Lloyd Dixon — Publications
View Profile »
-
Bankruptcy and Mass Torts After Harrington v. Purdue
2026
-
How Does and Should Tort Liability Affect High-Consequence Life Sciences Research?
2026
-
The Prospects for Personal Injury Class Actions in the United States: Key Themes from a Discussion with Experts
2026
-
Southern California Edison's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program: A Look at Performance to Date
2026
-
After the Los Angeles Wildfires: Implications for Risk Mitigation, Compensation, and the Insurance Market
2025
-
Insuring Catastrophic Cyber Risk
2025
-
Pre- and Post-Fire Property Values in the Eaton Fire Burn Area: An Evaluation of the Diminution-in-Value Model Used in Southern California Edison's Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program
2025
-
Pros and Cons of a Public Disaster Risk Reinsurance Program for U.S. Residential Properties
2025
-
Public Attitudes Toward Risk-Based Pricing and Risk-Sharing in Insurance
2024
-
What Is the Evidence for Social Inflation? Trends in Trial Awards and Insurance Claim Payments
2024
-
Improving the Financial Resilience of Public Entities and Individuals for Natural Disasters: A Resource Guide for State and Local Government
2023
-
One- to Four-Family Properties with Multiple Losses Insured by the National Flood Insurance Program: Property Characteristics, Community Demographics, and Mitigation Strategies
2023
-
Residential Landslide Insurance in Sitka, Alaska: Market Conditions and Options for Improving Availability
2023
-
The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Mitigation Grant Program: Incorporating Hazard Risk and Social Equity into Decisionmaking Processes
2022
-
Efforts to End a Stalemate in Landslide Insurance Availability Through Inclusive Policymaking: A Case Study in Sitka, Alaska
2022
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Cross-Border Liability and Compensation
2021
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Liability and Compensation in the United States
2021
-
Developing Metrics and Scoring Procedures to Support Mitigation Grant Program Decisionmaking
2021
-
Improving the Availability and Affordability of Pandemic Risk Insurance: Projected Performance of Proposed Programs
2021
-
California Wildfires: Can Insurance Markets Handle the Risk?
2020
-
COVID-19 Vaccinations: Liability and Compensation Considerations Critical for a Successful Campaign
2020
-
Insuring Public Buildings, Contents, Vehicles, and Equipment Against Disasters: Current Practices of State and Local Government and Options for Closing the Insurance Gap
2020
-
Modernizing Puerto Rico's Housing Sector Following Hurricanes Irma and Maria: Post-Storm Challenges and Potential Courses of Action
2020
-
Early Assistance from Potentially Responsible Parties After Human-Made Disasters
2019
-
Reasonable and Risk-Based? Replacing NFIP Generally Subsidized Rates with a Means-Tested Subsidy
2019
-
The Impact of Changing Wildfire Risks on California's Residential Insurance Market
2018
-
Insurance for Wildfire Risk in California
2018
-
Assigning Responsibility Following a Catastrophe: Alternatives to Relying Solely on Traditional Civil Litigation
2017
-
The Cost and Affordability of Flood Insurance in New York City: Economic Impacts of Rising Premiums and Policy Options for One- to Four-Family Homes
2017
-
Emerging Trends in Compensation for Widespread Losses
2017
-
How Affordable Is Flood Insurance in New York City and What Can Be Done to Address Affordability Issues?
2017
-
Process and Outcome Evaluation of the Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program
2017
-
Response to Inselbuch and Sackett's Critique of RAND Reports on Asbestos Trusts and Asbestos Litigation
2016
-
Bankruptcy's Effect on Product Identification in Asbestos Personal Injury Cases
2015
-
Bankruptcy Trusts Complicate the Outcomes of Asbestos Lawsuits
2015
-
Catastrophic Risk in California: Are Homeowners and Communities Prepared?
2014
-
The Future of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act
2014
-
The Impact on Workers' Compensation Insurance Markets of Allowing the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act to Expire
2014
-
Flood Insurance in New York City Following Hurricane Sandy
2013
-
Hedge Funds, Systemic Risk, and Dodd-Frank: The Road Ahead
2013
-
Making Good Decisions Without Predictions: Robust Decision Making for Planning Under Deep Uncertainty
2013
-
The Rising Cost of Flood Insurance in New York City
2013
-
Do Hedge Funds Pose a Systemic Risk to the Economy?
