Robert H. Brook — Publications
View Profile »
-
How Community and Unity Can Help Americans Survive
2020
-
Linking Statistics with Testing Policy to Manage COVID-19 in the Community
2020
-
Response to COVID-19 in Taiwan: Big Data Analytics, New Technology, and Proactive Testing
2020
-
What Is Single-Payer Health Care? A Review of Definitions and Proposals in the U.S.
2017
-
Fostering a Commitment to Quality: Best Practices in Safety-Net Hospitals
2016
-
Identifying Best Practices for "Safe Harbor" Legislation to Protect Child Sex Trafficking Victims: Decriminalization Alone Is Not Sufficient
2016
-
Impact of a Risk Calculator on Risk Perception and Surgical Decision Making: A Randomized Trial
2016
-
The Lack of Documentation of Preferences in a Cohort of Adults Who Died After Ischemic Stroke
2016
-
Physician Professional Satisfaction and Area of Clinical Practice: Evidence from an Integrated Health Care Delivery System
2016
-
Surgeon Perception of Risk and Benefit in the Decision to Operate
2016
-
Variation in Hospital Use of Postacute Care After Surgery and the Association with Care Quality
2016
-
Comparison Between Clinical Registry and Medicare Claims Data on the Classification of Hospital Quality of Surgical Care
2015
-
Emergency Physician Perceptions of Medically Unnecessary Advanced Diagnostic Imaging
2015
-
Emergency Physician Perceptions of Shared Decision-Making
2015
-
Hospital Costs by Cost Center of Inpatient Hospitalization for Medicare Patients Undergoing Major Abdominal Surgery
2015
-
Improving Care for Chronic Conditions: Current Practices and Future Trends in Health Plan Programs
2015
-
A Quasi-Experimental Evaluation of Performance Improvement Teams in the Safety-Net: A Labor-Management Partnership Model for Engaging Frontline Staff
2015
-
Redefining Health Care Systems
2015
-
Results from a National Survey on Chronic Care Management by Health Plans
2015
-
Using the Knowledge Base of Health Services Research to Redefine Health Care Systems
2015
-
Disproportionate-share Hospital Payment Reductions May Threaten the Financial Stability of Safety-Net Hospitals
2014
-
Why Not Big Ideas and Big Interventions?
2014
-
Factors Affecting Physician Professional Satisfaction
2013
-
Factors Affecting Physician Professional Satisfaction and Their Implications for Patient Care, Health Systems, and Health Policy
2013
-
Health Systems, Heuristics, and Comparative Effectiveness Research
2013
-
Changing Eating Habits for the Medical Profession
2012
-
Do Physicians Need a "Shopping Cart" for Health Care Services?
2012
-
Two Years and Counting: How Will the Effects of the Affordable Care Act Be Monitored?
2012
-
Vision and Persistence: Changing the Education of Physicians Is Possible
2012
-
Accountable Care Organizations and Community Empowerment
2011
-
Assessment of Food Offerings and Marketing Strategies in the Food-Service Venues at California Children's Hospitals
2011
-
Can the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute Become Relevant to Controlling Medical Costs and Improving Value?
2011
-
Facts, Facts, Facts: What Is a Physician to Do
2011
-
Health Services Research and Clinical Practice
2011
-
Is Choice of Physician and Hospital an Essential Benefit
2011
-
The Role of Physicians in Controlling Medical Care Costs and Reducing Waste
2011
-
The End of the Quality Improvement Movement: Long Live Improving Value
2010
-
Medical Leadership in an Increasingly Complex World
2010
-
Physician Compensation, Cost, and Quality
2010
-
Response: Comments on "The Condition of the Literature on Differences in Hospital Mortality" by Mary E. W. Goss
2010
-
Rights and Responsibilities in Health Care: Striking a Balance
2010
-
What If Physicians Actually Had to Control Medical Costs?
2010
-
Assessing the Appropriateness of Care — Its Time Has Come
2009
-
Condom Use and High-Risk Sexual Acts in Adult Films: A Comparison of Heterosexual and Homosexual Films
2009
-
Disruption and Innovation in Health Care
2009
-
Off-label Prescribing to Children in the United States Outpatient Setting
2009
-
Possible Outcomes of Comparative Effectiveness Research
2009
-
Quality, Transparency, and the US Government
2009
-
The Science of Health Care Reform
2009
-
Access to Care for Youth with Special Health Care Needs in the Transition to Adulthood
2008
-
Attrition in the RAND Health Insurance Experiment: A Response to Nyman
2008
-
Health Policy and Public Trust
2008
-
High-deductible Health Plans and Better Benefit Design
2008
-
Modeling the Health and Medical Care Spending of the Future Elderly
2008
-
Out of the Ivory Tower, Into the Real World: Examples of Street-Smart Community Health Research
2008
-
Population-based Assessments of Ophthalmologic and Audiologic Follow-Up in Children with Very Low Birth Weight Enrolled in Medicaid: A Quality-of-Care Study
2008
-
Programmable Infusion Pumps in ICUs: An Analysis of Corresponding Adverse Drug Events
2008
-
Rigorous Development Does Not Ensure That Guidelines Are Acceptable to a Panel of Knowledgeable Providers
2008
-
Seven Ideas to Improve Quality
2008
-
Elderly Patients' Preferences and Experiences with Providers in Managing Their Drug Costs
2007
-
High-deductible Health Plans and Emergency Department Use
2007
-
Identifying Widely Covered Drugs and Drug Coverage Variation Among Medicare Part D Formularies
2007
-
RAND Review: Vol. 31, No. 2, Summer 2007
2007
-
Suboptimal Control of Atherosclerotic Disease Risk Factors After Cardiac and Cerebrovascular Procedures
2007
-
Effects of Medicare's Prospective Payment System on the Quality of Hospital Care
2006
-
The Health Insurance Experiment: A Classic RAND Study Speaks to the Current Health Care Reform Debate
2006
-
Quality-of-care Indicators for the Neurodevelopmental Follow-Up of Very Low Birth Weight Children: Results of an Expert Panel Process
2006
-
Electronic Prescribing Systems: Making It Safer to Take Your Medicine?
2005
-
How Good Is the Quality of Health Care in the United States?
2005
-
Identifying Potential Health Care Innovations for the Future Elderly
2005
-
Changing Practice Patterns in the Management of Primary Breast Cancer: Concensus Development Program
2004
-
Cost-lowering Strategies Used By Medicare Beneficiaries Who Exceed Drug Benefit Caps and Have a Gap in Drug Coverage
2004
-
Cross-Validation Performance of Mortality Prediction Models
2004
-
Differences in Quality of Care for Hospitalized Elderly Men and Women
2004
-
Does Inappropriate Use Explain Geographic Variations in the Use of Health Care Services?
2004
-
Hospital Characteristics and Quality of Care
2004
-
How Coronary Angiography is Used: Clinical Determinants of Appropriateness
2004
-
Preventable Deaths: Who, How Often, and Why?
2004
-
Recommendations for Comparing Electronic Prescribing Systems: Results of an Expert Consensus Process : Guidance to Help Early Adopters and Policymakers Select the Systems Most Likely to Benefit Patients
2004
-
Surgical Quality: Review of Californian Measures
2004
-
Watching the Doctor-Watchers: How Well Do Peer Review Organization Methods Detect Hospital Care Quality Problems?
2004
-
Can Health Care Quality Indicators Be Transferred Between Countries?
2003
-
Children's Use of Emergency Departments for Asthma: Persistent Barriers or Acute Need
2003
-
Impact of an Annual Dollar Limit or Cap on Prescription Drug Benefits for Medicare Patients
2003
-
Measuring General Practice: A Demonstration Project to Develop and Test a Set of Primary Care Clinical Quality Indicators
2003
-
Usage Patterns of Over-The-Counter Phenazopyridine (Pyridium)
2003
-
Utilization of Papanicolaou Smears by South Asian Women Living in the United States
2003
-
Visual Acuity Following Cataract Surgeries in Relation to Preoperative Appropriateness Ratings
2003
-
Waiting Times in California's Emergency Departments
2003
-
Evaluating the Quality of Care
2002
-
How Good is the Quality of Health Care in the United States?
2002
-
Next-day Care for Emergency Department Users with Nonacute Conditions: A Randomized, Controlled Trial
2002
-
Quality of Breast Cancer Care: What Do We Know?
2002
-
Quality of Life of Patients with Chronic Stable Angina Before and Four Years After Coronary Revascularisation Compared with a Normal Population
2002
-
Report Cards for Health Care: Is Anyone Checking Them?
2002
-
Use of Preventive Services in a Population of Very Low-Income Women
2002
-
Assessing Use of Primary Health Care Services by Very Low-Income Adults in a Managed Care Program
2001
-
Changing Views of Chiropractic: ... and a National Reappraisal of Nontraditional Health Care
2001
-
Keeping Quality on the Policy Agenda
2001
-
Managed Care is Not the Problem, Quality Is
2001
-
Measuring Underuse of Necessary Care Among Eledery Medicare Beneficiaries Using Inpatient and Outpatient Claims
2001
-
Quality of Life of Chronic Stable Angina Patients 4 Years After Coronary Angioplasty or Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
2001
-
RAND Review: Vol. 25, No. 2, Summer 2001
2001
-
An Agenda for Research Into Uterine Artery Embolization: Results of an Expert Panel Conference
2000
-
Associations Between Primary Care Physician Satisfaction and Self-Reported Aspects of Utilization Management
2000
-
Defining and Measuring Quality of Care: A Perspective from U.S. Researchers
2000
-
Dying to Know: Public Release of Information about Quality of Health Care
2000
-
Effect of Variability in the Interpretation of Coronary Angiograms on the Appropriateness of Use of Coronary Revascularization Procedures
2000
-
An English and Spanish Pediatric Asthma Symptom Scale
2000
-
Family Planning Clinic Patients: Their Usual Health Care Providers, Insurance Status, and Implications for Managed Care
2000
-
Is the Diagnostic Yield of Upper GI Endoscopy Improved by the Use of Explicit Panel-Based Appropriateness Criteria?
2000
-
Measuring Quality of Care for Prostate Cancer
2000
-
Overuse and Underuse of Colonoscopy in a European Primary Care Setting
2000
-
Prostate Cancer Patient Outcomes and Choice of Providers: Development of an Infrastructure for Quality Assessment
2000
-
Public Disclosure of Performance Data: Learning from the US Experience
2000
-
The Public Release of Performance Data: What Do We Expect to Gain? A Review of the Evidence
2000
-
Public Reporting of Performance: Lessons from the USA
2000
-
Quality of Care for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
2000
-
Safely Directing Patients to Appropriate Levels of Care: Guideline-Driven Triage in the Emergency Service
2000
-
Use of Performance Data to Change Physician Behavior
2000
-
Uterine Artery Embolization: A Systematic Review of the Literature and Proposal for Research
2000
-
Appropriateness of Referral of Coronary Angiography Patients in Sweden
1999
-
Elevated Asthma Morbidity in Puerto Rican Children: A Review of Possible Risk and Prognostic Factors
1999
-
Ensuring Delivery of Necessary Care in the United States: Testimony Presented to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions
1999
-
Measuring the Quality of Health Care
1999
-
The Relationship Between Perceived Parental Expectations and Pediatrician Antimicrobial Prescribing Behavior
1999
-
Taking the Pulse of Health Care in America
1999
-
Underuse and Overuse of Diagnostic Testing for Coronary Artery Disease in Patients Presenting with New-Onset Chest Pain
1999
-
Underuse of cardiac procedures: Do women, ethnic minorities, and the uninsured fail to receive needed revascularization?
1999
-
Changes in the Healthcare System: Goals, Forces, Solutions
1998
-
Congruence Between Decisions to Initiate Chiropractic Spinal Manipulation for Low Back Pain and Appropriateness Criteria in North America
1998
-
Costs Attributable to Osteoarthritis
1998
-
Differences Between Child and Parent Reports of Symptoms Among Latino Children with Asthma
1998
-
Health Information Systems: Design Issues and Analytic Applications
1998
-
Measuring the Quality of Outpatient Treatment for Schizophrenia
1998
-
Member Ratings of Health Care Provided by 48 Physician Groups
1998
-
Performance of Panel-Based Criteria to Evaluate the Appropriateness of Colonoscopy: A Prospective Study
1998
-
Reliability of Panel-Based Guidelines for Colonoscopy: An International Comparison
1998
-
The Smoking Gun: Do Clinicians Follow Guidelines on Firearm Safety Counseling?
1998
-
Toward Assessing Outcomes of Emergency Care
1998
-
The UCLA Prostate Cancer Index: Development, Reliability, and Validity of a Health-Related Quality of Life Measure
1998
-
Visual Function Impairments in Relation to Gender, Age, and Visual Acuity in Patients Who Undergo Cataract Surgery
1998
-
Appropriateness of Indications for Surgery of Lumbar Disc Hernia and Spinal Stenosis
1997
-
The Appropriateness of Intention to Treat Decisions for Invasive Therapy in Coronary Artery Disease in the Netherlands
1997
-
Appropriateness of Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: Comparison of American and Swiss Criteria
1997
-
Effect of Panel Composition on Physician Ratings of Appropriateness of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Surgery: Elucidating Differences Between Multispecialty Panel Results and Specialty Society Recommendations
1997
-
Having a Foot in Both Camps: The Impact of Kerr White's Vision
1997
-
Influence of Projected Complication Rates on Estimated Appropriate Use Rates for Carotid Endarterectomy
1997
-
Overuse of Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in a Country with Open-Access Endoscopy: A Prospective Study in Primary Care
1997
-
Phase II of the AHCPR-Sponsored Heart Failure Guideline: Translating Practice Recommendations into Review Criteria
1997
-
Primary Care Physicians' Satisfaction with Quality of Care in California Capitated Medical Groups
1997
-
Understanding Changes in Health Status: Is the Floor Phenomenon Merely the Last Step of the Staircase?
1997
-
Under Use of Coronary Angiography: Application of a Clinical Method
1997
-
Underuse of Coronary Revascularization Procedures: Application of a Clinical Method
1997
-
Underutilization of Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
1997
-
Variations in Cataract Extraction Rates in Medicare Prepaid and Fee-for-Service Settings
1997
-
Why the Quality of U.S. Health Care Must Be Improved
1997
-
Adapting practice patterns to a managed care environment, carotid endarterectomy--a case example
1996
-
Adjusted hospital death rates : a potential screen for quality of medical care
1996
-
Appropriateness and Diagnostic Yield of Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy in an Open-Access Endoscopy Unit
1996
-
The Appropriateness of Chiropractic Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain, a Pilot Study
1996
-
The Appropriateness of Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery in Academic Medical Centers
1996
-
The appropriateness of coronary artery bypass graft surgery in academic medical centers
1996
-
Assessment of Appropriateness of Cataract Surgery at Ten Academic Medical Centers in 1990
1996
-
Critical Issues in Radiotherapy, SBU/The Swedish Council on Technology Assessment
1996
-
Determinants of Emergency Department Use: Are Race and Ethnicity Important?
