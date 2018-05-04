Making a Difference: Bibliography

1. COVID-19

2. Inventing the Foundation of the Internet

3. Optimizing the New York Fire Department and Equipping It with 'Slippery' Water

4. Formulating a National Policy Regarding the Global Positioning System

5. Creating an Effective Program for Preventing Teenage Smoking and Drug Use

6. Obtaining Consistently High Performance from U.S. Air Force Aircraft

7. Building One of the World's First Electronic Computers

8. Establishing the Cost-Benefit Foundation for Early Childhood Interventions

9. Conducting the First Comprehensive Historical Research on Nation-Building

10. Inventing Health-Quality Measurement

11. Establishing the First Database of Terrorist Incidents

12. Heralding the Space Age

13. Inventing Windsurfing

14. Defining the Rules of Privacy in a Computerized World

15. Building the World's Best Air Logistics System

16. Inventing the Federal Government's Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System

17. Countering Extremism

18. Creating Systems Analysis

19. Launching a Graduate School of Policy Studies

20. Creating the Earliest Flexible Email System

21. Developing the Breakthrough Concept for the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

22. Providing the Evidence Used to Ban Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer

23. Helping to Develop the First Space-Based Photographic Surveillance System

24. Developing the Basics of Artificial Intelligence

25. Identifying the Keys to Comprehensive School Reform

26. Setting the Stage for NATO Expansion

27. Assessing the Cost and Health Effects of Consumer Cost Sharing

28. Identifying 'Netwar,' a New Phenomenon of Conflict

29. Helping the Federal Government Learn from Business

30. Clarifying the Danger of Electromagnetic Pulse

31. Managing the Evolution of an Epidemic

32. Improving Air Base Resiliency

33. Inventing Mathematical Techniques for Industrial, Management, and Military Planning

34. Clarifying the Debate on Immigration

35. Comprehensively and Continuously Studying Counterinsurgency

36. Saving Billions of Dollars in the Acquisition of Advanced Weapon Systems

37. Supplying the World with Random Numbers

38. Helping Children Cope with Violence

39. Discerning Perception from Reality in Alternative Dispute Resolution

40. Advancing Game Theory in the Post-World War II Era

41. Focusing on the Psychological and Cognitive Health of Returning Veterans

42. Expanding America's Understanding of the Soviet Union

43. Collecting a Wealth of Demographic Information Through Third-World Surveys

44. Promoting Summer Learning

45. Helping the U.S. Military Keep Its Best Officers

46. Changing Policy Toward Sexual Orientation in the Military

47. Pioneering Multidisciplinary Gaming

48. Enhancing the Logic and Transparency of Workers' Compensation Benefits

49. Transforming Army Logistics into a Fast, Reliable, and Efficient System

50. Refining the Medicare Payment System

51. Demonstrating That Vouchers Help the Poor More Than Housing Projects

52. Outlining the Structural Elements for a Viable Palestinian State

53. Helping to Protect the Netherlands from Ruinous Floods

54. Helping the Military Fill Its Ranks with Skilled, Capable Soldiers

55. Establishing the Feasibility of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

56. Developing a Big Data Tool for Enhanced Text Analysis

57. Estimating the Costs of Future Weapon Systems

58. Making the Case for a Space-Based Missile Warning System

59. Developing the Theory of Nuclear Deterrence

60. Understanding Terrorism and the Legacy of 9/11

61. Educating Prisoners to Reduce Recidivism

62. Providing a "Global Positioning System" for Health Care Policy

63. Taking America's Pulse

64. Quantifying the Value of a Good Night's Sleep

65. Tracking China's Military Modernization

66. Improving the Lives of Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families

67. Countering Russian Propaganda

68. Helping to Build a Culture of Health

69. Helping Louisiana Preserve its Coastline

70. Diversity in the Military

71. A New Way to Quantify U.S. Income Inequality

72. Military Investments in Artificial Intelligence

73. Building the Analytical Foundation for the U.S. All-Volunteer Force

74. Gun Policy in America

75. Combating Truth Decay

