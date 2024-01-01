Rajeev Ramchand — Publications
American Support of Public Programs for Veterans: Estimates From a National Survey Including a Discrete Choice Experiment
2024
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: What Has Changed from 2014 to 2024, and What Still Needs to Be Done?
2024
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows — Summary
2024
America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: Hidden Heroes Emerging from the Shadows
2024
America's Post-9/11 Military and Veteran Caregivers
2024
Considering Alternatives to Prohibiting Psychedelic Drugs
2024
Considering Alternatives to Psychedelic Drug Prohibition
2024
Improving Service Members' Transitions from the Military
2024
Nine Ways to Improve the Health and Well-Being of America's Military and Veteran Caregivers
2024
Perspectives of America's Military and Veteran Caregivers: A Qualitative Exploration
2024
Supporting Military and Veteran Caregivers
2024
"This Is a Solvable Problem": Proceedings from a Roundtable on Providing Support to Veterans in the Transition from Military Service to Civilian Life
2024
Veteran Narratives of Support for Extremist Groups and Beliefs: Results from Interviews with Members of a Nationally Representative Survey of the U.S. Veteran Community
2024
The Veterans Left Behind: Eligibility for Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits and Other Than Honorable Discharges
2024
What Happens to Veterans Who Leave the Military Under Other Than Honorable Conditions?
2024
Alcohol and Substance Use Among U.S. Veterans
2023
"Conditions for Postservice Success Are Set Well Before the Uniform Comes Off": Proceedings from a Roundtable on How Military Service Affects Veterans' Posttransition Outcomes
2023
"If Everyone Is Responsible, Then No One Is": Proceedings from a Roundtable on Factors That Affect Veterans' Transitions from Military to Civilian Life
2023
Improving Treatment Outcomes for Veterans with Mental Health Conditions: Strengthening the Evidence Base for and Considering Barriers to Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies
2023
Prevalence of Past-Year Serious Psychological Distress Among U.S. Veterans
2023
Prevalence of Veteran Support for Extremist Groups and Extremist Beliefs: Results from a Nationally Representative Survey of the U.S. Veteran Community
2023
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Third Edition
2023
A Summary of Veteran-Related Statistics
2023
Syndromic Surveillance 2.0: Emerging Global Surveillance Strategies for Infectious Disease Epidemics
2023
Trends in U.S. Veteran Demographics
2023
Upstream Suicide Prevention in the U.S. Army: Noncommissioned Officers' Perspectives
2023
U.S. Veteran Labor Market Trends
2023
Disparities in Use/Misuse of Specific Illicit and Prescription Drugs Among Sexual Minority Adults in a National Sample
2022
Examining Inhalant Use Among Sexual Minority Adults in a National Sample: Drug-Specific Risks or Generalized Risk?
2022
Improving Care for Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury Across the Lifespan
2022
Mental Health Service Use Among Lesbian, Gay, and Bisexual Adults Who Report Having Attempted Suicide
2022
Military Service Branch Differences in Alcohol Use, Tobacco Use, Prescription Drug Misuse, and Mental Health Conditions
2022
Personal Firearm Storage in the United States: Recent Estimates, Patterns, and Effectiveness of Interventions
2022
Psychedelics and Veterans' Mental Health: The Evolving Legal and Policy Landscape in the United States
2022
Strategies to Improve Long-Term Outcomes for Veterans with Traumatic Brain Injury
2022
Suicidality Among Sexual Minority Adults: Gender, Age, and Race/Ethnicity Differences
2022
What Prevention and Treatment of Substance Use Disorder Can Tell Us About Addressing Violent Extremism
2022
American Perspectives on Veterans: A July–September 2021 American Life Panel Survey About Americans' Support for Veterans' Benefits and Services
2021
Contemporary Issues in Gun Policy: Essays from the RAND Gun Policy in America Project
2021
Co-occurring Alcohol and Mental Health Problems in the Military: Prevalence, Disparities, and Service Utilization
2021
Health Disparities in the U.S. Gulf Coast: The Interplay of Environmental Disaster, Material Loss, and Residential Segregation
2021
Suicide Among Veterans: Veterans' Issues in Focus
2021
Suicide Prevention for U.S. Veterans: The Need for Data-Driven Solutions
2021
Twenty-Six Veterans: A Longitudinal Case Study of Veterans Experiencing Homelessness in Los Angeles, 2019–2020
2021
Violent Extremism in America: Interviews with Former Extremists and Their Families on Radicalization and Deradicalization
2021
What Do Former Extremists and Their Families Say About Radicalization and Deradicalization in America?
2021
Advancing Community Resilience Research and Practice: Moving from "Me" to "We" to "3d"
2020
Building Community Resilience to Large Oil Spills: Findings and Recommendations from a Synthesis of Research on the Mental Health, Economic, and Community Distress Associated with the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill
2020
Comparing the Army's Suicide Rate to the General U.S. Population: Identifying Suitable Characteristics, Data Sources, and Analytic Approaches
2020
Disaster Experience, Social Capitals, and Behavioral Health
2020
Fishing Households, Social Support, and Depression After the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill
2020
Natech or Natural? An Analysis of Hazard Perceptions, Institutional Trust, and Future Storm Worry Following Hurricane Harvey
2020
Oil Spill Disruption and Problem Drinking: Assessing the Impact of Religious Context Among Gulf Coast Residents
2020
Persistent Risk-Related Worry as a Function of Recalled Exposure to the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Prior Trauma
2020
Research in Brief: Comprehensive Suicide Prevention in Law Enforcement
2020
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Second Edition
2020
Database of Literature on Oil Spills and Public Health
2019
Exposure to the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, Associated Resource Loss, and Long-Term Mental and Behavioral Outcomes
2019
Reaching Vulnerable Populations in the Disaster-Prone US Gulf Coast: Communicating Across the Crisis Lifecycle
2019
2015 Department of Defense Health Related Behaviors Survey (HRBS)
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Sexual Behavior and Health Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Mental and Emotional Health Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Summary Findings and Policy Implications
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Sexual Orientation, Transgender Identity, and Health Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Substance Use Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Related Behaviors Survey: Physical Health and Functional Limitations Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
2015 Health Releated Behaviors Survey: Deployment Experiences and Health Among U.S. Active-Duty Service Members
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Soldiers Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Coast Guardsmen Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Sailors Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Marines Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Service Members Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Are They Living Healthy? How Well Are Airmen Taking Care of Themselves
2018
Behavioral Health of Gulf Coast Residents 6 Years After the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill: The Role of Trauma History
2018
The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States
2018
Suicide Prevention in California: Three Goals for Developing a Statewide Plan
2018
Suicide Prevention in U.S. Law Enforcement Agencies: A National Survey of Current Practices
2018
Survey of Trauma, Resilience, and Opportunity Among Neighborhoods in the Gulf (STRONG)
2018
Survey of Trauma, Resilience, and Opportunity Among Neighborhoods in the Gulf (STRONG) Codebook
2018
Best Practices for Suicide Prevention Messaging and Evaluating California's "Know the Signs" Media Campaign
2017
Detecting Changes in Newspaper Reporting of Suicide After a Statewide Social Marketing Campaign
2017
Developing Adaptive Interventions for Adolescent Substance Use Treatment Settings: Protocol of an Observational, Mixed-Methods Project
2017
Development and Pilot Test of the RAND Program Evaluation Toolkit for Countering Violent Extremism
2017
Expanding Suicide Crisis Services to Text and Chat: Responders' Perspectives of the Differences Between Communication Modalities
2017
Improving Support for America's Hidden Heroes: A Military Caregiver Research Blueprint
2017
Improving Support for America's Hidden Heroes: A Research Blueprint
2017
Mental Health Service Utilization Among Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Questioning or Queer College Students
2017
Opportunities to Intervene? "Warning Signs" for Suicide in the Days Before Dying
2017
Preventing Veteran Suicide: The Critical Role of Community-Based Prevention
2017
RAND Program Evaluation Toolkit for Countering Violent Extremism
2017
RAND's Fidelity Monitoring Protocol for Suicide Prevention Workshops in California
2017
A Systematic Review of Peer-Supported Interventions for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention
2017
Can Access to Data Prevent Army Suicides? Identifying Optimal Response Strategies for Army Leaders
2016
Can Technology Make Schools Safer?