1996
-
Documentation Patterns Before Cataract Surgery at Ten Academic Centers
1996
-
The Effect of Race and Ethnicity on the Use of Selected Health Care Procedures: A Comparison of South Central Los Angeles and the Remainder of Los Angeles County
1996
-
Effects of Medicare's Prospective Payment System on Service Use by Depressed Elderly Inpatients
1996
-
Health system reform and quality
1996
-
Maintaining Quality of Care in a Cost-Conscious Environment: A National Imperative
1996
-
Managed care and capitation in California, how do physicians at financial risk control their own utilization?
1996
-
Measuring health and economic status of older adults in developing countries
1996
-
Measuring Quality of Care: Part 2: Measuring Quality of care
1996
-
Medicare quality and getting older : a personal essay
1996
-
Outcomes in 248 patients who had diagnostic evaluations for epilepsy surgery
1996
-
Practice guidelines : to be or not to be
1996
-
Quality Assurance in Capitated Physician Groups: Where Is the Emphasis?
1996
-
Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain
1996
-
Variations by Specialty in Physician Ratings of the Appropriateness and Necessity of Indications for Procedures
1996
-
Benefits and costs of screening and treatment for early breast cancer: Development of a basic benefit package
1995
-
The Cost Effectiveness of Preoperative Autologous Blood Donations
1995
-
Designing a National Report on Effectiveness and Appropriateness of Care: Measurement, Data Collection, and Reporting Strategies : Appendix B
1995
-
Determinants of Emergency Department Use by Ambulatory Patients at an Urban Public Hospital
1995
-
Effect of Physician Specialty on Use of Necessary Coronary Angiography
1995
-
Geographic Variation in Rates of Selected Surgical Procedures Within Los Angeles County
1995
-
The Institute of Medicine, Quality of Care, and the Future of Health Care
1995
-
The Medical Quality Commission (TMQC) 1994-1995 Consumer Satisfaction Study
1995
-
Outcome Assessment for Epilepsy Surgery: The Impact of Measuring Health-Related Quality of Life
1995
-
Outcomes of Patients with Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders: Toward an Understanding of What Do-Not-Resuscitate Orders Mean and How They Affect Patients
1995
-
Quality of Care for Depressed Elderly Patients Hospitalized in the Specialty Psychiatric Units or General Medical Wards
1995
-
Quality-of-life Outcomes in Men Treated for Localized Prostate Cancer
1995
-
The RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method
1995
-
Regionalization of Cardiac Surgery in the United States and Canada: Geographic Access, Choice, and Outcomes
1995
-
Validity of Criteria Used for Detecting Underuse of Coronary Revascularization
1995
-
Appropriateness: The Next Frontier
1994
-
The Appropriateness of the Use of Cardiovascular Procedures: British Versus U.S. Perspectives
1994
-
The Appropriateness of Use of Cardiovascular Procedures in Women and Men
1994
-
Beyond Health Care Reform: Key Issues in Policy and Management
1994
-
Comparison of the Appropriateness of Coronary Angiography and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Between Canada and New York State
1994
-
Coronary Angiography and Revascularization: Defining Procedural Indications Through Formal Group Processes
1994
-
The Effect of Alternative Case-Mix Adjustments on Mortality Differences Between Municipal and Voluntary Hospitals in New York City
1994
-
Effect of Panel Composition on Appropriateness Ratings
1994
-
Functional Disability Screening of Ambulatory Patients: A Randomized Controlled Trial in a Hospital-Based Group Practice
1994
-
Health care for black and poor hospitalized Medicare patients
1994
-
Health care reform is on the way, do we want to compete on quality?
