; Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force; Former President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation