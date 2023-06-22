RAND Corporation Board of Trustees
List updated September 2023
Michael E. Leiter (Chair), Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, LLP; Former Director, U.S. National Counterterrorism Center
Teresa Wynn Roseborough (Vice Chair), Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, The Home Depot, Inc.
Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; Former Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
Richard J. Danzig, Senior Fellow, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory; Former U.S. Secretary of the Navy
Francis Fukuyama, Director, Ford Dorsey Master's in International Policy, Freeman Spogli Institute, Stanford University
Pedro José Greer, Jr., Professor and Founding Dean, Roseman University College of Medicine
Chuck Hagel, Former U.S. Secretary of Defense
Karen Elliott House, Former Publisher, The Wall Street Journal; Former Senior Vice President, Dow Jones and Company, Inc.
Joel Z. Hyatt, Cofounder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Globality, Inc.; Cofounder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Current Media, LLC
Lionel C. Johnson, President, Pacific Pension & Investment Institute
Raynard S. Kington, Head of School, Phillips Academy, Andover
Peter Lowy, Principal, LFG
Michael Lynton, Chairman, Snap Inc.
Jason Matheny, President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation
Janet Napolitano, Founder and Faculty Director, Center for Security in Politics, The Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley; Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security
Soledad O'Brien, Journalist; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Soledad O'Brien Productions
Mary E. Peters, Principal, Mary Peters Consulting Group, LLC; Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation
David L. Porges, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EQT Corporation
Nadia Schadlow, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute
Leonard D. Schaeffer, Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, WellPoint
Trustee Emeritus
Donald B. Rice, Retired President and Chief Executive Officer, Agensys, Inc.; Former U.S. Secretary of the Air Force; Former President and Chief Executive Officer, RAND Corporation