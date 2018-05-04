Making a Difference: Bibliography
1. COVID-19
- Abir, Mahshid, Christopher Nelson, Edward W. Chan, Hamad Al-Ibrahim, Christina Cutter, Karishma V. Patel, and Andy Bogart, RAND Critical Care Surge Response Tool: An Excel-Based Model for Helping Hospitals Respond to the COVID-19 Crisis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TL-A164-1, 2020
- Matthews, Luke J., Sarah A. Nowak, Courtney A. Gidengil, Christine Chen, Joe Stubbersfield, Jamshid J. Tehrani, and Andrew M. Parker, Belief Correlations with Parental Vaccine Hesitancy: Results from a National Survey, American Anthropologist, v. 124, no. 2, June 2022, pp. 291–306
- Matthews, Luke J., Andrew M. Parker, Monique Martineau, Courtney A. Gidengil, Christine Chen, Jeanne S. Ringel, Messaging Strategies for Mitigating COVID-19 Through Vaccination and Nonpharmaceutical Interventions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-A1270-1, 2021
- Scherer, Aaron M., Amber M. Gedlinske, Andrew M. Parker, Courtney A. Gidengil, Natoshia M. Askelson, Christine A. Petersen, Kate R. Woodworth, and Megan Lindley, Acceptability of Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccination Among Adolescents and Parents of Adolescents: United States, April 15–23, 2021, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, v. 70, no. 28, July 16, 2021, pp. 997–1003
- Scherer, Aaron M., Andrew M. Parker, Courtney A. Gidengil, Amber M. Gedlinske, Natoshia M. Askelson, Christine A. Petersen, and Megan Lindley, COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake and Intentions Following US Food and Drug Administration Approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, JAMA Internal Medicine, v. 182, no. 6, June 2022
- Vardavas, Raffaele, Aaron Strong, Jennifer Bouey, Jonathan W. Welburn, Pedro Nascimento de Lima, Lawrence Baker, Keren Zhu, Michelle Priest, Lynn Hu, and Jeanne S. Ringel, The Health and Economic Impacts of Nonpharmaceutical Interventions to Address COVID-19: A Decision Support Tool for State and Local Policymakers, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TL-A173-1, 2020
2. Inventing the Foundation of the Internet
3. Optimizing the New York Fire Department and Equipping It with 'Slippery' Water
- Blum, Edward H., Slippery Water: A Demonstrated Advance in Fire-Fighting Technology, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, D-18684-NYC, 1969
- Blum, Edward H., Urban Fire Protection: Studies of the Operations of the New York City Fire Department, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-681, 1971
- Blum, Edward H., Deployment Research of the New York City Fire Project, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-968, 1972
- Ignall, Edward, Peter Kolesar, Arthur J. Swersey, Warren Walker, Edward H. Blum, Grace M. Carter, and H. E. Bishop, Improving the Deployment of New York City Fire Companies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-5280, 1974
- O'Hagan, J. T. and Edward H. Blum, Technology Aids Fire Service., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-4872, 1972
4. Formulating a National Policy Regarding the Global Positioning System
- Pace, Scott, Gerald P. Frost, Irving Lachow, David R. Frelinger, Donna Fossum, Don Wassem, and Monica M. Pinto, The Global Positioning System: Assessing National Policies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-614-OSTP, 1995
5. Creating an Effective Program for Preventing Teenage Smoking and Drug Use
- Ellickson, Phyllis L., Robert M. Bell, Margaret Ann Thomas, Abby Robyn, and Gail L. Zellman, Designing and Implementing Project ALERT: A Smoking and Drug Prevention Experiment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R 3754-CHF, 1988
- Project ALERT
6. Obtaining Consistently High Performance from U.S. Air Force Aircraft
- Ausink, John A., Bill Taylor, James H. Bigelow, and Kevin Brancato, Investment Strategies for Improving Fifth-Generation Fighter Training, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-871-AF, 2011
- Cook, Cynthia R., Michael Boito, John Graser, Edward G. Keating, Michael J. Neumann, and Ian P. Cook, A Methodology for Comparing Costs and Benefits of Management Alternatives for F-22 Sustainment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-763-AF, 2011.
- Drew, John G., Ronald G. McGarvey, and Peter Buryk, Enabling Early Sustainment Decisions: Application to F-35 Depot-Level Maintenance, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-397-AF, 2013.
- Dryden, James, Therman P. Britt, and S. Binnings-DePriester, An Analysis of Combat Aircraft Avionics Production Costs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1685-AF, 1981
- Gebman, Jean R., Douglas W. McIver, and Hyman L. Shulman, A New View of Weapon System Reliability and Maintainability, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3604/2-AF, 1989
- Gebman, Jean R., Hyman L. Shulman, and C. L. Batten, A Strategy for Reforming Avionics Acquisition and Support, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2908/2-AF, 1988
- Lorell, Mark A. and James Pita, A Review of Selected International Aircraft Spares Pooling Programs: Lessons Learned for F-35 Spares Pooling, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-999-AF, 2016
- Lorell, Mark A., Julia F. Lowell, Michael Kennedy, and Hugh P. Levaux, Cheaper, Faster, Better? Commercial Approaches to Weapons Acquisition, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1147-AF, 2000
- Lorell, Mark A., Michael Kennedy, Robert S. Leonard, Ken Munson, Shmuel Abramzon, David L. An, and Robert A. Guffey, Do Joint Fighter Programs Save Money?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-1225-AF, 2013
- Marks, Kenneth E. and Ron Hess, Estimating Aircraft Depot Maintenance Costs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2731-PA&E, 1981
- McGarvey, Ronald G., James H. Bigelow, Gary J. Briggs, Peter Buryk, Raymond E. Conley, John G. Drew, Perry Firoz, Julie Kim, Lance Menthe, Craig Moore, Bill Taylor, and William A. Williams, Assessment of Beddown Alternatives for the F-35, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-124-AF, 2013
- McGarvey, Ronald G., James H. Bigelow, Gary J. Briggs, Peter Buryk, Raymond E. Conley, John G. Drew, Perry Firoz, Julie Kim, Lance Menthe, Craig Moore, Bill Taylor, and William A. Williams, Assessment of Beddown Alternatives for the F-35: Executive Summary, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-124/1-AF, 2013
- Narayanan, Anu, Sean Bednarz, John A. Ausink, Joshua Baron, Anthony DeCicco, Robert A. Guffey, George E. Hart, John Matsumura, Michael Nixon, Chuck Stelzner, Bill Taylor, and Joseph Vesely, A Modeling Framework for Optimizing F-35A Strategic Basing Decisions to Meet Training Requirements, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1546-AF, 2016
- Younossi, Obaid, David E. Stem, Mark A. Lorell, and Frances M. Lussier, Lessons Learned from the F/A-22 and F/A-18 E/F Development Programs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-276-AF, 2005
- Younossi, Obaid, Mark V. Arena, Kevin Brancato, John Graser, Benjamin W. Goldsmith, Mark A. Lorell, Fred Timson, and Jerry Sollinger, F-22A Multiyear Procurement Program: An Assessment of Cost Savings, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-664-OSD, 2007
7. Building One of the World's First Electronic Computers
- Baker, C. L., JOSS: Scenario of a Filmed Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-4162-PR, 1964.
- Gruenberger, Fred Joseph, The History of the JOHNNIAC, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5654-PR, 1968
- Marks, Shirley L., The JOSS Years: Reflections on an Experiment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-918, 1971
- Shaw, J. C., : JOSS: Conversations with the Johnniac Open-Shop System, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-3146, 1965
- Ware, Willis H., Johnniac Eulogy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-3313, 1966
8. Establishing the Cost-Benefit Foundation for Early Childhood Interventions
- Greenwood, Peter W., Karyn Model, C. Peter Rydell, and James Chiesa, Diverting Children from a Life of Crime: Measuring Costs and Benefits, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-699-1-UCB/RC/IF, 1998
- Karoly, Lynn A. and James H. Bigelow, The Economics of Investing in Universal Preschool Education in California: Executive Summary, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-349/1-PF, 2005
- Karoly, Lynn A., M. Rebecca Kilburn, James H. Bigelow, Jonathan P. Caulkins, and Jill S. Cannon, Assessing Costs and Benefits of Early Childhood Intervention Programs: Overview and Applications to the Starting Early, Starting Smart Program, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1336-CFP, 2001
- Karoly, Lynn A., Peter W. Greenwood, Susan S. Sohler Everingham, Jill Hoube, M. Rebecca Kilburn, C. Peter Rydell, Matthew Sanders, and James Chiesa, Investing in Our Children: What We Know and Don't Know About the Costs and Benefits of Early Childhood Interventions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-898-TCWF, 1998
9. Conducting the First Comprehensive Historical Research on Nation-Building
- Dobbins, James, John G. McGinn, Keith Crane, Seth G. Jones, Rollie Lal, Andrew Rathmell, Rachel M. Swanger, and Anga R. Timilsina, America's Role in Nation-Building: From Germany to Iraq, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1753-RC, 2003.
- Dobbins, James, Keith Crane, Seth G. Jones, Andrew Rathmell, Brett Steele, Richard Teltschik, John G. McGinn, Rollie Lal, Rachel M. Swanger, and Anga R. Timilsina, The RAND History of Nation-Building, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-304/1-RC, 2005
- Dobbins, James, Michele A. Poole, Austin Long, and Benjamin Runkle, After the War: Nation-Building from FDR to George W. Bush, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-716-CC, 2008
- Dobbins, James, Seth G. Jones, Keith Crane, and Beth Cole DeGrasse, The Beginner's Guide to Nation-Building, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-557-SRF, 2007
- Dobbins, James, Seth G. Jones, Keith Crane, Andrew Rathmell, Brett Steele, Richard Teltschik, and Anga R. Timilsina, The UN's Role in Nation-Building: From the Congo to Iraq, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-304-RC, 2005
- Dobbins, James, Seth G. Jones, Keith Crane, Christopher S. Chivvis, Andrew Radin, F. Stephen Larrabee, Nora Bensahel, Brooke Stearns Lawson, and Benjamin W. Goldsmith, Europe's Role in Nation-Building: From the Balkans to the Congo, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-722-RC, 2008.
- Quinlivan, James T., Force Requirements in Stability Operations, Parameters, Winter 1995, pp.59-69
10. Inventing Health-Quality Measurement
- RAND Medical Outcomes Study: Measures of Quality of Life Core Survey from RAND Health
- Quality of Care Assessment Tools (QA Tools)
- Assessing Care of Vulnerable Elders (ACOVE)
11. Establishing the First Database of Terrorist Incidents
- Jenkins, Brian Michael and J. J. Johnson, International Terrorism: A Chronology, 1968-1974, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-1597-DOS/ARPA, 1975
- Jenkins, Brian Michael, Bonnie Cordes, Karen Gardela Treverton, and Geraldine Petty, A Chronology of Terrorist Attacks and Other Criminal Actions Against Maritime Targets, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-6906, 1983
- Jenkins, Brian Michael, Embassies Under Siege : A Review of 48 Embassy Takeovers, 1971-1980, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2651-RC, 1981
- Treverton, Karen Gardela and Bruce Hoffman, The RAND Chronology of International Terrorism for 1988, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4180-RC, 1992
- Treverton, Karen Gardela and Bruce Hoffman, The RAND Chronology of International Terrorism for 1987, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4006-RC, 1991
- Treverton, Karen Gardela and Bruce Hoffman, The RAND Chronology of International Terrorism for 1986, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3890-RC, 1990
12. Heralding the Space Age
- Preliminary Design of an Experimental World-Circling Spaceship, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, SM-11827, 1946
- Space Handbook: Astronautics and Its Applications, Robert W. Buchheim and the Staff of the RAND Corporation, Random House, 1959
13. Inventing Windsurfing
- Drake, James, Wind Surfing—A New Concept in Sailing, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-4076, 1969
14. Defining the Rules of Privacy in a Computerized World
- Record, Computers, and the Rights of Citizens Report of the Secretary's Advisory Committee on Automated Personal Data Systems, July 1973
- Ware, Willis H., Computers and personal privacy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-5902, 1977
- Ware, Willis H., Computer Privacy and Computer Security., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-5354, 1974
- Ware, Willis H., Security Controls for Computer Systems: Report of Defense Science Board Task Force on Computer Security, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-609-1, 1979
15. Building the World's Best Air Logistics System
- Amouzegar, Mahyar A., Ronald G. McGarvey, Robert S. Tripp, Louis Luangkesorn, Thomas Lang, and Charles Robert Roll, Jr., Evaluation of Options for Overseas Combat Support Basing, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-421-AF, 2006
- Arkes, Jeremy and Mary E. Chenoweth, Estimating the Benefits of the Air Force Purchasing and Supply Chain Management Initiative, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-584-AF, 2008
- Bell, Colin Frank and James P. Stucker, A Technique for Determining Maintenance Manpower Requirements for Aircraft Units, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-770-PR, 1971
- Brown, Bernice B. and Murray A. Geisler, Analysis of the Demand Patterns for B-47 Airframe Parts at Air Base Level, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1297, 1954
- Cohen, Irv K., O. M. Hixon, and Richard L. Van Horn, Unifying resource allocation, control, and data generation: an approach to improved base-level maintenance management, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-4778-PR, 1965
- Dumond, John, Marygail Brauner, Rick Eden, John R. Folkeson, Kenneth J. Girardini, Donna J. Keyser, Eric Peltz, Ellen M. Pint, and Mark Y.D. Wang, Velocity Management: The Business Paradigm That Has Transformed U.S. Army Logistics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1108-A, 2001
- Emerson, Donald E., TSAR: A Large-Scale Simulation for Assessing Force Generation and Logistics Support in a Combat Environment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-6647, 1981
- Fisher, Rolland R., W. W. Drake, J. J. Delfausse, Andrew J. Clark, and Al Buchanan, The Logistics Composite Model: An Overall View, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5544-PR, 1968
- Hillestad, Richard and Manuel J. Carrillo, Models and Techniques for Recoverable Item Stockage when Demand and the Repair Process are Nonstationary - Part I: Performance Measurement, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1482-AF, 1980
- Isaacson, Karen E. and Patricia Boren, Dyna-METRIC Version 6: An Advanced Capability Assessment Model, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4214-AF, 1993
- Leftwich, Lynne M., James A. Leftwich, Nancy Young Moore, and Charles Robert Roll, Jr., Organizational Concepts for Purchasing and Supply Management Implementation, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-116-AF, 2004
- McGarvey, Ronald G., Robert S. Tripp, Rachel Rue, Thomas Lang, Jerry Sollinger, Whitney A. Conner, and Louis Luangkesorn, Global Combat Support Basing: Robust Prepositioning Strategies for Air Force War Reserve Materiel, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-902-AF, 2010
- Pyles, Raymond A. and Robert S. Tripp, Measuring and Managing Readiness: The Concept and Design of the Combat Support Capability Management System, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1840-AF, 1982
