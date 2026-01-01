Sandra H. Berry — Publications
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Referrals and Black-White Coronary Heart Disease Treatment Disparities: A Qualitative Study of Primary Care Physician Perspectives
2024
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Elicitation of Climate Information to Support Water Agency Planning: Report of a Workshop with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission
2023
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From "Informed" to "Engaged" Consent: Risks and Obligations in Consent for Participation in a Health Data Repository
2020
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Profile of Institutional Review Board Characteristics Prior to the 2019 Implementation of the Revised Common Rule
2019
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Return of Value in the New Era of Biomedical Research: One Size Will Not Fit All
2019
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Can Latino Food Trucks (Loncheras) Serve Healthy Meals? A Feasibility Study
2017
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Evaluation Approaches for Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs
2017
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Physician Professional Satisfaction and Area of Clinical Practice: Evidence from an Integrated Health Care Delivery System
2016
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A Randomized, Controlled Trial of Team-Based Competition to Increase Learner Participation in Quality-Improvement Education
2016
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California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Initiatives Show Promising Early Results, But Sustained Investment Is Needed
2015
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Emergency Physician Perceptions of Medically Unnecessary Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
2015
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Emergency Physician Perceptions of Shared Decision-Making
2015
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Evaluating Simulation-Derived Scenarios for Effective Decision Support
2015
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Evaluation of California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs: Summary of Key Year 2 Findings
2015
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A Quasi-Experimental Evaluation of Performance Improvement Teams in the Safety-Net: A Labor-Management Partnership Model for Engaging Frontline Staff
2015
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Urological Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Flares and Their Impact: Qualitative Analysis in the MAPP Network
2015
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Consequences of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Symptoms on Women's Work Participation and Income: Results from a National Household Sample
2014
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Designing a System for Collecting Policy-Relevant Data for the Kurdistan Region — Iraq: Arabic-language version
2014
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Designing a System for Collecting Policy-Relevant Data for the Kurdistan Region — Iraq: Kurdish-language version
2014
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Designing a System for Collecting Policy-Relevant Data for the Kurdistan Region — Iraq
2014
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Evaluation of the California Mental Health Services Authority's Prevention and Early Intervention Initiatives: Executive Summary and Commentary
2014
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Evaluation of the California Mental Health Services Authority's Prevention and Early Intervention Initiatives: Progress and Preliminary Findings
2014
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Recommendations for Sustaining California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs
2014
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Sleep Disturbances and Nocturnal Symptoms: Relationships with Quality of Life in a Population-Based Sample of Women with Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome
2014
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Symptom Persistence in a Community Cohort of Women with Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS): 3-, 6-, 9-, and 12-Month Follow-Up from the RICE Cohort
2014
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What Has the CalMHSA Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Implementation Program Done So Far? Key Results from the Baseline RAND General Population Survey
2014
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What Has the CalMHSA Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Implementation Program Done So Far? Summary and Commentary for Year 1 Evaluation
2014
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California's Historic Effort to Reduce the Stigma of Mental Illness: The Mental Health Services Act
2013
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CMS Innovation Center Health Care Innovation Awards: Evaluation Plan
2013
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Exploring the Addition of Physician Identifiers to the California Hospital Discharge Data Set
2013
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Health-related Quality of Life in Patients with Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome and Frequently Associated Comorbidities
2013
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Making the Value Case Webinar
2013
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The Prevalence and Overlap of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome and Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome in Men: Results of the RAND Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Male Study
2013
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Comparison of an Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome Clinical Cohort with Symptomatic Community Women from the RAND Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology Study
2012
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The Prevalence and Overlap of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome and Chronic Prostatitis/Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome in Men: Results of the RAND Interstitial Cystitis Epidemiology (RICE) Male Study (Supplementary Table)
2012
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Suicidal Ideation Among Patients with Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis
2012
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Temporal Ordering of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome and Non-Bladder Conditions
2012
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Validation of a Quality-of-Life Scale for Women with Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis
2012
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Depressive Disorders and Panic Attacks in Women with Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis: A Population-Based Sample
2011
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Development, Validation and Testing of an Epidemiological Case Definition of Interstitial Cystitis/Painful Bladder Syndrome: Supplementary Tables
2011
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Prevalence and Correlates of Sexual Dysfunction Among Women with Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis
2011
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Prevalence of Symptoms of Bladder Pain Syndrome/Interstitial Cystitis Among Adult Females in the United States
2011
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Proposed Directions of Change to the Common Rule for Protecting Human Research Participants: RAND Responses
2011
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Development, Validation and Testing of an Epidemiological Case Definition of Interstitial Cystitis/Painful Bladder Syndrome
2010
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Sexual Orientation and U.S. Military Personnel Policy: An Update of RAND's 1993 Study
2010
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Sexual Orientation and U.S. Personnel Policy Revisited
2010
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It's Better on TV: Does Television Set Teenagers Up for Regret Following Sexual Initiation?
