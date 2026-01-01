Andrew R. Morral — Publications
View Profile »
-
Challenges and Prospects for Estimating Joint Effects of Gun Policies
2026
-
Concealed Carry Laws and Violence in America
2026
-
Development of the RAND State Firearm Law Database and Supporting Materials
2026
-
Disparities in the Prevalence and Reporting of Civilian Justifiable Firearm Homicide
2026
-
Firearm Mortality and State Characteristics
2026
-
Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Fatal Police Shootings: Variation Across U.S. States and the Role of Firearm Ownership
2026
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Fifth Edition
2026
-
Firearm Injury Hospitalizations in America
2025
-
State Firearm Law Navigator
2025
-
State-Level Estimates of Nonfatal Firearm Injury Hospitalizations, 2000-2021
2025
-
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: What Has Changed from 2014 to 2024, and What Still Needs to Be Done?
2024
-
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows — Summary
2024
-
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows
2024
-
Changes in State Firearm Mortality
2024
-
Geographic and Demographic Differences in the Proportion of Individuals Living in Households With a Firearm, 1990-2018
2024
-
Household Firearm Ownership and Firearm Mortality
2024
-
Nine Ways to Improve the Health and Well-Being of America's Military and Veteran Caregivers
2024
-
Racial and Ethnic Differences in the Effects of State Firearm Laws
2024
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Fourth Edition
2024
-
State Policies Regulating Firearms and Changes in Firearm Mortality
2024
-
Visualizing Firearm Mortality and Law Effects: An Interactive Web-Based Tool, Second Edition
2024
-
Racial and Ethnic Differences in the Effects of State Firearm Laws: A Systematic Review Subgroup Analysis
2023
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Third Edition
2023
-
State Firearm Laws and Suicide Prevention
2023
-
Actions the Army Can Take to Reduce Sexual Assault, Sexual Harassment, and Gender Discrimination
2022
-
Evaluating Baltimore's Aerial Investigation Research Pilot Program
2022
-
Gender Differences in Health Among U.S. Service Members: Unwanted Gender-Based Experiences as an Explanatory Factor
2022
-
Geographic Disparities in Rising Rates of Firearm-Related Homicide
2022
-
State Firearm Laws After Bruen
2022
-
Suggestions for Estimating the Effects of State Gun Policies: Commentary on Four Methodological Problems in the Current Literature
2022
-
Toolkit for Weighting and Analysis of Nonequivalent Groups: A Tutorial for the R TWANG Package
2022
-
Using National Instant Criminal Background Check Data for Gun Policy Analysis: A Discussion of Available Data and Their Limitations
2022
-
Characteristics of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Army: Implications for Prevention Efforts
2021
-
Effects of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment on Separation from the U.S. Military: Findings from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2021
-
Evaluating Baltimore's Aerial Investigation Research Pilot Program: Interim Report
2021
-
Inpatient Hospitalizations for Firearm Injury: Estimating State-Level Rates from 2000 to 2016
2021
-
The Magnitude and Sources of Disagreement Among Gun Policy Experts: Second Edition
2021
-
Organizational Characteristics Associated with Risk of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Army
2021
-
Preliminary Findings from the Aerial Investigation Research Pilot Program
2021
-
The Relationship Between Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Findings from the RAND Military Workplace Study
2021
-
Risk Factors for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Findings from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2021
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Army: Where Cases are Highest and Why
2021
-
Sexual Assault of Sexual Minorities in the U.S. Military
2021
-
Survey Instrument to Assess the Prevalence of Hazing and Bullying in the Active-Duty U.S. Military
2021
-
Symptoms of Depression and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder as Predictors of Separation from the U.S. Military
2021
-
Changes in Firearm Mortality Following the Implementation of State Laws Regulating Firearm Access and Use
2020
-
Comparing the Army's Suicide Rate to the General U.S. Population: Identifying Suitable Characteristics, Data Sources, and Analytic Approaches
2020
-
Impact on Nonfirearm Deaths of Firearm Laws Affecting Firearm Deaths: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2020
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Second Edition
2020
-
State-Level Estimates of Household Firearm Ownership
2020
-
Development of a Short Form Measure of Sexual Harassment Risk in the Military: Findings from the RAND Military Workplace Study
2019
-
Reducing Disagreements on Gun Policy Through Scientific Research and an Improved Data Infrastructure
2019
-
Scientific Evidence on the Effects of State Gun Laws
2019
-
Evaluating Methods to Estimate the Effect of State Laws on Firearm Deaths: A Simulation Study
2018
-
The Magnitude and Sources of Disagreement Among Gun Policy Experts
2018
-
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States
2018
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 5. Estimates for Installation- and Command-Level Risk of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2018
