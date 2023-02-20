David A. Shlapak (he/him) is a senior defense researcher at the RAND Corporation. Since joining RAND in 1982, he has led research and published on topics ranging from counterterrorism to nuclear strategy.
His areas of research focus on the return of great power competititon in the global security environment. His current work includes leading a stream of wargaming work on behalf of the Joint Staff, the impacts of artificial intelliogence on key national security issues, and the U.S.-China technology competition.
From 2014 to 2018, Shlapak was a founding codirector of the RAND Center for Gaming, one of six Methods Centers under the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He is a former acting director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program in Project AIR FORCE.
Shlapak holds a B.A. in political science from Northwestern University and did graduate work at UCLA.
Selected Publications