- Pyles, Raymond A., Aging Aircraft: USAF Workload and Material Consumption Life Cycle Patterns, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1641-AF, 2003
- Ramey, Timothy, Lean Logistics: High-Velocity Logistics Infrastructure and the C-5 Galaxy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-581-AF, 1999
- Rich, Michael D., William Stanley, and Susan Anderson, Improving U.S. Air Force Readiness and Sustainability, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3113/1-AF, 1984
- Sherbrooke, Craig C., METRIC: A Multi-Echelon Technique for Recoverable Item Control, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5078-PR, 1966
- Shishko, Robert and Robert M. Paulson, Relating Resources to the Readiness and Sustainability of Combined Arms Units, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2769-MRAL, 1981
- Thomas, Brent, Mahyar A. Amouzegar, Rachel Costello, Robert A. Guffey, Andrew Karode, Christopher Lynch, Kristin F. Lynch, Ken Munson, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Daniel M. Romano, Ricardo Sanchez, Robert S. Tripp, and Joseph Vesely, Project AIR FORCE Modeling Capabilities for Support of Combat Operations in Denied Environments, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-427-AF, 2015
16. Inventing the Federal Government's Planning, Programming, and Budgeting System
- Enthoven, Alain C., K. V. Smith, How Much Is Enough?: Shaping the Defense Program, 1961-1969, Harper and Rowe Publisher, 1971
- Hitch, Charles Johnston and Roland N. McKean, The Economics of Defense in the Nuclear Age, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-346, 1960
- Novick, David and Daniel J. Alesch, Program Budgeting : Its Underlying Systems Concepts and International Dissemination., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-4462, 1970
- Novick, David, Program Budgeting: Program Analysis and the Federal Budget, Harvard University Press, Second Edition, 1967
17. Countering Extremism
- Brown, Ryan Andrew, Todd C. Helmus, Rajeev Ramchand, Alina I. Palimaru, Sarah Weilant, Ashley L. Rhoades, and Liisa Hiatt,Violent Extremism in America: Interviews with Former Extremists and Their Families on Radicalization and Deradicalization, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-A1071-1, 2021
- Evans, Alexandra T., and Heather J. Williams, How Extremism Operates Online: A Primer, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-A1458-2, 2022
- Posard, Marek N., Leslie Adrienne Payne, and Laura L. Miller, Reducing the Risk of Extremist Activity in the U.S. Military, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-A1447-1, 2022
- Williams, Heather J., Alexandra T. Evans, Jamie Ryan, Erik E. Mueller, and Bryce Downing, The Online Extremist Ecosystem: Its Evolution and a Framework for Separating Extreme from Mainstream, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-A1458-1, 2021
18. Creating Systems Analysis
- Alchian, Armen Albert and R. Kessel, A Proper Role of Systems Analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, D-2057, 1954
- Goldhamer, Herbert, Human Factors in Systems Analysis., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-388-PR, 1950
- Hitch, Charles Johnston, An Appreciation of Systems Analysis., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-699, 1955
- Hoag, Malcolm W., An Introduction to Systems Analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1678-PR, 1956
- Kahn, Herman and Irwin Mann, Techniques of Systems Analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1829-1, 1956
- Quade, E. S., ed., Analysis for Military Decisions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-387-PR, 1964
- Wohlstetter, Albert, Fred Hoffman, R. J. Lutz, and Henry S. Rowen, Selection and Use of Strategic Air Bases, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-266, 1954
- Wohlstetter, Albert, Systems Analysis Versus Systems Design, None, P-1530, 1958
19. Launching a Graduate School of Policy Studies
- Wolf, Charles, Jr., Policy Sciences and Policy Research Organizations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-4457, 1970
- Pardee RAND Graduate School
20. Creating the Earliest Flexible Email System
- Borden, Bruce S., R. Stockton Gaines, and Norman Shapiro, The MH Message Handling System: User's Manual, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2367-AF, 1979
- Carlstedt, J. L., A Message Exchange for Computer Programs and Terminals., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-0694-ARPA, 1972
- Crocker, David, Framework and Functions of the "MS" Personal Message System, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2134-ARPA, 1977
- MH & nmh: Email for Users & Programmers, as of May 4, 2018
- Shapiro, Norman and Robert H. Anderson, Toward an Ethics and Etiquette for Electronic Mail, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3283-NSF/RC, 1985
21. Developing the Breakthrough Concept for the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe
- Nerlich, Uwe, James A. Thomson, editors, Conventional Arms Control and the Security of Europe, Routledge, June 1988
- Rohn, Laurinda L., Conventional Forces in Europe: A New Approach to the Balance, Stability, and Arms Control, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3732-USDP/AF, 1990
- Thomson, James A. and Nanette C. Gantz, Conventional Arms Control Revisited: Objectives in the New Phase, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2697-AF, 1987
22. Providing the Evidence Used to Ban Substances That Deplete the Ozone Layer
- Camm, Frank and James K. Hammitt, An Analytic Method for Constructing Scenarios from a Subjective Joint Probability Distribution, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2442-EPA, 1986
- Camm, Frank, Timothy H. Quinn, Anil Bamezai, James K. Hammitt, M. Meltzer, W. E. Mooz, and Kathleen A. Wolf, Social Cost of Technical Control Options to Reduce Emissions of Potential ozone depleters in the United States: An Update, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2440-EPA, 1986
- Hammitt, James K., Kathleen A. Wolf, Frank Camm, W. E. Mooz, Timothy H. Quinn, and Anil Bamezai, Product Uses and Market Trends for Potential Ozone-Depleting Substances, 1985-2000, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3386-EPA, 1986
- Mooz, W. E., Kathleen A. Wolf, and Frank Camm, Potential Constraints on Cumulative Global Production of Chlorofluorocarbons, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3400-EPA, 1986
- Mooz, W. E., Stephen H. Dole, David L. Jaquette, W. H. Krase, Paul F. Morrison, Steven L. Salem, Richard G. Salter, and Kathleen A. Wolf, Technical Options for Reducing Chlorofluorocarbon Emissions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2879-EPA, 1982
- Palmer, Adele and Timothy H. Quinn, Allocating Chlorofluorocarbon Permits: Who Gains, Who Loses, and What Is the Cost?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2806-EPA, 1981
- Palmer, Adele and Timothy H. Quinn, Economic Impact Assessment of a Chlorofluorocarbon Production Cap, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1656-EPA, 1981
- Palmer, Adele, W. E. Mooz, Timothy H. Quinn, and Kathleen A. Wolf, Economic Implications of Regulating Chlorofluorocarbon Emissions from Nonaerosol Applications, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2524-EPA, 1980
- Quinn, Timothy H., Kathleen A. Wolf, W. E. Mooz, James K. Hammitt, Syam Sarma, and Thomas W. Chesnutt, Projected Use, Emissions, and Banks of Potential Ozone-Depleting Substances, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2282-EPA, 1986
- Sloss, Elizabeth M. and Thanne P. Rose, Possible Health Effects of Increased Exposure to Ultraviolet Radiation, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2330-EPA, 1985
- Wolf, Kathleen A., Regulating Chlorofluorocarbon Emissions: Effects on Chemical Production, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1483-EPA, 1980
23. Helping to Develop the First Space-Based Photographic Surveillance System
- Davies, Merton E. and William R. Harris, RAND's Role in the Evolution of Balloon and Satellite Observation Systems and Related U.S. Space Technology, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3692-RC, 1988
- Rich, Michael D., RAND's Role in the CORONA Program: Remarks on the 35th Anniversary of the First Successful Mission, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-8017, 1998
24. Developing the Basics of Artificial Intelligence
- Feigenbaum, Edward A., Julian Feldman, editors, Computers and Thought, AAAI Press, new edition August 1995
- Groner, Gabriel F., Real-Time Recognition of Handprinted Text, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5016-ARPA, 1966
- Klahr, Philip and D. A. Waterman, Artificial Intelligence: A RAND Perspective, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-7172, 1986
- Newell, V. A. and F. M. Tonge, An Introduction to Information Processing Language V, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-1929, 1960
25. Identifying the Keys to Comprehensive School Reform
- Berends, Mark, JoAn Chun, Gina Schuyler Ikemoto, Sue Stockly, and R. J. Briggs, Challenges of Conflicting School Reforms: Effects of New American Schools in a High-Poverty District, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1483-EDU, 2002
- Berends, Mark, Joanna Heilbrunn, Christopher McKelvey, and Thomas Sullivan, Assessing the Progress of New American Schools: A Status Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1085-EDU, 1999
- Berends, Mark, Sheila Nataraj Kirby, Scott Naftel, and Christopher McKelvey, Implementation and Performance in New American Schools: Three Years Into Scale-Up, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1145-EDU, 2001
- Berends, Mark, Susan J. Bodilly, and Sheila Nataraj Kirby, Facing the Challenges of Whole-School Reform: New American Schools After a Decade, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1498-EDU, 2002
- Bodilly, Susan J., Brent R. Keltner, Susanna W. Purnell, Robert Reichardt, and Gina Schuyler Ikemoto, Lessons From New American Schools' Scale-Up Phase: Prospects for Bringing Designs to Multiple Schools, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-942-NAS, 1998
- Bodilly, Susan J., New American Schools' Concept of Break the Mold Designs: How Designs Evolved and Why, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1288-NAS, 2001
- Bodilly, Susan J., Susanna W. Purnell, Kimberly Ramsey, and Christina Smith, Designing New American Schools: Baseline Observations on Nine Design Teams, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-598-NASDC, 1995
- Bodilly, Susan J., Susanna W. Purnell, Kimberly Ramsey, and Sarah J. Keith, Lessons from New American Schools Development Corporation's Demonstration Phase, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-729-NASDC, 1996
- Glennan, Thomas K., Jr., New American Schools After Six Years, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-945-NAS, 1998
- Kirby, Sheila Nataraj, Mark Berends, and Scott Naftel, Implementation in a Longitudinal Sample of New American Schools: Four Years into Scale-Up, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1413-EDU, 2001
- Mitchell, Karen, Reforming and Conforming: NASDC Principals Discuss School Accountability Systems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-716-NASDC, 1996
26. Setting the Stage for NATO Expansion
- Asmus, Ronald D. and F. Stephen Larrabee, NATO and the have-nots : reassurance after enlargement, Foreign Affairs, December 1996, v. 75, no. 6, pp. 13-20
- Asmus, Ronald D. and Robert Nurick, NATO enlargement and the Baltic States, Survival, v. 38, no. 2, Summer 1996, pp. 121-142
- Asmus, Ronald D., Richard L. Kugler, F. Stephen Larrabee, Building a New NATO,Foreign Affairs, v. 17, no. 4, September/October 1993, pp. 28-40.
- Asmus, Ronald D., Richard L. Kugler, F. Stephen Larrabee, NATO Expansion: The Next Steps, Survival, v. 37, no. 1, Spring 1995, pp. 7-33
- Blackwill, Robert D., F. Stephen Larrabee, Ronald D. Asmus, Can NATO Survive? The Washington Quarterly, v. 19, no. 2, Spring 1996, pp. 79-101.
- Kugler, Richard L., The Future U.S. Military Presence in Europe: Forces and Requirements for the Post-Cold War Era, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4194-EUCOM/NA, 1992
- Steinberg, James, ''An Ever Closer Union'': European Integration and its Implications for the Future of U.S.-European Relations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4177-A, 1993
27. Assessing the Cost and Health Effects of Consumer Cost Sharing
28. Identifying 'Netwar,' a New Phenomenon of Conflict
- Arquilla, John and David Ronfeldt, eds., In Athena's Camp: Preparing for Conflict in the Information Age, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-880-OSD/RC, 1997
- Arquilla, John and David Ronfeldt, eds., Networks and Netwars: The Future of Terror, Crime, and Militancy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1382-OSD, 2001
- Arquilla, John and David Ronfeldt, Swarming and the Future of Conflict, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, DB-311-OSD, 2000
- Arquilla, John and David Ronfeldt, The Advent Of Netwar, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-789-OSD, 1996
- Arquilla, John and David Ronfeldt, The Emergence of Noopolitik: Toward An American Information Strategy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1033-OSD, 1999
- Ronfeldt, David, Cyberocracy Is Coming, The Information Society, v. 8, pp. 243-296
- Ronfeldt, David, Cyberocracy, Cyberspace, and Cyberology: Political Effects of the Information Revolution, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-7745, 1991
- Ronfeldt, David, John Arquilla, Graham Fuller, and Melissa Fuller, The Zapatista "Social Netwar" in Mexico, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-994-A, 1998
- Ronfeldt, David, Tribes, Institutions, Markets, Networks: A Framework About Societal Evolution, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-7967, 1996
29. Helping the Federal Government Learn from Business
- Baldwin, Laura H., Frank Camm, and Nancy Young Moore, Federal Contract Bundling: A Framework for Making and Justifying Decisions for Purchased Services, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1224-AF, 2001
- Camm, Frank and Victoria Greenfield, How Should the Army Use Contractors on the Battlefield? Assessing Comparative Risk in Sourcing Decisions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-296-A, 2005
- Camm, Frank, DoD Should Maintain Both Organic and Contract Sources for Depot-Level Logistics Services, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, IP-111, 1993
- Camm, Frank, Environmental Management in Proactive Commercial Firms: Lessons for Central Logistics Activites in the Department of Defense, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1308-OSD, 2001
- Camm, Frank, Expanding Private Production of Defense Services, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-734-CRMAF, 1996
- Moore, Nancy Young, Laura H. Baldwin, Frank Camm, and Cynthia R. Cook, Implementing Best Purchasing and Supply Management Practices: Lessons from Innovative Commercial Firms, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, DB-334-AF, 2002
- Resetar, Susan A., Frank Camm, and Jeffrey A. Drezner, Environmental Management in Design: Lessons from Volvo and Hewlett-Packard for the Department of Defense, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1009-OSD, 1998
- Zimmerman, S. Rebecca, Daniel Egel, and Ilana Blum, Task Force for Business and Stability Operations: Lessons from Afghanistan, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1243-OSD, 2016
30. Clarifying the Danger of Electromagnetic Pulse
- Crain, Cullen M., Calculation of Radiated Signals from High-Altitude Nuclear Detonations by Use of a Three-Dimensional Distribution of Compton Electrons, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1845-ARPA, 1982
31. Managing the Evolution of an Epidemic
32. Improving Air Base Resiliency
- Cliff, Roger, Mark Burles, Michael S. Chase, Derek Eaton, and Kevin L. Pollpeter, Entering the Dragon's Lair: Chinese Antiaccess Strategies and Their Implications for the United States, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-524-AF, 2007
- Hagen, Jeff, Forrest E. Morgan, Jacob Heim, and Matthew Carroll, The Foundations of Operational Resilience—Assessing the Ability to Operate in an Anti-Access/Area Denial (A2/AD) Environment: The Analytical Framework, Lexicon, and Characteristics of the Operational Resilience Analysis Model (ORAM), Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1265-AF, 2016
- Heginbotham, Eric, Michael Nixon, Forrest E. Morgan, Jacob Heim, Jeff Hagen, Sheng Tao Li, Jeffrey Engstrom, Martin C. Libicki, Paul DeLuca, David A. Shlapak, David R. Frelinger, Burgess Laird, Kyle Brady, and Lyle J. Morris, Chinese Attacks on U.S. Air Bases in Asia: An Assessment of Relative Capabilities, 1996–2017, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-9858/2-AF, 2015 Heim, Jacob, The Iranian Missile Threat to Air Bases: A Distant Second to China's Conventional Deterrent, Air and Space Power Journal, v. 29, no. 4, July-Aug. 2015, p. 27-50 Stillion, John and David T. Orletsky, Airbase Vulnerability to Conventional Cruise-Missile and Ballistic-Missile Attacks: Technology, Scenarios, and U.S. Air Force Responses, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1028-AF, 1999