2009
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Simultaneous Recruitment of Drug Users and Men Who Have Sex with Men in the United States and Russia Using Respondent-Driven Sampling: Sampling Methods and Implications
2009
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Comparing Alternative U.S. Counterterrorism Strategies: Can Assumption-Based Planning Help Elevate the Debate?
2008
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Does Watching Sex on Television Predict Teen Pregnancy? Findings from a National Longitudinal Survey of Youth
2008
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Exposure to Sex on TV May Increase the Chance of Teen Pregnancy
2008
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Identifying and Reducing Climate-Change Vulnerabilities in Water-Management Plans
2008
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Preparing for an Uncertain Future Climate in the Inland Empire: Identifying Robust Water-Management Strategies
2008
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Presenting Uncertainty About Climate Change to Water-Resource Managers: A Summary of Workshops with the Inland Empire Utilities Agency
2008
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Use of Incentives in Surveys Supported by Federal Grants: Paper Presented at Council of Professional Associations on Federal Statistics Seminar Titled "Survey Respondent Incentives: Research and Practice" March 10, 2008
2008
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Virginity Pledges Among the Willing: Delays in First Intercourse and Consistency of Condom Use
2008
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Hospital Field Manual for the National Hospital Discharge Survey Redesign Pilot Study: November 2006
2007
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Redesign of the National Hospital Discharge Survey: Conceptual Framework and Feasibility Study: Final Report
2007
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Symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis, Painful Bladder Syndrome and Similar Diseases in Women: A Systematic Review
2007
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Disparities in Care for HIV Patients: Results of the HCSUS Study
2006
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Exposure to Degrading Versus Nondegrading Music Lyrics and Sexual Behavior Among Youth
2006
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Sexual Readiness, Household Policies, and Other Predictors of Adolescents' Exposure to Sexual Content in Mainstream Entertainment Television
2006
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Will Financial Incentives Stimulate Quality Improvement? Reactions from Frontline Physicians
2006
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Assessment of the National Patient Safety Initiative: Context and Baseline Evaluation Report I
2005
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Gender Differences in Major Federal External Grant Programs
2005
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HIV-infected Population National Data
2005
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Racial and Ethnic Segmentation of Female Prostitution in Los Angeles County
2005
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Social Cognitive Processes Mediating the Relationship Between Exposure to Television's Sexual Content and Adolescents' Sexual Behavior
2005
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Does Watching Sex on Television Influence Teens' Sexual Activity?
2004
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The Emotional and Behavioral Impact of Terrorism on Children: Results from a National Survey
2004
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Healthy Passages: A Multilevel, Multimethod Longitudinal Study of Adolescent Health
2004
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Identifying Likely Duplicates by Record Linkage in a Survey of Prostitutes
2004
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A National Longitudinal Study of the Psychological Consequences of the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks: Reactions, Impairment, and Help-Seeking
2004
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The Prevalence of Antiretroviral Drug Resistance in the United States
2004
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Watching Sex on Television Predicts Adolescent Initiation of Sexual Behavior
2004
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Development of the National Eye Institute Refractive Error Correction Quality of Life Questionnaire: Focus Groups
2003
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Entertainment Television as a Healthy Sex Educator: The Impact of Condom-Efficacy Information in an Episode of Friends
2003
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Incremental Treatment Costs in National Cancer Institute-sponsored Clinical Trials
2003
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Responsiveness of the National Eye Institute Refractive Error Quality of Life Instrument to Surgical Correction of Refractive Error
2003
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After 9-11: Stress and Coping Across America
2002
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After 9/11: Stress and Coping Across America
2002
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Consumers and Health Care Quality Information: Need, Availability, Utility
2002
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Development, Reliability, and Validity of the Expectations Regarding Aging (ERA-38) Survey
2002
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Understanding the Sexual Behavior of Adolescents
2002
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The Care of HIV-infected Adults in Rural Areas of the United States
2001
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Contraceptive Use by Couples When One Partner Is Infected with HIV
2001
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Development of the 25-Item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire
2001
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Expectations Regarding Aging Among Older Adults and Physicians Who Care for Older Adults
2001
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Expenditures for the Care of HIV-infected Patients in the Era of Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy
2001
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Measuring the Incremental Cost of Clinical Cancer Research
2001
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A National Survey of Stress Reactions After the September 11, 2001, Terrorist Attacks
2001
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Using Hospital Tumor Registries to Identify Research Subjects
2001
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Access of Vulnerable Groups to Antiretroviral Therapy Among Persons in Care for HIV Disease in the United States
2000
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Access to HIV Care: Initial Results from the HIV Cost and Services Utilization Study
2000
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Changing the Policy Toward Homosexuals in the U.S. Military
2000
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The Cost of Cancer Treatment Study's Design and Methods
2000
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Caring for HIV Patients: Good News and Bad News
1999
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Drawing a probability sample of female prostitutes in Los Angeles County