1994
-
Measuring the Necessity of Medical Procedures
1994
-
The Medical Appropriateness of Tympanostomy Tubes Proposed for Children Younger Than 16 Years in the United States
1994
-
Quality Measures for Prenatal Care: A Comparison of Care in Six Health Care Plans
1994
-
Quality of Antidepressant Medications Prescribed at Discharge to Depressed Elderly Patients in General Medical Hospitals Before and After Prospective Payment System
1994
-
Quality of Care for Depressed Elderly Pre-Post Prospective Payment System: Differences in Response Across Treatment Settings
1994
-
Regular Source of Ambulatory Care and Medical Care Utilization by Patients Presenting to a Public Hospital Emergency Department
1994
-
The Agreed Indications and Contra-Indications for Cholecystectomy
1993
-
Analysis of Quality of Care for Patients Who are Black and Poor in Rural and Urban Settings
1993
-
The appropriateness of hysterectomy : a comparison of care in seven health plans
1993
-
Appropriateness of the Use of Cardiovascular Procedures: A Method and Results of This Application
1993
-
The Appropriateness of Use of Coronary Angiography in New York State
1993
-
The Appropriateness of Use of Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery, Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty, and Coronary Angiography in New York State
1993
-
The Appropriateness of Use of Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty in New York State
1993
-
Assessing the Performance of Mortality Prediction Models: Final Report for HCFA Severity Project
1993
-
Cataract Surgery: A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness and Cruciality
1993
-
Coronary Angiography: Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity by a Canadian Panel
1993
-
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery and Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty : Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity by a Canadian Panel
1993
-
Indications for Cholecystectomy: The Results of a Consensus Panel Approach
1993
-
Maintaining Hospital Quality: The Need for International Cooperation
1993
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing the Appropriateness of Hysterectomy
1993
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing the Quality of Pre-Natal Care
1993
-
Mortality Differences Between New York City Municipal and Voluntary Hospitals, for Selected Conditions
1993
-
Quality of Care for Hospitalized Depressed Elderly Patients Before and After Implementation of the Medicare Prospective Payment System
1993
-
Quality of life of epilepsy surgery patients compared to outpatients with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and
1993
-
Use of Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery in the United States and Canada: Influence of Age and Income
1993
-
Using Scientific Information to Improve Quality of Health Care
1993
-
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Surgery: A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity
1992
-
Appropriateness of Care: A Comparison of Global and Outcome Methods to Set Standards
1992
-
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Indications and Ratings by an All-Chiropractic Expert Panel
1992
-
Assessing Clinical Instability at Discharge: The Clinician's Responsibility
1992
-
Assigning Appropriateness Ratings for Diagnostic Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Using Two Different Approaches
1992
-
Choosing Quality-of-Care Measures Based on the Expected Impact of Improved Quality of Care for the Major Causes of Mortality and Morbidity
1992
-
Clinical Epilepsy Section, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
1992
-
Coronary Angiography: A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity
1992
-
-
The Effects of the DRG-Based Prospective Payment System on Quality of Care for Hospitalized Medicare Patients: Final Report
1992
-
Group Judgments of Appropriateness: The Effect of Panel Composition
1992
-
HMO Vs Fee-for-Service Care of Older Persons with Acute Myocardial Infarction
1992
-
Improving Practice: The Clinician's Role
1992
-
Prenatal care : a literature review and quality assessment criteria
1992
-
Regional Differences in Appropriateness of Cholecystectomy in a Prepaid Health Insurance System
1992
-
Relation Between Hospital Experience and In-Hospital Mortality for Patient with AIDS-related Pneumocystis Carinii Pneumonia: Experience from 3,126 Cases in New York City in 1987
1992
-
Reliability and Validity of the Katz Adjustment Scales in an Epilepsy Sample
1992
-
Appropriateness of Acute Medical Care for the Elderly: An Analysis of the Literature
1991
-
The Appropriateness of Carotid Endarterectomy
1991
-
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Indications and Ratings by a Multidisciplinary Expert Panel
1991
-
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Project Overview and Literature Review
1991
-
The Appropriateness of Using a Medical Procedure: Is Information in the Medical Record Valid?
1991
-
Assessing Clinical Decision Making: Is the Ideal System Feasible?
1991
-
Board Certification and Practice Style: An Analysis of Office-Based Care
1991
-
Clinical Practice: Audit of Coronary Angiography and Bypass Surgery
1991
-
A Community-Based Study of the Use of Chiropractic Services
1991
-
A Comparison of Cost-Sharing Versus Free Care in Children: Effects on the Demand for Office-Based Medical Care
1991
-
Consensus Methods: Characteristics and Guidelines for Use
1991
-
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft: A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity
1991
-
Derivation of Clinical Indications for Carotid Endarterectomy by an Expert Panel
1991
-
Do Patient, Physician, and Hospital Characteristics Affect Appropriateness and Outcome of Selected Procedures?
1991
-
The Effect of Comorbidity on Appropriateness Ratings for Two Gastrointestinal Procedures
1991
-
Effects of Cost Sharing in Health Insurance on Disability Days
1991
-
The Effects of the DRG-Based Prospective Payment System on Quality of Care for Hospitalized Medicare Patients: Executive Summary
1991
-
Efficacy, Effectiveness, Variations, and Quality: Boundary-crossing Research
1991
-
Explaining Variations in Hospital Death Rates: Randomness, Severity of Illness, Quality of Care
1991
-
Failure of Physicians to Recognize Functional Disability in Ambulatory Patients
1991
-
A Fair Approach to Comparing Quality of Care
1991
-
Geographic Variations in the Use of Services: Do They Have Any Clinical Significance?
1991
-
The Health Care Resource Allocation Debate: Defining Our Terms
1991
-
Health, Health Insurance, and the Uninsured: A Short Essay
1991
-
Health Services Research: Is It Good for You and Me?
1991
-
Hospital Inpatient Mortality: Is It a Predictor of Quality?
1991
-
Measuring the Clinical Appropriateness of the Use of a Procedure: Can We Do It?
1991
-
A Method for the Detailed Assessment of the Appropriateness of Medical Technologies
1991
-
Outcomes of Carotid Endarterectomy-Response
1991
-
Patients Who Leave a Public Hospital Emergency Department Without Being Seen by a Physician: Causes and Consequences
1991
-
Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty: A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness and Necessity
1991
-
Physician Ratings of Appropriate Indications for Six Medical and Surgical Procedures
1991
-
Quality of Care: Do We Care?
