RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board

RAND is pleased to announce the launch of its RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board (Effective March 1, 2023). This cohort of volunteer leaders will provide support and advise across RAND's social and economic policy research and analysis. RAND addresses policy issues that are complex, multidisciplinary, and best served by a broad and systemic approach. Advisory board members contribute thought leadership, resources, and connections to advance RAND's mission and impact. Current priority areas for the board include:

Advancing Climate and Energy Solutions

Education and Workforce Development

Equity and Equality

Governing Technology

Health

Infrastructure, Including Housing

Board Members

James A. Thomson (Chair)

President Emeritus, RAND

Indira J. Cameron-Banks

Partner, Cameron Jones LLP

Frank Clark

Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

Michael J. Critelli

Chief Executive Officer, MoveFlux Corporation

William A. Downe

Former Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group

Alexandra Drane

Co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS

Elliot J. Favus, MD

Founder and CEO, Favus Institutional Research

David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA

Chairman, Oracle Health

Patrick J. Frawley

Former CEO, Fidelis Care

Jonathan Graham

Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Amgen

Donald M. James

Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vulcan Materials Company

Joseph S. Konowiecki

Chairman, Alignment Health Inc.; Managing Partner, Moriah Partners, LLC

Peter Luchetti

Managing Partner, Table Rock Infrastructure Partners

Steve Metzger

Managing Partner, BrainFrees

Paul H. O'Neill, Jr.

Non-Executive Chairman, Value Capture LLC

Stephen N. Potter

Retired Chief Executive Officer, Northern Trust Asset Management; Vice Chairman, Northern Trust Corporation

Thomas M. Priselac

President and CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System

Sophie Ross

Global Chief Executive Officer, Technology, FTI Consulting

John J. Rydzewski

Private Investor

Stacy Scopano

Vice President, National Prefabrication & Manufacturing Director, JE Dunn

Joseph P. Sullivan

Senior Strategic Advisor, Riordan, Lewis, & Haden

List updated April 2023