- Thomas, Brent, Mahyar A. Amouzegar, Rachel Costello, Robert A. Guffey, Andrew Karode, Christopher Lynch, Kristin F. Lynch, Ken Munson, Chad J. R. Ohlandt, Daniel M. Romano, Ricardo Sanchez, Robert S. Tripp, and Joseph Vesely, Project AIR FORCE Modeling Capabilities for Support of Combat Operations in Denied Environments, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-427-AF, 2015
- Vick, Alan J., Air Base Attacks and Defensive Counters: Historical Lessons and Future Challenges, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-968-AF, 2015
33. Inventing Mathematical Techniques for Industrial, Management, and Military Planning
- Arrow, Kenneth and Selmer Martin Johnson, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XLIII: A Feasibility Algorithm for One-Way Substitution in Process Analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1976, 1957
- Bellman, Richard Ernest and Stuart E. Dreyfus, Applied Dynamic Programming, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-352-PR, 1962
- Bellman, Richard Ernest, An Introduction to the Theory of Dynamic Programming, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-245, 1953
- Dantzig, George Bernard and Alex Orden, Notes on Linear Programming: Part II Duality Theorems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1265, 1953
- Dantzig, George Bernard and D. R. Fulkerson, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XV Minimizing the Number of Carriers to Meet a Fixed Schedule, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1328, 1954
- Dantzig, George Bernard and W. Orchard-Hays, Notes on Linear Programming: Part V Alternate Algorithm for the Revised Simplex Method Using a Product Form for the Inverse, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1268, 1953
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Alex Orden, and Philip S. Wolfe, Notes on Linear Programming: Part I: The Generalized Simplex Method for Minimizing a Linear Form Under Linear Inequality Restraints, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1264, 1954
- Dantzig, George Bernard, L. R. Ford, and D. R. Fulkerson, Notes on Linear Programming—Part XXXI: A Primal—Dual Algorithm, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1709, 1956
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming—Part III: Computational Algorithm of the Revised Simplex Method, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1266, 1953
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part VII The Dual Simplex Algorithm, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1270, 1954
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XI Composite Simplex—Dual Simplex Algorithm—I, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1274, 1954
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XLVII Solving Linear Programs in Integers, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-2209, 1958
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XVIII Status of Solution of Large-Scale Linear-Programming Problems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1375, 1954
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XXII Recent Advances in Linear Programming, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1475, 1955
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Part XXXV—Discrete-Variable Extremum Problems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1832, 1956
- Dantzig, George Bernard, Notes on Linear Programming: Parts VIII, IX, and X Upper Bounds, Secondary Constraints, and Block Triangularity in Linear Programming, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1367, 1954
34. Clarifying the Debate on Immigration
- Smith, James P., and Barry Edmonston (editors), The New Americans: Economic, Demographic, and Fiscal Effects of Immigration: Panel on the Demographic and Economic Impacts of Immigration, National Research Council; National Academy Press, 1997
- McCarthy, Kevin F. and R. Burciaga Valdez, Current and Future Effects of Mexican Immigration in California, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3365-CR, 1986
- Vernez, Georges and David Ronfeldt, The Current Situation in Mexican Immigration, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4099-FF, 1991
35. Comprehensively and Continuously Studying Counterinsurgency
- Galula, David, Pacification in Algeria, 1956-1958, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-478-1-ARPA/RC, 2006
- Gompert, David C., John Gordon IV, Adam Grissom, David R. Frelinger, Seth G. Jones, Martin C. Libicki, Edward O'Connell, Brooke Stearns Lawson, and Robert E. Hunter, War by Other Means -- Building Complete and Balanced Capabilities for Counterinsurgency: RAND Counterinsurgency Study -- Final Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-595/2-OSD, 2008
- Hoffman, Bruce, Insurgency and Counterinsurgency in Iraq, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, OP-127-IPC/CMEPP, 2004
- Hosmer, Stephen T. and S. O. Crane, Counterinsurgency: A Symposium, April 16-20, 1962, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-412-1-ARPA/RC, 2006
- Jones, Seth G., Counterinsurgency in Afghanistan: RAND Counterinsurgency Study -- Volume 4, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-595-OSD, 2008
- Koch, Jeanette A., The Chieu Hoi Program in South Vietnam, 1963-1971, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-1172-ARPA, 1973
- Long, Austin, On ''Other War'': Lessons from Five Decades of RAND Counterinsurgency Research, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-482-OSD, 2006
- Mackinlay, John and Alison Al-Baddawy, Rethinking Counterinsurgency: RAND Counterinsurgency Study -- Volume 5, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-595/5-OSD, 2008
- McCormick, Gordon, Edward Gonzalez, Brian Michael Jenkins, and David Ronfeldt, Nicaraguan Security Policy: Trends and Projections, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3532-PA&E, 1988
- Pirnie, Bruce R. and Edward O'Connell, Counterinsurgency in Iraq (2003-2006): RAND Counterinsurgency Study -- Volume 2, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-595/3-OSD, 2008
- Ronfeldt, David, Konrad Kellen, and Richard Millett, U.S. Involvement in Central America: Three Views from Honduras, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3662-USDP, 1989
- Schwarz, Benjamin, American Counterinsurgency Doctrine and El Salvador: The Frustrations of Reform and the Illusions of Nation Building, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4042-USDP, 1991
- Wolf, Charles, Jr., Insurgency and Counterinsurgency: New Myths and Old Realities, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-3132-1, 1965
36. Saving Billions of Dollars in the Acquisition of Advanced Weapon Systems
- Birkler, John, Giles K. Smith, Glenn A. Kent, and Robert V. Johnson, An Acquisition Strategy, Process, and Organization for Innovative Systems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1098-OSD, 2000
- Birkler, John, John Graser, Mark V. Arena, Cynthia R. Cook, Gordon T. Lee, Mark A. Lorell, Giles K. Smith, Fred Timson, Obaid Younossi, and Jon Grossman, Assessing Competitive Strategies for the Joint Strike Fighter: Opportunities and Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1362-OSD/JSF, 2001
- Chenoweth, Mary E., Michael Boito, Shawn McKay, and Rianne Laureijs, Applying Best Practices to Military Commercial-Derivative Aircraft Engine Sustainment: Assessment of Using Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) Parts and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) Repairs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1020/1-OSD, 2016
- Cook, Cynthia R., Mark V. Arena, John Graser, John A. Ausink, Lloyd Dixon, Timothy Liston, Sheila E. Murray, Susan A. Resetar, Chad Shirley, Jerry Sollinger, and Obaid Younossi, Final Assembly and Checkout Alternatives for the Joint Strike Fighter, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1559-OSD, 2002
- Kennedy, Michael, Laura H. Baldwin, Michael Boito, Katherine M. Calef, James S. Chow, Joan Cornuet, Mel Eisman, Chris Fitzmartin, Jean R. Gebman, Elham Ghashghai, Jeff Hagen, Thomas Hamilton, Gregory G. Hildebrandt, Yool Kim, Robert S. Leonard, Rosalind Lewis, Elvira N. Loredo, Daniel M. Norton, David T. Orletsky, Harold Scott Perdue, Raymond A. Pyles, Charles Robert Roll, Jr., William Stanley, John Stillion, Fred Timson, and John Tonkinson, Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) for KC-135 Recapitalization: Executive Summary,, Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2006.