1991
-
Structured Implicit Review of the Medical Record: A Method for Measuring the Quality of Inhospital Medical Care and a Summary of Quality Changes Following Implementation of the Medicare Prospective Payment System
1991
-
Sufficiency of Clinical Literature on the Appropriate Uses of Six Medical and Surgical Procedures
1991
-
Use of Carotid Endarterectomy in Five California Veterans Administration Medical Centers
1991
-
Will We Need to Ration Effective Health Care?
1991
-
Carotid Endarterectomy for Elderly Patients: Predicting Complications
1990
-
Changes in Quality of Care for Five Diseases Measured By Implicit Review, 1981 to 1986
1990
-
Changes in Sickness at Admission Following the Introduction of the Prospective Payment System
1990
-
Comparing Outcomes of Care Before and After Implementation of the DRG-based Prospective Payment System
1990
-
Effectiveness, Variations, and Quality: Boundary-Crossing Research
1990
-
The Effects of the DRG-based Prospective Payment System on Quality of Care for Hospitalized Medicare Patients: An Introduction to the Series
1990
-
Explaining Variations in Hospital Death Rates: Randomness, Severity of Illness, Quality of Care
1990
-
Explaining Variations in Hospital Death Rates: Randomness, Severity of Illness, Quality of Care
1990
-
Format and Conduct of Consensus Development Conferences, Multination Comparison
1990
-
Measuring Quality of Care with Explicit Process Criteria Before and After Implementation of the DRG-based Prospective Payment System
1990
-
Predicting the Appropriate Use of Carotid Endarterectomy, Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and Coronary Angiography
1990
-
Prepaid Group Practice Effects on the Utilization of Medical Services and Health Outcomes for Children: Results From a Controlled Trial
1990
-
Prospective Payment System and Impairment at Discharge: The 'Quicker-And-Sicker' Story Revisited
1990
-
Quality of Ambulatory Care: Epidemiology and Comparison By Insurance Status and Income
1990
-
Quality of Care Before and After Implementation of the DRG-based Prospective Payment System: A Summary of Effects
1990
-
The Relationship Between Appropriateness and Outcome
1990
-
A Summary of the Effects of DRG-Based Prospective Payment System on Quality of Care for Hospitalized Medicare Patients
1990
-
Surgery for Epilepsy
1990
-
Appropriateness of Acute Medical Care for the Elderly: An Analysis of the Literature
1989
-
Appropriateness of Care
1989
-
The Appropriateness of Use of Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures and Its Relationship to Geographic Variations in Their Use
1989
-
Changing Medical Practice Through Technology Assessment: An Evaluation of the NIH Consensus Development Program
1989
-
The Condition of the Literature on Differences in Hospital Mortality
1989
-
Differences among Hospitals in Medicare Patient Mortality
1989
-
How Free Care Improved Vision in the Health Insurance Experiment
1989
-
Improving Patient Function: A Randomized Trial of Functional Disability Screening
1989
-
Practice Guidelines and Practicing Medicine: Are They Compatible?
1989
-
Relation Between Surgeons' Practice Volumes and Geographic Variation in the Rate of Carotid Endarterectomy
1989
-
Structured Implicit Review for Physician Implicit Measurement of Quality of Care: Development of the Form and Guidelines for Its Use
1989
-
The Appropriateness of Performing Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
1988
-
Competition and Quality
1988
-
Diagnosis and Treatment of Coronary Disease: Comparison of Doctors' Attitudes in the USA and the UK
1988
-
The Early Effect of Medicare's Prospective Payment System on the Use of Medical Intensive Care Services in Three Community Hospitals
1988
-
Historical Trends in Quality Assurance for Mental Health
1988
-
Interpreting Hospital Mortality Data: How Can We Proceed?
1988
-
Management of Patients on Psychotropic Drugs in Primary Care Clinics
1988
-
Measuring Differences Between Teaching and Nonteaching Hospitals
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Acute Myocardial Infarction
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Cerebrovascular Accident
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Congestive Heart Failure
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Depression
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Hip Fracture
1988
-
Medical Record Abstraction Form and Guidelines for Assessing Quality of Care for Hospitalized Patients with Pneumonia
1988
-
Quality Assessment and Technology Assessment: Critical Linkages
1988
-
The Quality of Care Received by Older Patients in 15 University-Based Ambulatory Practices
1988
-
The Use and Misuse of Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
1988
-
Allocating Health Care Resources: How Can We Ensure Access to Essential Care?
1987
-
The Association Between Hypertension Treatment, Control, and Functional Status
1987
-
Assuring the Quality of Health Care for Older Persons: An Expert Panel's Priorities
1987
-
Case-mix Measurement and Assessing Quality of Hospital Care
1987
-
Does Inappropriate Use Explain Geographic Variations in the Use of Health Care Services? : A Study of Three Procedures
1987
-
Does More Generous Dental Insurance Coverage Improve Oral Health?