2016
Characteristics and Proximal Outcomes of Calls Made to Suicide Crisis Hotlines in California: Variability Across Centers
2016
The Deployment Life Study: Longitudinal Analysis of Military Families Across the Deployment Cycle
2016
Factors That Influence Chaplains' Suicide Intervention Behavior in the Army
2016
How Military Families Respond Before, During and After Deployment: Findings from the RAND Deployment Life Study
2016
The Influence of Training, Reluctance, Efficacy, and Stigma on Suicide Intervention Behavior Among NCOs in the Army and Marine Corps
2016
The Role of Technology in Improving K–12 School Safety
2016
Suicide Prevention Hotlines in California: Diversity in Services, Structure, and Organization and the Potential Challenges Ahead
2016
Suicide Risk Among Women Veterans in Distress: Perspectives of Responders on the Veterans Crisis Line
2016
Adults Newly Exposed to "Know the Signs" Campaign Report Greater Gains in Confidence to Intervene with Those Who Might Be at Risk for Suicide Than Those Unexposed to the Campaign
2015
Analysis of the Benefits and Costs of CalMHSA's Investment in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST)
2015
California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Initiatives Show Promising Early Results, But Sustained Investment Is Needed
2015
Evaluation of California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs: Summary of Key Year 2 Findings
2015
Gatekeeper Training for Suicide Prevention: A Theoretical Model and Review of the Empirical Literature
2015
Implementing Evidence-Based Suicide Prevention Training in Communities: Implications for Quality Improvement
2015
Noncommissioned Officers' Perspectives on Identifying, Caring For, and Referring Soldiers and Marines at Risk of Suicide
2015
Prevalence Of, Risk Factors For, and Consequences of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Other Mental Health Problems in Military Populations Deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan
2015
Provision of Mental Health Services as a Quality Indicator for Adolescent Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities
2015
RAND's Silent Monitoring Protocol for Assessing Suicide Crisis Line Call Content and Quality
2015
Should California Continue to Invest in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST)? ASIST Could Save Lives and Wages and Reduce Medical Costs
2015
Suicide Postvention in the Department of Defense: Evidence, Policies and Procedures, and Perspectives of Loss Survivors
2015
Adults Exposed to "Know the Signs" Are More Confident Intervening with Those At Risk for Suicide
2014
Assessing the Generalizability of the CSAT-sponsored GAIN Dataset: Are the CSAT Sites Representative of Adolescent Treatment Programs in the U.S.?
2014
A Case Study Evaluating the Fidelity of Suicide Prevention Workshops in California
2014
Developing a Research Strategy for Suicide Prevention in the Department of Defense: Status of Current Research, Prioritizing Areas of Need, and Recommendations for Moving Forward
2014
Effectiveness of Treatment for Adolescent Substance Use: Is Biological Drug Testing Sufficient?
2014
The Effects of Purchasing Alcohol and Marijuana Among Adolescents At-Risk for Future Substance Use
2014
Estimating the Causal Effects of Cumulative Treatment Episodes for Adolescents Using Marginal Structural Models and Inverse Probability of Treatment Weighting
2014
Evaluating the California Mental Health Services Authority's Suicide Prevention Initiative: Year 1 Findings
2014
Hidden Heroes: Caregivers to America's Ill, Injured, and Wounded Service Members and Veterans
2014
Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers — Executive Summary
2014
Hidden Heroes: America's Military Caregivers
2014
Key Facts and Statistics from the RAND Military Caregivers Study
2014
"Know the Signs" Suicide Prevention Media Campaign Is Aligned with Best Practices and Highly Regarded by Experts
2014
Language Differences in California Adults' Exposure to Suicide Prevention Messaging, Confidence in One's Ability to Intervene with Someone at Risk, and Resource Preferences
2014
Military Caregivers: Who are They? And Who Is Supporting Them?
2014
Military Caregivers in the Workplace
2014
A Psychometric Assessment of the GAIN Individual Severity Scale (GAIN-GISS) and Short Screeners (GAIN-SS) Among Adolescents in Outpatient Treatment Programs
2014
Racial and Ethnic Differences in Exposure to Suicide Prevention Messaging, Confidence in One's Ability to Intervene with Someone at Risk, and Resource Preferences
2014
RAND Review: Vol. 38, No. 1, Spring 2014
2014
Recommendations for Sustaining California's Statewide Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Programs
2014
Suicide Rates in California: Trends and Implications for Prevention and Early Intervention Programs
2014
Supporting Military Caregivers: The Role of Health Providers
2014
Supporting Military Caregivers: Options for Congress
2014
Support Resources for Military Caregivers
2014
What Has the Suicide Prevention Initiative Done So Far? Year 1 Findings
2014
Where Would California Adults Prefer to Get Help If They Were Feeling Suicidal?