1999
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National Probability Samples in Studies of Low-Prevalence Diseases
1999
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National Probability Samples in Studies of Low-Prevalence Diseases
1999
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A Portrait of the HIV+ Population in America: Initial Results from the HIV Cost and Services Utilization Study
1999
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Variations in the Care of HIV-infected Adults in the United States: Results from the HIV Cost and Services Utilization Study
1999
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The Care of HIV-Infected Adults in the United States
1998
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Identifying the Content Area for the 51-Item National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire
1998
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Impact of a High School Condom Availability Program on Sexual Attitudes and Behaviors
1998
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Psychometric Properties of the National Eye Institute Visual Function Questionnaire
1998
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Students' Acquisition and Use of School Condoms in a High School Condom Availability Program
1998
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Derivation and properties of a brief health status assessment instrument for use in HIV disease
1996
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The impact of zidovudine compared with didanosine on health status and functioning in persons with advanced HIV infection and a varying duration of prior zidovudine therapy
1996
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Measuring Patient-Centered Outcomes in the Pfizer-CCTG Trial of Azithromycin vs. Rifabutin vs. Both for the Prevention of HIV-Associated Mycobacterium avium: Instruments, Methods, Application, and Results
1996
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Health status and function with Zidovudine or Zalcitabine as initial therapy for AIDS: A randomized controlled trial
1995
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Measuring Patient-Centered Outcomes in ACTG 116/117: Instruments, Methods, Application, and Results
1995
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Analytic difficulties in applying quality of life outcomes to clinical trials of therapy for HIV disease
1994
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Measuring Patient-Reported Health Status in Advanced HIV Disease: HIV-PARSE Survey Instrument
1994
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A Perceived Health Index for Use in Persons with Advanced HIV Disease: Derivation, Reliability, and Validity
1994
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Methods of Collecting Health Data
1993
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Sexual Orientation and U.S. Military Personnel Policy: Options and Assessment
1993
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Small Communities and EPA Regulations: Developing a Research Strategy
1993
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Measuring Functioning and Well-Being: The Medical Outcomes Study Approach
1992
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Accidental Injury Compensation in the United States
1991
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AIDS-Related Knowledge, Attitudes, Beliefs, and Behaviors in Los Angeles County
1991
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Compensation for Accidental Injuries: Research Design and Methods
1991
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Compensation for Accidental Injuries in the United States
1991
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Compensation for Accidental Injuries in the United States: Executive Summary
1991
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Response to the AIDS Epidemic: A Survey of Homosexual and Bisexual Men in Los Angeles County
1991
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Developing a Probability Sample of Prostitutes: Sample Design for the RAND Study of HIV Infection and Risk Behaviors in Prostitutes
1990
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Changing Medical Practice Through Technology Assessment: An Evaluation of the NIH Consensus Development Program
1989
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Functional Status and Well-Being of Patients with Chronic Conditions: Results from the Medical Outcomes Study
1989
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The Functioning and Well-Being of Depressed Patients: Results from the Medical Outcomes Study
1989
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Beneficiary Incentives to Participate in Alternative Health Plans: A Research Design
1988
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Los Angeles Today and Tomorrow: Results of the Los Angeles 2000 Community Survey
1988
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Medical Record Abstraction Forms for Assessing Compliance with NIH Consensus Conference Recommendations
1987
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Physician Response to a Mailed Survey: An Experiment in Timing of Payment
1987
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Physician Survey for Evaluating the NIH Consensus Development Program
1987
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How OMB Circular A-76 Affects the Cost and Quality of Motor Vehicle Maintenance
1986
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A Pilot Study of the Impact of OMB Circular A-76 on Motor Vehicle Maintenance Cost and Quality in the U.S. Air Force
1985
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Household Energy Conservation: Strategies for Behavioral Research
1982
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Design of the Prescription Drug Information Study
1981
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Informing Patients About Drugs: Summary Report on Alternative Designs for Prescription Drug Leaflets
1981
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Informing Patients About Drugs: Analysis of Alternative Designs for Erythromycin Leaflets
1981
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Informing Patients About Drugs: Analysis of Alternative Designs for Flurazepam Leaflets
1981
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Informing Patients About Drugs: Analysis of Alternative Designs for Estrogen Leaflets
1981
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Sample Selection for the Prescription Drug Information Study
1981
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Sample selection procedure for St. Joseph County, Indiana
1981
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Contacting and interviewing residential electricity customers
1980
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Estimation of correlated response variance without randomization of interviewer assignments
1980
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Conducting a Survey Using the Client's Staff: Evaluation of Interviewer Performance in the Electricity Rate Study
1979
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Channeling Health: A Review of the Evaluation of Televised Health Campaigns
1978
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Indicators of Justice: Measuring the Performance of Prosecution, Defense, and Court Agencies Involved in Felony Proceedings: Analysis and Demonstration
1976