2012
-
Hedge Funds and Systemic Risk
2012
-
Asbestos Bankruptcy Trusts and Tort Compensation
2011
-
Bankruptcy Trusts, Asbestos Compensation, and the Courts
2011
-
The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism
2011
-
RAND Review: Vol. 35, No. 2, Summer 2011
2011
-
Asbestos Bankruptcy Trusts: An Overview of Trust Structure and Activity with Detailed Reports on the Largest Trusts
2010
-
Call for Reform in the Residential Insurance Market after Hurricane Katrina
2010
-
Improving the Performance of the California Workers' Compensation Insurance Market
2010
-
Residential Insurance on the U.S. Gulf Coast in the Aftermath of Hurricane Katrina: A Framework for Evaluating Potential Reforms
2010
-
The Abuse of Medical Diagnostic Practices in Mass Litigation: The Case of Silica
2009
-
California's Volatile Workers' Compensation Insurance Market: Problems and Recommendations for Change
2009
-
Diagnostic Abuse in Silica Litigation
2009
-
Balancing Environment and Development: Costs, Revenues, and Benefits of the Western Riverside County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan
2008
-
Evaluating Alternatives for Renewing TRIA in an Uncertain World
2008
-
Commercial Wind Insurance in the Gulf States: Developments Since Hurricane Katrina and Challenges Moving Forward
2007
-
Economically Targeted Terrorism: A Review of the Literature and a Framework for Considering Defensive Approaches
2007
-
The Federal Role in Terrorism Insurance: Evaluating Alternatives in an Uncertain World
2007
-
The Lender-Placed Flood Insurance Market for Residential Properties
2007
-
Private Insurers Play a Limited, but Key, Role in Underwriting Residential Flood Insurance
2007
-
Trade-Offs Among Alternative Government Interventions in the Market for Terrorism Insurance: Interim Results
2007
-
Evaluating National Flood Insurance
2006
-
The Impact of Regulation and Litigation on Small Business and Entrepreneurship: An Overview
2006
-
The National Flood Insurance Program’s Market Penetration Rate: Estimates and Policy Implications
2006
-
National Security and Private-Sector Risk Management for Terrorism
2006
-
An Assessment of Air Force Data on Contract Expenditures
2005
-
The Impact of Extended Vehicle Emission Warranties on California’s Independent Repair Shops
2005
-
More Accurate Transaction Data Are Needed to Improve Air Force Service Centers
2005
-
National Security and Compensation Policy for Terrorism Losses
2005
-
Oil Shale Development in the United States: Prospects and Policy Issues
2005
-
Compensating the Victims of 9/11
2004
-
Compensation for Losses from the 9/11 Attacks
2004
-
Gauging the Prospects of a U.S. Oil Shale Industry
2004
-
How Would a ''Choice'' Auto Insurance Plan Affect the Insurance Costs and Compensation of Accident Victims?
2004
-
Issues and Options for Government Intervention in the Market for Terrorism Insurance
2004
-
RAND Review: Vol. 28, No. 3, Fall 2004
2004
-
Changes in the Standards for Admitting Expert Evidence
2002
-
Driving Emissions to Zero: Are the Benefits of California's Zero Emission Vehicle Program Worth the Costs?
2002
-
Final Assembly and Checkout Alternatives for the Joint Strike Fighter
2002
-
The Implications of the September 11 Terrorist Attacks for California: A Collection of Issue Papers
2002
-
RAND Review: Vol. 26, No. 3, Fall 2002
2002
-
RAND Review: Vol. 26, No. 2, Summer 2002
2002
-
Changes in the Standards for Admitting Expert Evidence in Federal Civil Cases Since the Daubert Decision
2001
-
The Effects of the Soledad Canyon Mine on the Aggregate Industry in the Greater Los Angeles Metropolitan Area
2001
-
Fighting Air Pollution in Southern California by Scrapping Old Vehicles
2001
-
Scrapping Old Vehicles Would Improve Southern California Air Quality at Reasonable Cost
2001
-
The Financial Implications of Releasing Small Firms and Small-Volume Contributors from Superfund Liability
2000
-
Releasing Small Firms from Superfund Liability: What Will It Cost?
2000
-
Introducing Managed Care in the Military Health System
1999
-
Building a New Vision for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: Options for Key Policy Decisions
1998
-
The Impact of Water Supply Reductions on San Joaquin Valley Agriculture During the 1986-1992 Drought
1998
-
California’s Ozone Reduction Strategy for Light-Duty Vehicles: An Economic Assessment
1996
-
California’s Ozone-Reduction Strategy for Light-Duty Vehicles: Direct Costs, Direct Emission Effects, and Market Responses
1996
-
Cleaning Up California's Vehicles: Tuning the Policy Mix
1996
-
Drought Management Policies and Economic Effects in Urban Areas of California, 1987-1992
1996
-
Economic Perspectives on Revising California’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Mandate
1996
-
The effects of benefit design and managed care on health care costs
1996
-
Making ZEV Policy Despite Uncertainty: An Annotated Briefing for the California Air Resources Board
1996
-
Superfund Liability Reform: Implications for Transaction Costs and Site Cleanup
1995
-
Fixing Superfund: Getting the Formula Right
1994
-
Fixing Superfund: The Effect of the Proposed Superfund Reform Act of 1994 on Transaction Costs
1994
-
Assessment of the Economic Impacts of California's Drought on Urban Areas: A Research Agenda
1993
-
California's 1991 Drought Water Bank: Economic Impacts in the Selling Regions
1993
-
Evaluation of the CHAMPUS Reform Initiative: Volume 3, Health Care Utilization and Costs
1993
-
Private-Sector Cleanup Expenditures and Transaction Costs at 18 Superfund Sites
1993
-
RAND Research on Superfund Transaction Costs: A Summary of Findings to Date
1993
-
Superfund: The Private-Sector Experience
1992
-
Superfund and Transaction Costs: The Experiences of Insurers and Very Large Industrial Firms
1992
-
Superfund and Transaction Costs - The Experiences of Insurers and Very Large Industrial Firms
1992
-
Utilization and Costs in the CHAMPUS Reform Initiative: Preliminary Results for April-September 1989
1991
-
Preliminary Results from an Evaluation of the CHAMPUS Reform Initiative
1990