- Klein, Burton H., Thomas K. Glennan, Jr., and Gustave H. Shubert, The role of prototypes in development, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-3467/1-PR, 1971
- Klein, Burton H., William Meckling, and Emmanuel G. Mesthene, Military Research and Development Policies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-333, 1958
- Martin, Bradley and Michael McMahon, Future Aircraft Carrier Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2006-NAVY, 2017
- McGarvey, Ronald G., James H. Bigelow, Gary J. Briggs, Peter Buryk, Raymond E. Conley, John G. Drew, Perry Firoz, Julie Kim, Lance Menthe, Craig Moore, Bill Taylor, and William A. Williams, Assessment of Beddown Alternatives for the F-35: Executive Summary, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-124/1-AF, 2013
- Perry, Robert L., Giles K. Smith, Alvin J. Harman, and S. Henrichsen, System Acquisition Strategies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-733-PR/ARPA, 1971
- Rich, Michael D., Edmund Dews, and C. L. Batten, Improving the Military Acquisition Process : Lessons From Rand Research, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3373-AF/RC, 1986
- Smith, Giles K., A. A. Barbour, Tom L. McNaugher, Michael D. Rich, and William Stanley, The Use of Prototypes in Weapon System Development, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2345-AF, 1981
- Smith, Giles K., Hyman L. Shulman, and Robert S. Leonard, Application of F-117 Acquisition Strategy to Other Programs in the New Acquisition Environment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-749-AF, 1996
37. Supplying the World with Random Numbers
- A Million Random Digits with 100,000 Normal Deviates, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1418-RC, with new foreword, 2001
38. Helping Children Cope with Violence
- Cognitive-Behavioral Intervention for Trauma in Schools (CBITS)
- Jaycox, Lisa H., Lindsey K. Morse, Terri Tanielian, and Bradley D. Stein, How Schools Can Help Students Recover from Traumatic Experiences: A Tool Kit for Supporting Long-Term Recovery, Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2006
- Stein, Bradley D., Lisa H. Jaycox, Sheryl H. Kataoka, Marleen Wong, Audra Langley, Jorge L Avila, Antonia Bonilla, Patricia Castillo-Campos, Judith B. Cohen, Kristin L. Dean, Jennifer L DuClos, Marc N. Elliott, Pia Escudero, Arlene Fink, Susan Fuentes, Kate L Gegenheimer, Kristie Halsey, Anthony P Mannarino, Erum Nadeem, Victoria K. Ngo, Vincent P O'Donoghue, Matthias Schonlau, Molly M. Scott, Priya Sharma, Wenli Tu, Douglas Walker, and Catalina Zaragoza, Helping Children Cope with Violence and Trauma: A School-Based Program That Works, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-4557-2, 2011
39. Discerning Perception from Reality in Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Hensler, Deborah R., Does ADR really save money? The jury's still out, The National Law Journal, 1994, pp. 1-3
- Kakalik, James S., Terence Dunworth, Laural A. Hill, Daniel F. McCaffrey, Marian Oshiro, Nicholas M. Pace, and Mary E. Vaiana, An Evaluation of Mediation and Early Neutral Evaluation Under the Civil Justice Reform Act, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-803-ICJ, 1996
- Lind, Edgar, Arbitrating High-Stakes Cases: An Evaluation of Court-Annexed Arbitration in a United States District Court, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3809-ICJ, 1990
- Lind, Edgar, Robert J. MacCoun, Patricia A. Ebener, William L. F. Felstiner, Deborah R. Hensler, Judith Resnik, and Tom Tyler, The Perception of Justice: Tort Litigants' Views of Trial, Court-Annexed Arbitration, and Judicial Settlement Conferences, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3708-ICJ, 1989
- MacCoun, Robert J., Unintended Consequences of Court Arbitration: A Cautionary Tale from New Jersey, Justice System Journal, v. 14, no. 2, 1991, pp. 229-243, 251-256.
40. Advancing Game Theory in the Post-World War II Era
- Arrow, Kenneth, Social Choice and Individual Values, Second edition (Cowles Foundation Monographs Series), Yale University Press, 2nd edition, 1970
- Dresher, Melvin, Games of Strategy: Theory and Applications, Prentice Hall, 1961
- Kahn, Herman and Izi Man, War Gaming, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-1167, 1957
- Shapley, Lloyd S., : Game Theory, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-6230, 1979
- Lloyd Shapley's publication list
- Williams, John D., The Compleat Strategyst: Being a Primer on the Theory of Games of Strategy, McGraw Hill, 1954
41. Focusing on the Psychological and Cognitive Health of Returning Veterans
- Tanielian, Terri and Lisa H. Jaycox, eds., Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-720-CCF, 2008
42. Expanding America's Understanding of the Soviet Union
- Alexiev, Alex and Robert Nurick, The Soviet Military Under Gorbachev: Report on a RAND Workshop, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3907-RC, 1990
- Azrael, Jeremy R. and Alexander G. Rahr, The Formation and Development of the Russian KGB, 1991-1994, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-355-USDP, 1993
- Azrael, Jeremy R., Emergent Nationality Problems in the USSR., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2172-AF, 1977
- Becker, Abraham S. and Arnold L. Horelick, Soviet Policy in the Middle East., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-0504-FF, 1970
- Becker, Abraham S., The Burden of Soviet Defense: A Political-Economic Essay, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2752-AF, 1981
- Bergson, Abram, Hans Heymann, and Oleg Hoeffding, Soviet national income and product, 1928-48 : revised data, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-2544, 1960
- De Spiegeleire, Stephan, Jeremy R. Azrael, Robert Nurick, and Abraham S. Becker, : The Soviet Political System in Crisis: Symposium Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, OPS-017, 1990
- Galenson, Walter, An analysis of Russian labor productivity statistics., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-126, 1950
- Gelman, Harry, The Future of Soviet Policy Toward Western Europe, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3254-FF/NATO, 1985
- Gelman, Harry, The Soviet Far East Buildup and Soviet Risk-Taking Against China, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2943-AF, 1982
- Horelick, Arnold L. and Edward L. Warner, U.S.-Soviet nuclear arms control : the next phase, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, OPS-003-1, 1986
- Horelick, Arnold L. and Myron Rush, Strategic power and Soviet foreign policy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-0434-PR, 1965
- Horelick, Arnold L., A. Ross Johnson, and J. D. Steinbruner, The Study of Soviet Foreign Policy: A Review of Decision-Theory-Related Approaches, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-1334, 1973
- Leites, Nathan Constantin, The Operational Code of the Politburo, McGraw-Hill, 1951
- Popper, Steven W., Modernizing the Soviet Textile Industry: Implications for Perestroika, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3779, 1989
- Rush, Myron, Khrushchev and the Political Crisis of June 1957, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1947-PR, 1957
- Selznick, Philip, The Organizational Weapon: A Study of Bolshevik Strategy and Tactics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-201, 1952
- Tucker, Robert C., The Psychological Factor in Soviet Foreign Policy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1881, 1957
- Ware, Willis H. and Wade B. Holland, Soviet Cybernetics Technology: I. Soviet Cybernetics, 1959-1962., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-3675-PR, 1963
- Wolf, Charles, Jr., Marilee Lawrence, Aaron S. Gurwitz, Edmund D. Brunner, and K. C. Yeh, The Costs of the Soviet Empire, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3073/1-NA, 1983
- Wolfe, Thomas W., Soviet Power and Europe : The Evolution of a Political-Military Posture, 1945-1964., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5838-PR, 1968
43. Collecting a Wealth of Demographic Information Through Third-World Surveys
44. Promoting Summer Learning
45. Helping the U.S. Military Keep Its Best Officers
- Asch, Beth J., Michael G. Mattock, and James Hosek, How Do Federal Civilian Pay Freezes and Retirement Plan Changes Affect Employee Retention in the Department of Defense?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-678-OSD, 2014