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Annex to Volume 5. Tabular Results from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study for Installation- and Command-Level Risk of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment
2018
-
Evaluating Methods and Findings from a Study of State Gun Policies
2016
-
The Justice Innovation Center: Identifying the Needs and Challenges of Criminal Justice Agencies in Small, Rural, Tribal, and Border Areas
2016
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Evaluating Estimates from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2016
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 4. Investigations of Potential Bias in Estimates from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2016
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Highlights from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2015
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Annex to Volume 3. Tabular Results from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study for Coast Guard Service Members
2015
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 2. Estimates for Department of Defense Service Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2015
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Annex to Volume 2. Tabular Results from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study for Department of Defense Service Members
2015
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 3. Estimates for Coast Guard Service Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2015
-
An Assessment of Program Sustainability in Three Bureau of Justice Assistance Criminal Justice Domains
2014
-
Effective Policing for 21st-Century Israel: Dual English and Hebrew edition
2014
-
Police Department Investments in Information Technology Systems: Challenges Assessing Their Payoff
2014
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: A Review of Top-Line Findings from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2014
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Top-Line Estimates for Active-Duty Coast Guard Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2014
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Volume 1. Design of the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2014
-
Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the U.S. Military: Top-Line Estimates for Active-Duty Service Members from the 2014 RAND Military Workplace Study
2014
-
Reducing the Cost and Risk of Major Acquisitions at the Department of Homeland Security
2013
-
Air Attack Against Wildfires: Understanding U.S. Forest Service Requirements for Large Aircraft
2012
-
The Effectiveness of Community-Based Delivery of an Evidence-Based Treatment for Adolescent Substance Use
2012
-
Efficient Aviation Security: Strengthening the Analytic Foundation for Making Air Transportation Security Decisions
2012
-
Identifying a Cost-Effective Aviation Fleet for the U.S. Forest Service
2012
-
Modeling Terrorism Risk to the Air Transportation System: An Independent Assessment of TSA's Risk Management Analysis Tool and Associated Methods
2012
-
Associations Between Abstinence in Adolescence and Economic and Educational Outcomes Seven Years Later Among High-Risk Youth
2011
-
Measuring Illegal Border Crossing Between Ports of Entry: An Assessment of Four Promising Methods
2011
-
Using a Cross-Study Design to Assess the Efficacy of Motivational Enhancement Therapy-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy 5 (MET/CBT5) in Treating Adolescents with Cannabis-Related Disorders
2011
-
Before Disaster Strikes: Imperatives for Enhancing Defense Support of Civil Authorities
2010
-
How Perceptions of Mortality and HIV Morbidity Relate to Substance Abuse Problems and Risky Sexual Behaviors Among Former Juvenile Offenders
2010
-
Long-term Effect of Community-Based Treatment: Evidence from the Adolescent Outcomes Project
2010
-
Shaping Smoking Cessation in Hard-To-Treat Smokers
2010
-
Seven-year Life Outcomes of Adolescent Offenders in Los Angeles
2009
-
Understanding the Role of Deterrence in Counterterrorism Security
2009
-
An Application of the Principal Stratification to Control for Institutionalization at Follow-Up in Studies of Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
2008
-
Assessing the New York City Police Department Firearm Training and Firearm-Discharge Review Process
2008
-
Evaluation of the New York City Police Department Firearm Training and Firearm-Discharge Review Process
2008
-
Inconsistencies in Self-Reported Drug Use by Adolescents in Substance Abuse Treatment: Implications for Outcome and Performance Measurements
2008
-
The Longitudinal Association Between Substance Use and Delinquency Among High-Risk Youth
2008
-
A Prospective Investigation of Suicide Ideation, Attempts, and Use of Mental Health Service Among Adolescents in Substance Abuse Treatment
2008
-
Contingencies for Change in Complacent Smokers
2007
-
The Efficacy of the Rio Hondo DUI Court: A 2-Year Field Experiment
2007
-
Interpreting Treatment Effects When Cases Are Institutionalized After Treatment
2007
-
Interpreting Treatment Effects When Cases Are Institutionalized After Treatment
2007
-
Smoking Rates Among Adolescents in Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
2007
-
Using Outcomes to Assess Teen Substance-Use Treatment Programs—How Feasible?