1987
-
Educating Physicians and Treating Patients in the Ambulatory Setting: Where Are We Going and How Will We Know When We Arrive?
1987
-
Effect of a Health Maintenance Organization on Physiologic Health: Results from a Randomized Trial
1987
-
Effect of a Health Maintenance Organization on Physiologic Health: Results from a Randomized Trial
1987
-
The Effect of Cost Sharing on the Use of Antibiotics in Ambulatory Care: Results from a Population-Based Randomized Controlled Trial
1987
-
Effects of Cost Sharing on Physiological Health, Health Practices, and Worry
1987
-
General Health Status Measures and Outcome Measurement: A Commentary on Measuring Functional Status
1987
-
Health Outcomes for Adults in Prepaid and Fee-for-Service Systems of Care: Results from the Health Insurance Experiment
1987
-
How Coronary Angiography Is Used: Clinical Determinants of Appropriateness
1987
-
Measuring Case Mix and Quality of Care: Validity Studies for the Graduate Medical Education Study
1987
-
Measuring Case Mix and Quality of Care: Rater Training and Reliability in the Graduate Medical Education Study
1987
-
Medical Record Abstraction Forms for Assessing Compliance with NIH Consensus Conference Recommendations
1987
-
Monitoring Quality of Care in the Medicare Program: Two Proposed Systems
1987
-
Obtaining Clinical Data on the Appropriateness of Medical Care in Community Practice
1987
-
Physician Survey for Evaluating the NIH Consensus Development Program
1987
-
Providing Primary General Medical Care in University Hospitals: Efficiency and Cost
1987
-
Changing Physician Payment for Medicare Patients: Projected Effects on the Quality of Care
1986
-
Comparison of Health Outcomes at Health Maintenance Organization with Those of Fee-for-Service Care
1986
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 1, Overview of Chronic Disease in a General Adult Population
1986
-
Consumer Acceptance of Prepaid and Fee-for-Service Medical Care: Results from a Randomized Controlled Trial
1986
-
Dental Insurance and the Oral Health of Preschool Children
1986
-
Evaluation of Ambulatory Care Training by Graduates of Internal Medicine Residencies
1986
-
Evaluation of the Effects on the Quality of Care of Selected Alternatives for Paying Physicians Under the Medicare Program
1986
-
The Functional Status Questionnaire: Reliability and Validity When Used in Primary Care
1986
-
Inappropriate Use of Hospitals in a Randomized Trial of Health Insurance Plans
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Cholecystectomy
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Diagnostic Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Coronary Angiography
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Colonoscopy
1986
-
Indications for Selected Medical and Surgical Procedures - A Literature Review and Ratings of Appropriateness: Carotid Endarterectomy
1986
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children: Volume 6, Urinary Tract Infection
1986
-
Medicare Capitation and Quality of Care for the Frail Elderly
1986
-
Physician Ratings of Appropriate Indications for Six Medical and Surgical Procedures
1986
-
Popular Press Coverage of Eight National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Topics
1986
-
The Practices of General and Subspecialty Internists in Counseling About Smoking and Exercise
1986
-
Quality of Care for Psychotropic Drug Use in Internal Medicine Group Practices
1986
-
Setting Standards of Performance for Program Evaluations: The Case of the Teaching Hospital General Medicine Group Practice Program
1986
-
Termination of Medi-Cal Benefits: A Follow-Up Study One Year Later
1986
-
Use of Medical Care in the RAND Health Insurance Experiment: Diagnosis- and Service-specific Analyses in a Randomized Controlled Trial
1986
-
Variations in the Use of Medical and Surgical Services By the Medicare Population
1986
-
Variations in the Use of Medical and Surgical Services by the Medicare Population
1986
-
Work Satisfaction and Career Aspirations of Internists Working in Teaching Hospital Group Practices
1986
-
Career Orientations of Medical and Pediatric Residents
1985
-
Final Evaluation Report: Provider Survey Data
1985
-
Final Evaluation Report: The Structure of Care
1985
-
Final Evaluation Report: Medical Record Abstraction Data
1985
-
Final Evaluation Report: Patient Survey Data
1985
-
General Medical Care and the Education of Internists in University Hospitals: An Evaluation of the Teaching Hospital General Medicine Group Practice Program
1985
-
Geographic Variations in the Use of Medical Services and Surgical Procedures: A Chartbook
1985
-
Health Status, Sociodemographic Factors, and Use of Prescribed Psychotropic Drugs
1985
-
How Free Care Reduced Hypertension in the Health Insurance Experiment
1985
-
How Free Care Reduced Hypertension of Participants in the RAND Health Insurance Experiment
1985
-
How to Help Your Patients Function Better
1985
-
The Impact of Cost Sharing on Emergency Department Use
1985
-
Impact of Medicare Prospective Payment on the Quality of Medical Care: A Research Agenda
1985
-
Innovations in Medical Curricula: Templates for Change
1985
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children : Volume 4, Vision Impairments
1985
-
Persuasive Communication and Medical Technology Assessment
1985
-
Physician and Patient Satisfaction as Factors Related to the Organization of Internal Medicine Group Practices
1985
-
Some Interim Results from a Controlled Trial in Health Insurance
1985
-
Consequences of variations in definitions of the primary care physician
1984
-
The Effect of Coinsurance on the Health of Adults: Results from the RAND Health Insurance Experiment
1984
-
Quality Assurance in Medicine
1984
-
Quality Assurance in Medicine: Experience in the Public Sector
1984
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 15, Surgical Conditions
1983
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children : Volume 5, Anemia
1983
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children: Volume 3, Seizure Disorders
1983
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children: Volume 1, Allergic Conditions
1983
-
Measurement of Physiologic Health for Children: Volume 2, Middle Ear Disease and Hearing Impairment
1983
-
Who Is the Primary Physician?