- Asch, Beth J., Michael G. Mattock, James Hosek, and Patricia K. Tong, Capping Retired Pay for Senior Field Grade Officers: Force Management, Retention, and Cost Effects, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2251-OSD, 2018
- Fernandez, Richard L., Glenn A. Gotz, and Robert M. Bell, The Dynamic Retention Model, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2141-MIL, 1985
- Gotz, Glenn A. and John McCall, A Dynamic Retention Model for Air Force Officers: Theory and Estimates, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3028-AF, 1984
- Mattock, Michael G. and Jeremy Arkes, The Dynamic Retention Model for Air Force Officers: New Estimates and Policy Simulations of the Aviator Continuation Pay Program, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-470-AF, 2007
- Mattock, Michael G., Beth J. Asch, James Hosek, Christopher Whaley, and Christina Panis, Toward Improved Management of Officer Retention: A New Capability for Assessing Policy Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-764-OSD, 2014
- Mattock, Michael G., James Hosek, Beth J. Asch, and Rita Karam, Retaining U.S. Air Force Pilots When the Civilian Demand for Pilots Is Growing, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1455-AF, 2016
46. Changing Policy Toward Sexual Orientation in the Military
- Rostker, Bernard, Scott A. Harris, James P. Kahan, Erik J. Frinking, C. Neil Fulcher, Lawrence M. Hanser, Paul Koegel, John D. Winkler, Brent A. Boultinghouse, Joanna Heilbrunn, Janet Lever, Robert J. MacCoun, Peter Tiemeyer, Gail L. Zellman, Sandra H. Berry, Jennifer Hawes-Dawson, Samantha Ravich, Steven L. Schlossman, Timothy Haggarty, Tanjam Jacobson, Ancella Livers, Sherie Mershon, Andrew Cornell, Mark A. Schuster, David E. Kanouse, Raynard Kington, Mark Litwin, Conrad Peter Schmidt, Carl H. Builder, Peter Jacobson, Stephen A. Saltzburg, Roger Allen Brown, William Fedorochko, Marilyn Fisher Freemon, John F. Peterson, and James A. Dewar, Sexual Orientation and U.S. Military Personnel Policy: Options and Assessment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-323-OSD, 1993
- National Defense Research Institute, Sexual Orientation and U.S. Military Personnel Policy: An Update of RAND's 1993 Study, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-1056-OSD, 2010
47. Pioneering Multidisciplinary Gaming
- Davis, Paul K. and Brian Michael Jenkins, Deterrence and Influence in Counterterrorism: A Component in the War on al Qaeda, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1619-DARPA, 2002
- Davis, Paul K. and James A. Winnefeld, The RAND Strategy Assessment Center: An Overview and Interim Conclusions about Utility and Development Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2945-DNA, 1983
- Davis, Paul K. and John Arquilla, Deterring or Coercing Opponents in Crisis: Lessons from the War with Saddam Hussein, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4111-JS, 1991
- Kahan, James P., Peter W. Greenwood, C. Peter Rydell, William Schwabe, and Barbara R. Williams, Can Gaming of Social Policy Issues Help Translate Good Intentions into Change?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, IP-122-DPRC, 1993
- Shlapak, David A. and Michael Johnson, Reinforcing Deterrence on NATO's Eastern Flank: Wargaming the Defense of the Baltics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1253-A, 2016
- Shubik, Martin, On Gaming and Game Theory, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-4609, 1971
48. Enhancing the Logic and Transparency of Workers' Compensation Benefits
- Biddle, Jeff E., Leslie I. Boden, and Robert T. Reville, Permanent Partial Disability from Occupational Injuries: Earnings Losses and Replacement in Three States, Ensuring Health and Income Security for an Aging Workforce, pp. 263-290
- Pace, Nicholas M., Robert T. Reville, Lionel A. Galway, Amanda B. Geller, Orla Hayden, Laural A. Hill, Christopher Mardesich, Frank W. Neuhauser, Suzanne Polich, and Laura Zakaras, Improving Dispute Resolution for California's Injured Workers: Executive Summary, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1425/1-ICJ, 2003
- Reville, Robert T., Jose J. Escarce, Managed Care and the Workers' Compensation Bargain, Medical Care, v. 37, no. 10, Editorial, Oct. 1999, p. 969-971
- Reville, Robert T., Robert F. Schoeni, and Craig Martin, Trends in Earnings Loss from Disabling Workplace Injuries in California: The Role of Economic Conditions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1457-ICJ, 2002
- Reville, Robert T., The Impact of a Disabling Workplace Injury on Earnings and Labor Force Participation, The Creation and Analysis of Employer-Employee Matched Data, pp. 147-172.
49. Transforming Army Logistics into a Fast, Reliable, and Efficient System
- Davis, Paul K., ed., New Challenges for Defense Planning: Rethinking How Much Is Enough, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-400-RC, 1994
- Dumond, John, Marygail Brauner, Rick Eden, John R. Folkeson, Kenneth J. Girardini, Donna J. Keyser, Eric Peltz, Ellen M. Pint, and Mark Y.D. Wang, Velocity Management: The Business Paradigm That Has Transformed U.S. Army Logistics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1108-A, 2001
- Girardini, Kenneth J., Arthur W Lackey, and Eric Peltz, Stockage Determination Made Easy, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RP-1272, 2007
- Girardini, Kenneth J., Arthur W Lackey, Kristin J. Leuschner, Daniel A. Relles, Mark E. Totten, and Darlene J. Blake, Dollar Cost Banding: A New Algorithm for Computing Inventory Levels for Army Supply Support Activities, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-128-A, 2004
- Moore, Nancy Young, John Halliday, Jerry Sollinger, Kevin Beam, Douglas W. McIver, Matthew W. Lewis, Fred Finnegan, Thomas Masselink, and Thomas Masselink, Materiel Distribution: Improving Support to Army Operations in Peace and War, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-642-A, 1997
- Peltz, Eric, John Halliday, Marc Robbins, and Kenneth J. Girardini, Sustainment of Army Forces in Operation Iraqi Freedom: Battlefield Logistics and Effects on Operations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-344-A, 2005
- Peltz, Eric, Kenneth J. Girardini, Marc Robbins, and Patricia Boren, Effectively Sustaining Forces Overseas While Minimizing Supply Chain Costs: Targeted Theater Inventory, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, DB-524-A/DLA, 2008
- Peltz, Eric, Marc Robbins, Kenneth J. Girardini, Rick Eden, John Halliday, and Jeffrey Angers, Sustainment of Army Forces in Operation Iraqi Freedom: Major Findings and Recommendations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-342-A, 2005
- Wang, Mark Y.D., Accelerated Logistics: Streamlining the Army's Supply Chain, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1140-A, 2000
50. Refining the Medicare Payment System
- Bundled Payment for Health Services
- Carter, Grace M. and Donna O. Farley, Improving Medicare's Policy for Payment of Unusual Hospital Cases, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4216-HCFA, 1992
- Carter, Grace M. and Glenn Melnick, How Services and Costs Vary by Day of Stay for Medicare Hospital Stays, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3870-ProPAC, 1990
- Carter, Grace M. and J. David Rumpel, Cost Estimates for Cost Outlier Cases Under Medicare's Prospective Payment System, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-397-HCFA, 1994
- Carter, Grace M. and J. David Rumpel, The Interaction Between Payment Adjustors and the Size of the Outlier Pool Under Medicare's Prospective Payment Plan, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-192-HCFA, 1993
- Carter, Grace M. and Jeannette Rogowski, The Hospital Relative Value Method as an Alternative for Recalibrating DRG Relative Weights, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-156-HCFA, 1993
- Carter, Grace M. and Paul B. Ginsburg, The Medicare Case Mix Index Increase : Medical Practice Changes, Aging, and DRG Creep, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3292-HCFA, 1985
- Carter, Grace M., Joseph P. Newhouse, and Daniel A. Relles, Has DRG Creep Crept Up? Decomposing the Case Mix Index Change Between 1987 and 1988, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4098-HCFA/ProPAC, 1991
