RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board
RAND is pleased to announce the launch of its RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board (Effective March 1, 2023). This cohort of volunteer leaders will provide support and advise across RAND's social and economic policy research and analysis. RAND addresses policy issues that are complex, multidisciplinary, and best served by a broad and systemic approach. Advisory board members contribute thought leadership, resources, and connections to advance RAND's mission and impact. Current priority areas for the board include:
- Advancing Climate and Energy Solutions
- Education and Workforce Development
- Equity and Equality
- Governing Technology
- Health
- Infrastructure, Including Housing
Board Members
James A. Thomson (Chair)
President Emeritus, RAND
Indira J. Cameron-Banks
Partner, Cameron Jones LLP
Frank Clark
Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd
Michael J. Critelli
Chief Executive Officer, MoveFlux Corporation
William A. Downe
Former Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group
Alexandra Drane
Co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS
Elliot J. Favus, MD
Founder and CEO, Favus Institutional Research
David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA
Chairman, Oracle Health
Patrick J. Frawley
Former CEO, Fidelis Care
Jonathan Graham
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Amgen
Donald M. James
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vulcan Materials Company
Joseph S. Konowiecki
Chairman, Alignment Health Inc.; Managing Partner, Moriah Partners, LLC
Peter Luchetti
Managing Partner, Table Rock Infrastructure Partners
Steve Metzger
Managing Partner, BrainFrees
Paul H. O'Neill, Jr.
Non-Executive Chairman, Value Capture LLC
Stephen N. Potter
Retired Chief Executive Officer, Northern Trust Asset Management; Vice Chairman, Northern Trust Corporation
Thomas M. Priselac
President and CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System
Sophie Ross
Global Chief Executive Officer, Technology, FTI Consulting
John J. Rydzewski
Private Investor
Stacy Scopano
Vice President, National Prefabrication & Manufacturing Director, JE Dunn
Joseph P. Sullivan
Senior Strategic Advisor, Riordan, Lewis, & Haden
List updated April 2023