1983
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults: Use of Hypnotic and Anxiolytic Drugs
1982
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 8, Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease
1982
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 9, Thyroid Disease
1982
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 17, Peptic Ulcer Disease
1982
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 12, Vision Impairment
1982
-
Construction and Scoring of Aggregate Functional Status Measures: Volume II, Appendixes
1982
-
Construction and Scoring of Aggregate Functional Status Measures: Volume I
1982
-
Some Interim Results from a Controlled Trial of Cost Sharing in Health Insurance
1982
-
Choosing Measures of Health Status for Individuals in General Populations
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 16, Urinary Tract Infection
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 13, Hay Fever
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 14, Hearing Loss
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 7, Diabetes Mellitus
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 11, Hypercholesterolemia
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 4, Angina Pectoris
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 5, Congestive Heart Failure
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 10, Joint Disorders
1981
-
Peer Review and Technology Assessment in Medicine
1981
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. I, Model of Health and Methodology
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. VI, Analysis of Relationships Among Health Status Measures
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Children in the Health Insurance Study
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health Habits for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. II, Overweight
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 3, Hypertension
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 2, Acne
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Physiologic Health for Adults: Vol. 6, Anemia
1980
-
Quality assurance in medical care: lessons from the U.S. experience
1980
-
Quality of Care in Episodes of Respiratory Illness Among Medicaid Patients in New Mexico
1980
-
Quality of care in the New Mexico Medicaid program (1971-1975): The effect of the New Mexico Experimental Medical Care Review Organization on the use of antibiotics for common infectious diseases
1980
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. III, Mental Health
1979
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. VII, Power Analysis of Health Status Measures
1979
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study : Vol. VIII, Overview
1979
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health Habits for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. I, Smoking
1979
-
Measuring Components of Children's Health Status
1979
-
The PSRO and the nursing home. Vol. 1, An assessment of PSRO long-term care review
1979
-
The PSRO and the nursing home. Vol. II, Ten demonstration projects in PSRO long-term care review
1979
-
Quality Assessment in Mental Health
1979
-
Selected reflections on quality of medical care evaluation in the 1980s
1979
-
Associations Among Psychological Well-Being and Other Health Status Constructs
1978
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. IV, Social Health
1978
-
Conceptualization and Measurement of Health for Adults in the Health Insurance Study: Vol. II, Physical Health in Terms of Functioning
1978
-
Controlling the Use and Cost of Medical Services: The New Mexico Experimental Medical Care Review Organization — A Four-Year Case Study
1978
-
The Health Insurance Study Screening Examination Procedures Manual
1978
-
Research opportunities in primary care
1978
-
Use, Costs, and Quality of Medical Services: Impact of the New Mexico Peer Review System : a 1971-1975 Study
1978
-
Development of Outcome Criteria and Standards to Assess the Quality of Care for Patients with Osteoarthrosis
1977
-
Evaluation of the New Mexico Peer Review System, 1971 to 1973.
1977
-
Mechanisms for Assuring Quality of U.S. Medical Care Services: Past, Present, and Future
1977
-
Quality assurance and cost control in ambulatory care
1977
-
A Study of the Reliability, Validity, and Precision of Scales to Measure Chronic Functional Limitations Due to Poor Health
1977
-
Effect of Medical Care Review on the Use of Injections: A Study of the New Mexico Experimental Medical Care Review Organization
1976
-
Foreign Medical Graduates and Their Effects on the Quality of Medical Care in the United States
1976
-
The Impact of the New Mexico Experimental Medical Care Review Organization on the Quality of the Use of Injections.
1976
-
Quality Assurance Today and Tomorrow: Forecast for the Future
1976
-
Quality of Medical Care Assessment Using Outcome Measures: Executive Summary
1976
-
Quality of Medical Care Assessment Using Outcome Measures: An Overview of the Method
1976
-
Quality of Medical Care Assessment Using Outcome Measures: Eight Disease-Specific Applications
1976
-
Evaluating Quality of Health Care for the Disadvantaged: A Literature Review
1975
-
Policy Issues in Quality Assurance.
1975
-
Quality Assurance in the 20th Century: Will It Lead to Improved Health in the 21st?
1975
-
The Relationship Between Medical Malpractice and Quality of Care
1975