2014
Development and Pilot Test of the RAND Suicide Prevention Program Evaluation Toolkit
2013
Drug Use Among Gay and Bisexual Men at Weekend Dance Parties: The Role of Intentions and Perceptions of Peers' Behaviors
2013
The Effects of Employment Among Adolescents At-Risk for Future Substance Use
2013
Military Caregivers: Cornerstones of Support for Our Nation's Wounded, Ill, and Injured Veterans
2013
RAND Suicide Prevention Program Evaluation Toolkit
2013
Risk Behaviors Among HIV-positive Gay and Bisexual Men at Party-Oriented Vacations
2013
Suicide Prevention in California: Strategies from Science
2013
A Tutorial on Propensity Score Estimation for Multiple Treatments Using Generalized Boosted Models
2013
Assessing the Sensitivity of Treatment Effect Estimates to Differential Follow-Up Rates: Implications for Translational Research
2012
The Effectiveness of Community-Based Delivery of an Evidence-Based Treatment for Adolescent Substance Use
2012
Examining Moderated Effects of Additional Adolescent Substance Use Treatment: Structural Nested Mean Model Estimation Using Inverse-Weighted Regression with Residuals
2012
Interventions to Prevent Suicide: A Literature Review to Guide Evaluation of California's Mental Health Prevention and Early Intervention Initiative
2012
RAND Review: Vol. 36, No. 1, Spring 2012
2012
Smoke Alarm: Clocking in Could Prove Hazardous to a Teen's Health
2012
Workplace Strategies Are Needed to Protect Youth Across the Globe from Starting to Smoke
2012
Associations Between Abstinence in Adolescence and Economic and Educational Outcomes Seven Years Later Among High-Risk Youth
2011
PartyIntents: A Portal Survey to Assess Gay and Bisexual Men's Risk Behaviors at Weekend Parties
2011
Using a Cross-Study Design to Assess the Efficacy of Motivational Enhancement Therapy-Cognitive Behavioral Therapy 5 (MET/CBT5) in Treating Adolescents with Cannabis-Related Disorders
2011
The War Within: Suicide Prevention in the U.S. Military
2011
The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military
2011
Disparate Prevalence Estimates of PTSD Among Service Members Who Served in Iraq and Afghanistan: Possible Explanations
2010
How Perceptions of Mortality and HIV Morbidity Relate to Substance Abuse Problems and Risky Sexual Behaviors Among Former Juvenile Offenders
2010
Studies' Estimates of PTSD Prevalence Rates for Returning Service Members Vary Widely
2010
Alcohol Abuse and Illegal Drug Use Among Los Angeles County Trauma Patients: Prevalence and Evaluation of Single Item Screener
2009
The Effects of Substance Use on Workplace Injuries
2009
Seven-year Life Outcomes of Adolescent Offenders in Los Angeles
2009
Seven Years Later: Developmental Transitions and Delinquent Behavior for Male Adolescents Who Received Long-Term Substance Treatment
2009
Substance Use and Delinquency Among Fifth Graders Who Have Jobs
2009
Invisible Wounds: Predicting the Immediate and Long-Term Consequences of Mental Health Problems in Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom
2008
Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery
2008
Posttraumatic Distress and Physical Functioning: A Longitudinal Study of Injured Survivors of Community Violence
2008
A Prospective Investigation of Suicide Ideation, Attempts, and Use of Mental Health Service Among Adolescents in Substance Abuse Treatment
2008
Teens Who Work Are More Likely to Smoke
2008
The Effect of Working for Pay on Adolescent Tobacco Use
2007
Smoking Rates Among Adolescents in Substance Abuse Treatment Programs
2007
Racial Differences in Marijuana-Users' Risk of Arrest in the United States
2006
How Criminal System Racial Disparities May Translate Into Health Disparities
2005