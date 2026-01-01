Anita Chandra — Publications
View Profile »
-
The Environmental Racism Index: Estimating the Strength of Association Among Environmental Risk/Benefit, Mortgage Lending Disinvestment, and Racial/Ethnic Density Across US Geographies
2026
-
Examining the American Mindset on Community Well-Being: Insights from a National Survey
2026
-
Policy Analysis in an Age of Technological and Social Transition: Four Futures and an Agenda for the Field
2026
-
Scaling Pandemic Preparedness and Response Cost Estimates for Disease Transmission Modes
2026
-
The ALIGN for Health and Well-Being Toolkit: Advancing Local Insight, Generational Investment, and Narrative
2025
-
The Future of U.S. Global Health Work in Asia: How Can U.S. Civil-Military Health Assistance Enhance Asia's Health Security?
2025
-
Steps Toward AI Governance: Insights and Recommendations from the 2024 EqualAI Summit
2025
-
Toward Better Data Disaggregation: A Person-Centered Approach to Understanding AANHPI Sociodemographic Diversity in Resource Constrained Times
2025
-
2023 National Survey of Health Attitudes: Description and Top-Line Summary Data
2024
-
An Assessment of Help Me Grow Western New York’s Progress Toward Strengthening Early Childhood Systems
2024
-
Help Me Grow Western New York: Toward a Robust Early Childhood System
2024
-
How AI Exacerbates Bias and Inequity
2024
-
Shifting Systems Toward Racial Equity for Child Health: An Evaluation of Healthy and Equitable Futures
2024
-
Transforming Systems to Realize Equitable Health and Well-Being for Black and Latino Families
2024
-
Capacities of Health Systems in Climate Migrant Receiving Communities: Insights in the US Gulf Coast
2023
-
Climate Change-Related Mass Migration Requires Health System Resilience
2023
-
Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Has COVID-19 Changed American Attitudes?
2023
-
Advancing a Well-Being Narrative: Expanding How Decision-Makers Think About Progress in Order to Transform Priorities and Actions, and Appendix
2022
-
Equity as a Guiding Principle for the Public Health Data System
2022
-
The Gross Developmental Potential (GDP2): A New Approach for Measuring Human Potential and Wellbeing
2022
-
The Issues of Interoperability and Data Connectedness for Public Health
2022
-
Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Outbreak: Preventing and Managing Future Pandemics
2022
-
Technology and Data Implications for the Public Health Workforce
2022
-
What Data Should Be Included in a Modern Public Health Data System
2022
-
Adapting to Adversity amid a Global Pandemic: Stakeholder Insights About Progress and Next Steps for Taking Integrative Action to Build Resilient Systems
2021
-
Addressing America's Crisis of Despair and Economic Recovery: A Call for a Coordinated Effort
2021
-
Americans' View of the Impact of COVID-19: Perspectives on Racial Impacts and Equity
2021
-
Assessing Health and Human Services Needs to Support an Integrated Health in All Policies Plan for Prince George's County, Maryland
2021
-
COVID-19 and the Experiences of Populations at Greater Risk: Description and Top-Line Summary Data — Wave 3, Winter 2021
2021
-
COVID-19 and the Experiences of Populations at Greater Risk: Description and Top-Line Summary Data — Wave 4, Fall 2021
2021
-
COVID-19 Community Response: Emerging Themes Across Sentinel Communities
2021
-
Drivers of Differential Views of Health Equity in the U.S. Is the U.S. Ready to Make Progress? Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes
2021
-
Exiting Extremism: What Binds People to Extremist Groups and How Organizations Help Them Leave
2021
-
Is Public Health's Multisectoral Mission Achieving Its Promise in the United States?
2021
-
Rental Eviction and the COVID-19 Pandemic: Averting a Looming Crisis
2021
-
Transforming Public Health Data Systems: White Papers to Inform Commission
2021
-
What If Progress Meant Well-Being for All? U.S. Innovators Use Global Insights to Shift the Narrative and Surface Opportunities Ahead
2021
-
Advancing Community Resilience Research and Practice: Moving from "Me" to "We" to "3d"
2020
-
COVID-19 and the Experiences of Populations at Greater Risk: Description and Top-Line Summary Data — Wave 1, Summer 2020
2020
-
COVID-19 and the Experiences of Populations at Greater Risk: Description and Top-Line Summary Data — Wave 2, Fall 2020
2020
-
The Education Sector in Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria: Predisaster Conditions, Hurricane Damage, and Themes for Recovery
2020
-
Factors Related to Health Civic Engagement: Results from the 2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes to Understand Progress Towards a Culture of Health
2020
-
Health and Social Services in Puerto Rico Before and After Hurricane Maria: Predisaster Conditions, Hurricane Damage, and Themes for Recovery
2020
-
Integration of Well-Being with Resilience and Other Broad Scale Social Change
2020
-
2018 National Survey of Health Attitudes: Description and Top-Line Summary Data
2019
-
Building and Measuring Community Resilience: Actions for Communities and the Gulf Research Program
2019
-
Examining Civic Engagement Links to Health: Findings from the Literature and Implications for a Culture of Health
2019
-
Promoting Youth Well-Being Through Health and Education: Insights and Opportunities
2019
-
Boosting Disaster Resilience Among Older Adults
2018
-
Building Older Adults' Resilience by Bridging Public Health and Aging-in-Place Efforts: Toolkit
2018
-
Can Measures Change the World?
2018
-
Charting Progress: U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs
2018
-
Evaluating Community Partnerships Addressing Community Resilience in Los Angeles, California
2018
-
Helping Military Families: A Look at Non-Medical Counseling Programs in the U.S. Military
2018
-
Improving Disaster Resilience Among Older Adults: Insights from Public Health Departments and Aging-in-Place Efforts
2018
-
Measuring Barriers to Mental Health Care in the Military: The RAND Barriers and Facilitators to Care Item Banks
2018
-
Toward an Initial Conceptual Framework to Assess Community Allostatic Load: Early Themes from Literature Review and Community Analyses on the Role of Cumulative Community Stress
2018
-
An Agenda to Advance Integrative Resilience Research and Practice: Key Themes From a Resilience Roundtable
2017
-
Beyond Disaster Preparedness: Building a Resilience-Oriented Workforce for the Future
2017
-
An Evaluation of U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs
2017
-
Exploring America's Role in a Turbulent World: Strategic Rethink
2017
-
How Cultural Alignment and the Use of Incentives Can Promote a Culture of Health: Stakeholder Perspectives
2017
-
How Do Communities Use a Participatory Public Health Approach to Build Resilience? The Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project
2017
-
Resilience Dividend Valuation Model: Framework Development and Initial Case Studies
2017
-
Strategic Choices for a Turbulent World: In Pursuit of Security and Opportunity
2017
-
Towards More Nuanced Classification of NGOs and Their Services to Improve Integrated Planning Across Disaster Phases
2017
-
U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs Demonstrate Benefits for Participants
2017
-
Building a National Culture of Health: Background, Action Framework, Measures, and Next Steps
2016
-
Creating Healthier, More Equitable Communities by Improving Governance and Policy
2016
-
Cross-sector Collaborations and Partnerships: Essential Ingredients to Help Shape Health and Well-Being
2016
-
Development of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation National Survey of Health Attitudes: Description and Top-Line Summary Data
2016
-
Drivers of Health as a Shared Value: Mindset, Expectations, Sense of Community and Civic Engagement
2016
-
ENGAGED Toolkit: Improving the Role of Nongovernmental Organizations in Disaster Response and Recovery
2016
-
Preparing for Deployment: Examining Family and Individual-Level Factors
2016
-
Stakeholder Perspectives on a Culture of Health: Key Findings
2016
-
What Role Does the Private Sector Have in Supporting Disaster Recovery, and What Challenges Does It Face in Doing So?
