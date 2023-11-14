RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board

RAND is pleased to announce the launch of its RAND Social and Economic Policy Advisory Board (Effective March 1, 2023). This cohort of volunteer leaders will provide support and advise across RAND's social and economic policy research and analysis. RAND addresses policy issues that are complex, multidisciplinary, and best served by a broad and systemic approach. Advisory board members contribute thought leadership, resources, and connections to advance RAND's mission and impact. Current priority areas for the board include:

  • Advancing Climate and Energy Solutions
  • Education and Workforce Development
  • Equity and Equality
  • Governing Technology
  • Health
  • Infrastructure, Including Housing

Board Members

James A. Thomson (Chair)
President Emeritus, RAND

Indira J. Cameron-Banks
Partner, Cameron Jones LLP

Frank Clark
Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, ComEd

Michael J. Critelli
Chief Executive Officer, MoveFlux Corporation

William A. Downe
Former Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group

Alexandra Drane
Co-founder and CEO, ARCHANGELS

Elliot J. Favus, MD
Founder and CEO, Favus Institutional Research

David T. Feinberg, MD, MBA
Chairman, Oracle Health

Patrick J. Frawley
Former CEO, Fidelis Care

Jonathan Graham
Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, Amgen

Donald M. James
Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Vulcan Materials Company

Joseph S. Konowiecki
Chairman, Alignment Health Inc.; Managing Partner, Moriah Partners, LLC

Peter Luchetti
Managing Partner, Table Rock Infrastructure Partners

Steve Metzger
Managing Partner, BrainFrees

Paul H. O'Neill, Jr.
Non-Executive Chairman, Value Capture LLC

Stephen N. Potter
Retired Chief Executive Officer, Northern Trust Asset Management; Vice Chairman, Northern Trust Corporation

Thomas M. Priselac
President and CEO, Cedars-Sinai Health System

Sophie Ross
Global Chief Executive Officer, Technology, FTI Consulting

John J. Rydzewski
Private Investor

Stacy Scopano
Vice President, National Prefabrication & Manufacturing Director, JE Dunn

Joseph P. Sullivan
Senior Strategic Advisor, Riordan, Lewis, & Haden

List updated April 2023