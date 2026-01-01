John Birkler — Publications
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Innovating Innovation in the U.S. Department of Defense Looking to Large Corporations for Inspiration
2021
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Is the Defense Acquisition System Postured to Solve National Defense Strategy Operational Problems?
2021
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Australia's Naval Shipbuilding Enterprise: Preparing for the 21st Century
2015
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Keeping Major Naval Ship Acquisitions on Course: Key Considerations for Managing Australia's SEA 5000 Future Frigate Program
2014
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Management Perspectives Pertaining to Root Cause Analyses of Nunn-McCurdy Breaches, Volume 6: Contractor Motivations and Anticipating Breaches
2014
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Strengthening the Shipbuilding Industry
2013
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Australia's Domestic Submarine Design Capabilities: Options for the Future Submarine
2011
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Australia's Submarine Design Capabilities and Capacities: Challenges and Options for the Future Submarine
2011
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Keeping a Competitive U.S. Military Aircraft Industry Aloft: Findings from an Analysis of the Industrial Base
2011
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From Marginal Adjustments to Meaningful Change: Rethinking Weapon System Acquisition
2010
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Determining When Competition Is a Reasonable Strategy for the Production Phase of Defense Acquisition
2009
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Dollar Value and Risk Levels: Changing How Weapon System Programs Are Managed
2009
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Untying Gulliver: Taking Risks to Acquire Novel Weapon Systems
2009
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Getting the Most Out of Littoral Combat Ships
2008
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Using the Steel-Vessel Material-Cost Index to Mitigate Shipbuilder Risk
2008
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Littoral Combat Ships: Relating Performance to Mission Package Inventories, Homeports, and Installation Sites
2007
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Acquisition and Competition Strategy Options for the DD(X): The U.S. Navy’s 21st Century Destroyer
2006
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Leveraging America’s Aircraft Carrier Capabilities: Exploring New Combat and Noncombat Roles and Missions for the U.S. Carrier Fleet
2006
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New Combat and Noncombat Roles for U.S. Aircraft Carriers
2006
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Building Ships On Time: How Can the Defence Procurement Agency More Accurately Monitor Progress?
2005
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Commercial Shipbuilding Techniques: Can They Be Applied to Warship Production in the United Kingdom?
2005
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Differences Between Military and Commercial Shipbuilding: Implications for the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence
2005
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Diversifying the Customer Base for Shipbuilding in the United Kingdom
2005
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Modernizing the U.S. Aircraft Carrier Fleet: Accelerating CVN 21 Production Versus Mid-Life Refueling
2005
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Monitoring the Progress of Shipbuilding Programmes: How Can the Defence Procurement Agency More Accurately Monitor Progress?
2005
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Options for Reducing Costs in the United Kingdom’s Future Aircraft Carrier (CVF) Programme
2005
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Outsourcing and Outfitting Practices: Implications for the Ministry of Defence Shipbuilding Programmes
2005
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Reducing the Cost of Aircraft Carrier Acquisition
2005
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The United Kingdom’s Nuclear Submarine Industrial Base, Volume 1: Sustaining Design and Production Resources
2005
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The United Kingdom’s Nuclear Submarine Industrial Base, Volume 2: Ministry of Defence Roles and Required Technical Resources
2005
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The United Kingdom’s Nuclear Submarine Industrial Base, Volume 3: Options for Initial Fuelling
2005
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The U.S. Coast Guard’s Deepwater Force Modernization Plan: Can It Be Accelerated? Will It Meet Changing Security Needs?
2004
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Competition and Innovation in the U.S. Fixed-Wing Military Aircraft Industry
2003
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Options for Funding Aircraft Carriers
2002
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Refueling and Complex Overhaul of the USS Nimitz (CVN 68): Lessons for the Future
2002
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The Royal Navy's New-Generation Type 45 Destroyer: Acquisition Options and Implications
2002
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Advanced SEAL Delivery System: Perspectives and Options
2001
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Assessing Competitive Strategies for the Joint Strike Fighter: Opportunities and Options
2001
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Injecting Competition into the Joint Strike Fighter Program: Can a Winner-Take-All Environment Become More Competitive?
2001
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An Acquisition Strategy, Process, and Organization for Innovative Systems
2000
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CVX Propulsion System Decision: Industrial Base Implications of Nuclear and Non-Nuclear Options
1998
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Gaining New Military Capability: An Experiment in Concept Development
1998
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A Tool for Evaluating Force Modernization Options
1998
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The U.S. Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base: Force Structure, Cost, Schedule, and Technology Issues for CVN77
1998
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Aircraft Carrier Industrial Base
1997
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Formulating Strategies for International Collaboration in Developing and Producing Defense Systems
1997
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The Global Hawk Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Acquisition Process: A Summary of Phase I Experience
1997
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The Predator ACTD: A Case Study for Transition Planning to the Formal Acquisition Process
1997
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A Framework for Precision Conventional Strike in Post-Cold War Military Strategy
1996
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Shaping and Integrating the Next Military: Organization Options for Defense Acquisition and Technology
1996
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Three Programs and Ten Criteria: Evaluating and Improving Acquisition Program Management and Oversight Processes Within the Department of Defense
1996
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Naval Research, Development, and Technology: Deciding What to Buy and How to Buy It
1995
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Priority-Setting and Strategic Sourcing in the Naval Research, Development, and Technology Infrastructure
1995
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The U.S. Submarine Production Base: An Analysis of Cost, Schedule, and Risk for Selected Force Structures: Executive Summary
1994
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The U.S. Submarine Production Base: An Analysis of Cost, Schedule, and Risk for Selected Force Structures
1994
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Reconstituting a Production Capability: Past Experience, Restart Criteria and Suggested Policies
1993
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Dual-Source Procurement in the Tomahawk Program
1990
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Issues Associated with Second-Source Procurement Decisions
1990
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The Relative Cost Factor: A Method of Comparing Petroleum Refinery Investment
1987
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Assessing the Benefits and Costs of Motion for C-17 Flight Simulators: Technical Appendixes
1986
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Assessing the Benefits and Costs of Motion for C-17 Flight Simulators
1986
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Comparing Project Investment Costs: A Methodology and Baseline for the Refining Industry
1986
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Improving Operational Suitability Through Better Requirements and Testing
1986
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Cost and Schedule Implications of Multinational Coproduction
1984
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Future combat environments: implications for the engine development process
1984
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Reform in Defense Acquisition Policies: A Different View
1983
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Regression Diagnostics in Practice: Experiences from Modeling Jet Engine Costs
1983
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Development and Production Cost Estimating Relationships for Aircraft Turbine Engines
1982
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The Impact of Tanker Support on Selection of Long-Range Combat Aircraft Size
1982
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A Method for Estimating the Cost of Aircraft Structural Modification
1981
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Multinational Coproduction of Military Aerospace Systems
1981
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Aircraft Turbine Engine Monitoring Experience: An Overview and Lessons Learned from Selected Case Studies
1980
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Future V/STOL Airplanes: Guidelines and Techniques for Acquisition Program Analysis and Evaluation - Executive Summary
1980
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Aircraft Turbine Engine Monitoring Experience: Implications for the F100 Engine Diagnostic System Program
1979
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Aircraft turbine engine monitoring systems: overview and lessons learned from six case studies
1979
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Development, acquisition, and operating and support cost methods for aircraft turbine engines
1978