2016
-
Community Resilience: Learn and Tell Toolkit
2015
-
Developing a Tabletop Exercise to Test Community Resilience: Lessons from the Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project
2015
-
The Hungrier Games: Disaster Resilience Skills for Youth
2015
-
Off To A Good Start: Social and Emotional Development of Memphis' Children
2015
-
Partnerships for Community Resilience: Perspectives from the Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project
2015
-
Partnerships for Recovery Across The Sectors (PRACTIS) Toolkit
2015
-
Quantifying 'Problematic' DIF Within an IRT Framework: Application to a Cancer Stigma Index
2015
-
The Urban Child Institute CANDLE Study: Methodological Overview and Baseline Sample Description
2015
-
Youth Resilience Corps: An Innovative Model to Engage Youth in Building Disaster Resilience
2015
-
Building Blocks for a Resilient City
2014
-
Building Resilient Communities: Spanish translation
2014
-
The Deployment Life Study: Methodological Overview and Baseline Sample Description
2014
-
Developing a Global Cancer Stigma Index
2014
-
Implementing Psychological First-Aid Training for Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers
2014
-
The Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project: A Community-Level, Public Health Initiative to Build Community Disaster Resilience
2014
-
2013 Interactive Community Health Needs Assessment
2013
-
Applying Community Engagement to Disaster Planning: Developing the Vision and Design for the Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Initiative
2013
-
Building Community Disaster Resilience: Perspectives from a Large Urban County Department of Public Health
2013
-
Building Community Resilience: What Can the United States Learn from Experiences in Other Countries?
2013
-
Building Resilient Communities: An Online Training
2013
-
District of Columbia Community Health Needs Assessment
2013
-
Getting Actionable About Community Resilience: The Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project
2013
-
Harnessing a Community for Sustainable Disaster Response and Recovery: An Operational Model for Integrating Nongovernmental Organizations
2013
-
Household Preparedness Is Not Enough: The Challenges and Opportunities in Assessing Community Readiness for Disasters
2013
-
Nongovernmental Resources to Support Disaster Preparedness, Response, and Recovery
2013
-
The Promise and Pitfalls of Community Resilience
2013
-
Road to Resilience: Building Stronger, More Sustainable Communities
2013
-
Assessing Operation Purple: A Program Evaluation of a Summer Camp for Military Youth
2012
-
Citizen Preparedness for Disasters: Are Current Assumptions Valid?
2012
-
How Do Soldiers' Deployments Affect Children's Academic Performance and Behavioral Health?
2012
-
Mixed-method Approach to Understanding the Experiences of Non-Deployed Military Caregivers
2012
-
RAND Review: Vol. 36, No. 1, Spring 2012
2012
-
Building Community Resilience to Disasters: A Roadmap to Guide Local Planning
2011
-
Building Community Resilience to Disasters: A Way Forward to Enhance National Health Security
2011
-
Effects of Soldiers' Deployment on Children's Academic Performance and Behavioral Health
2011
-
The Experience of Outdoor Education at Operation Purple® Camp: Findings from a Sample of Youth Participants
2011
-
The Nongovernmental Sector in Disaster Resilience: Conference Recommendations for a Policy Agenda
2011
-
Source Materials for the Healthy Communities Toolkit: A Resource Guide for Community and Faith-Based Organizations
2011
-
Views from the Homefront: How Military Youth and Spouses Are Coping with Deployment
2011
-
Views from the Homefront: The Experiences of Youth and Spouses from Military Families
2011
-
Bridging the Gap: Developing a Tool to Support Local Civilian and Military Disaster Preparedness
2010
-
Children on the Homefront: The Experiences of Children from Military Families
2010
-
Children on the Homefront: The Experience of Children from Military Families
2010
-
Developing National Standards for Public Health Emergency Preparedness with a Limited Evidence Base
2010
-
Disaster Recovery Also Involves Human Recovery
2010
-