2007
-
Acculturation and Driving Under the Influence: A Study of Repeat Offenders
2006
-
Is the Drug Court Model Exportable? The Cost-Effectiveness of a Driving-Under-The-Influence Court
2006
-
Marijuana Use and Depression Among Adults: Testing for Causal Associations
2006
-
Perspectives on Therapeutic Treatment from Adolescent Probationers
2006
-
Predicting DUI Recidivism: Personality, Attitudinal, and Behavioral Risk Factors
2006
-
Reducing Substance Use Improves Adolescents' School Attendance
2006
-
The Relative Effectiveness of 10 Adolescent Substance Abuse Treatment Programs in the United States
2006
-
Drink-Driving and DUI Recidivists' Attitudes and Beliefs: A Longitudinal Analysis
2005
-
Dynamic Effects Among Patients' Treatment Needs, Beliefs, and Utilization: A Prospective Study of Adolescents in Drug Treatment
2005
-
Estimating Terrorism Risk
2005
-
Shaping Reduced Smoking in Smokers Without Cessation Plans
2005
-
Effectiveness of Community-Based Treatment for Substance-Abusing Adolescents: 12-Month Outcomes of Youths Entering Phoenix Academy or Alternative Probation Dispositions
2004
-
Evaluating Substance Abuse Treatment Programs for Adolescent Probationers
2004
-
How Can Repeat Drunk Drivers Be Influenced to Change? Analysis of the Association Between Drunk Driving and DUI Recidivists' Attitudes and Belief
2004
-
Improving Contingency Management Programs for Addiction
2004
-
Propensity Score Estimation with Boosted Regression for Evaluating Causal Effects in Observational Studies
2004
-
Shaping Smoking Cessation Using Percentile Schedules
2004
-
Adolescent Social Relationships and the Treatment Process: Findings from Quantitative and Qualitative Analyses
2003
-
An Evaluation of Substance Abuse Treatment Services for Juvenile Probationers at Phoenix Academy of Los Angeles
2003
-
An Evaluation of Substance Abuse Treatment Services for Juvenile Probationers at Phoenix Academy of Los Angeles
2003
-
The Influence of Partner Drug Use and Relationship Power on Treatment Engagement
2003
-
Measurement of Adolescent Drug Use
2003
-
Mental Health and Medical Problems and Service Use Among Adolescent Substance Users
2003
-
Retention of Court-Referred Youth in Residential Treatment Programs: Client Characteristics and Treatment Process Effects
2003
-
A Decade of Drug Treatment Court Research
2002
-
Evidence Does Not Favor Marijuana Gateway Effects Over a Common-Factor Interpretation of Drug Use Initiation: Responses to Anthony, Kenkel, & Mathios and Lynskey
2002
-
Phoenix Academy at Lake View Terrace, California: Clinical Manual and Program Description of an Adolescent Therapeutic Community
2002
-
Reassessing the Marijuana Gateway Effect
2002
-
Using Marijuana May Not Raise the Risk of Using Harder Drugs
2002
-
Drug Courts: A Conceptual Framework
2001
-
Technology Transfer Through Performance Management: The Effects of Graphical Feedback and Positive Reinforcement on Drug Treatment Counselors' Behavior
2001
-
Hardcore Drug Users Claim to be Occasional Users: Drug Use Frequency Underreporting
2000
-
Identifying Methadone Maintenance Clients at Risk for Poor Treatment Response: Pretreatment and Early Progress Indicators
1999
-
Reducing Drug Use by Encouraging Alternative Behaviors
1999
-
Influence of Emotional Engagement and Habituation on Exposure Therapy for PTSD
1998
-
MMPI Profiles of Opiate Addicts: Predicting Response to Treatment
1998
-
Assessing the Helping Alliance and Its Impact in the Treatment of Opiate Dependence
1997
-
Natural Classes of Treatment Response
1997
-
Reinforcing Operants Other Than Abstinence in Drug Abuse Treatment: An Effective Alternative for Reducing Drug Use
1997
-
Contingent Reinforcement of Group Participation Versus Abstinence in a Methadone Maintenance Program
1996