The Impact of Parental Deployment on Child Social and Emotional Functioning: Perspectives of School Staff
2010
-
Lessons Learned from Disaster Case Management in Louisiana
2010
-
National Evaluation of Safe Start Promising Approaches: Assessing Program Implementation
2010
-
Navigating the Road to Recovery: Assessment of the Coordination, Communication, and Financing of the Disaster Case Management Pilot in Louisiana
2010
-
The Teen Depression Awareness Project: Building an Evidence Base for Improving Teen Depression Care
2010
-
Toolkit for Adapting Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS) or Supporting Students Exposed to Trauma (SSET) for Implementation with Youth in Foster Care
2010
-
Understanding Community Resilience in the Context of National Health Security: A Literature Review
2010
-
Analysis of Risk Communication Strategies and Approaches with At-Risk Populations to Enhance Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery: Final Report
2009
-
Children's Health in Washington, D.C. Access and Health Challenges Despite High Insurance Coverage Rates
2009
-
Enhancing Public Health Emergency Preparedness for Special Needs Populations: A Toolkit for State and Local Planning and Response
2009
-
Health and Health Care Among District of Columbia Youth
2009
-
Impact of Teen Depression on Academic, Social, and Physical Functioning
2009
-
Improving Treatment Seeking Among Adolescents with Depression: Understanding Readiness for Treatment
2009
-
Perceived Barriers to Treatment for Adolescent Depression
2009
-
Racial/ethnic Differences in Teen and Parent Perspectives Toward Depression Treatment
2009
-
The Role of Nongovernmental Organizations in Long-Term Human Recovery After Disaster: Reflections From Louisiana Four Years After Hurricane Katrina
2009
-
Substance Use and Delinquency Among Fifth Graders Who Have Jobs
2009
-
Assessing Health and Health Care in the District of Columbia
2008
-
Assessing Health and Health Care in the District of Columbia: Phase 2 Report
2008
-
Barriers to Seeking Mental Health Care After Treatment for Orofacial Injury at a Large, Urban Medical Center: Concordance of Patient and Provider Perspectives
2008
-
A Baseline Assessment of the District of Columbia School Health Nursing Program
2008
-
Core Dimensions of Connectivity in Public Health Collaboratives
2008
-
Does Watching Sex on Television Predict Teen Pregnancy? Findings from a National Longitudinal Survey of Youth
2008
-
Enhancing Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Management for Vulnerable Populations: Task 4: Compendium of Risk Communications
2008
-
Enhancing Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Management for Vulnerable Populations: Task 3: Literature Review
2008
-
Exposure to Sex on TV May Increase the Chance of Teen Pregnancy
2008
-
Falling Short: Continued Challenges in Meeting the Mental Health Needs of Children with Special Health Care Needs
2008
-
Measuring the Performance of Telephone-Based Disease Surveillance Systems in Local Health Departments
2008
-
Recommended Infrastructure Standards for Mass Antibiotic Dispensing
2008
-
A Step Forward in Accountability for Public Health Emergency Preparedness: Developing Standards for Mass Antibiotic Dispensing
2008
-
Understanding the Impact of Deployment on Children and Families: Findings from a Pilot Study of Operation Purple Camp Participants
2008
-
Enhancing Public Health Preparedness: Exercises, Exemplary Practices, and Lessons Learned, Phase III: Task E: Approaches for Developing a Volunteer Program to Respond to Public Health Emergencies
2007
-
Factors That Influence Mental Health Stigma Among 8th Grade Adolescents
2007
-
Improving and Enhancing Telephone-based Disease Surveillance Systems in Local Health Departments
2007
-
Lessons Learned from the State and Local Public Health Response to Hurricane Katrina
2007
-
Pediatricians' Perspectives Regarding Community Child Health: Training, Involvement, and Expectations According to Age
2007
-
Exploring Stress and Coping Among Urban African American Adolescents: The Shifting the Lens Study
2006
-
Stigma Starts Early: Gender Differences in Teen Willingness to Use Mental Health Services
2006