- Carter, Grace M., Joseph P. Newhouse, and Daniel A. Relles, How Much Change in the Case Mix Index Is DRG Creep?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3826-HCFA, 1990
- Draper, David, William H. Rogers, Katherine L. Kahn, Emmett B. Keeler, Ellen J. Reinisch, Marjorie J. Sherwood, Maureen F. Carney, Jacqueline Kosecoff, Harry Savitt, Harris Montgomery Allen, Lisa V. Rubenstein, Robert H. Brook, Carol P. Roth, Carole Chew, Stanley S. Bentow, and Caren Kamberg, Effects of Medicare's Prospective Payment System on the Quality of Hospital Care, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-4519-1, 2006
51. Demonstrating That Vouchers Help the Poor More Than Housing Projects
- Lowry, Ira S., Experimenting with Housing Allowances: Executive Summary, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2880-HUD, 1982
- Lowry, Ira S., The Housing Assistance Supply Experiment: Tensions in Design and Implementation., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-5302, 1974
- Mulford, John E., James L. McDowell, Lawrence Helbers, Michael Murray, and Orhan M. Yildiz, Housing Consumption in a Housing Allowance Program, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2779-HUD, 1982
- Rydell, C. Peter, Kevin Neels, and C. Lance Barnett, Price Effects of a Housing Allowance Program, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2720-HUD, 1982
52. Outlining the Structural Elements for a Viable Palestinian State
53. Helping to Protect the Netherlands from Ruinous Floods
- Goeller, B. F., Allan Abrahamse, James H. Bigelow, Joseph G. Bolten, David M. De Ferranti, James C. DeHaven, T. F. Kirkwood, and Robert Petruschell, Protecting An Estuary From Floods - A Policy Analysis of the Oosterschelde: Vol. I, Summary Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2121/1-NETH, 1977
- Goeller, B. F., Stanley Charles Abraham, Allan Abrahamse, James H. Bigelow, Joseph G. Bolten, James C. DeHaven, David L. Jaquette, N. A. Katz, T. F. Kirkwood, Robert Petruschell, Tiina Repnau, James P. Stucker, Warren Walker, Louis H. Wegner, and Mary E. Vaiana, Policy Analysis of Water Management for the Netherlands: Vol. I, Summary Report, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2500/1-NETH, 1983
54. Helping the Military Fill Its Ranks with Skilled, Capable Soldiers
- Asch, Beth J., M. Rebecca Kilburn, and Jacob Alex Klerman, Attracting College-Bound Youth into the Military: Toward the Development of New Recruiting Policy Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-984-OSD, 1999
- Buddin, Richard, Enlistment Effects of the 2 + 2 + 4 Recruiting Experiment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4097-A, 1991
- Burnam, M. Audrey, Lisa S. Meredith, Cathy D. Sherbourne, R. Burciaga Valdez, and Georges Vernez, Army Families and Soldier Readiness, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3884-A, 1992
- Fernandez, Richard L., Enlistment Effects and Policy Implications of the Educational Assistance Test Program, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2935-MRAL, 1982
- Grissmer, David W., Sheila Nataraj Kirby, and Man-bing Sze, Factors Affecting Reenlistment of Reservists: Spouse and Employer Attitudes and Perceived Unit Environment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4011-RA, 1992
- Haggstrom, Gus, Tom Blaschke, Winston Chow, and William Lisowski, The Multiple Option Recruiting Experiment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2671-MRAL, 1981
- Harrell, Margaret C., Invisible Women: Junior Enlisted Army Wives, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1223, 2000
- Hosek, James and Christine E. Peterson, Serving Her Country: An Analysis of Women's Enlistment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3853-FMP, 1990
- Hosek, James, Christine E. Peterson, and Rick Eden, Educational Expectations and Enlistment Decisions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3350-FMP, 1986
- Hosek, James, Michael G. Mattock, C. Christine Fair, Jennifer Kavanagh, Jennifer Sharp, and Mark E. Totten, Attracting the Best: How the Military Competes for Information Technology Personnel, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-108-OSD, 2004
- Miller, Laura L., Jennifer Kavanagh, Maria C. Lytell, Keith Jennings, and Craig Martin, The Extent of Restrictions on the Service of Active-Component Military Women, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-1175-OSD, 2012
- Morrison, Peter A., Georges Vernez, David W. Grissmer, and Kevin F. McCarthy, Families in the Army: Looking Ahead, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3691-A, 1989
- Polich, J Michael, Richard L. Fernandez, and Bruce R. Orvis, Enlistment Effects of Military Educational Benefits, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-1783-MRAL, 1982
- Schaefer, Agnes Gereben, Jennie W. Wenger, Jennifer Kavanagh, Jonathan P. Wong, Gillian S. Oak, Thomas E. Trail, and Todd Nichols, Implications of Integrating Women into the Marine Corps Infantry, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1103-USMC, 2015
- Szayna, Thomas S., Eric V. Larson, Angela O'Mahony, Sean Robson, Agnes Gereben Schaefer, Miriam Matthews, J Michael Polich, Lynsay Ayer, Derek Eaton, William Marcellino, Lisa Kraus, Marek N. Posard, James Syme, Zev Winkelman, Cameron Wright, Megan Zander Cotugno, and William Welser IV, Considerations for Integrating Women into Closed Occupations in U.S. Special Operations Forces, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1058-USSOCOM, 2016
- Vernez, Georges and Gail L. Zellman, Families and Mission: A Review of the Effects of Family Factors on Army Attrition, Retention, and Readiness, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2624-A, 1987
- Ward, Michael P. and Hong W. Tan, The Retention of High Quality Personnel in the U.S. Armed Forces, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3117-MIL, 1985
- Yeung, Douglas, Christina Steiner, Chaitra M. Hardison, Lawrence M. Hanser, and Kristy N. Kamarck, Recruiting Policies and Practices for Women in the Military: Views from the Field, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1538-OSD, 2017
55. Establishing the Feasibility of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
- Augenstein, Bruno, A Revised Development Program for Ballistic Missiles of Intercontinental Range, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, SM-21, 1954
56. Developing a Big Data Tool for Enhanced Text Analysis
- What 32 Million Tweets Tell Us About Health and the Twitterverse
- Bodine-Baron, Elizabeth, Todd C. Helmus, Madeline Magnuson, and Zev Winkelman, Examining ISIS Support and Opposition Networks on Twitter, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1328-RC, 2016
- Marcellino, William, Meagan L. Smith, Christopher Paul, and Lauren Skrabala, Monitoring Social Media: Lessons for Future Department of Defense Social Media Analysis in Support of Information Operations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1742-OSD, 2017
57. Estimating the Costs of Future Weapon Systems
- Alchian, Armen Albert, Reliability of Progress Curves in Airframe Production, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-260-1, 1950
- Arrow, Kenneth and Selma S. Arrow, Methodology Problems in Airframe Cost-Performance Studies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-456-PR, 1950.
- Batchelder, C. A., H. E. Boren, Harry G. Campbell, J. A. Dei Rossi, and Joseph P. Large, An Introduction to Equipment Cost Estimating, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-6103-SA, 1969
- Boren, H. E., DAPCA: A Computer Program for Determining Aircraft Development and Production Costs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-5221-PR, 1967
- Fisher, Gene, Cost Considerations in Systems Analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-490-ASD, 1970
- Mooz, W. E., The B-X : a hypothetical bomber cost study, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-4635-PR, 1965
- Resetar, Susan A., J. Curt Rogers, and Ron Hess, Advanced Airframe Structural Materials: A Primer and Cost Estimating Methodology, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4016-AF, 1991
58. Making the Case for a Space-Based Missile Warning System
- Kellogg, William W. and Sidney Passman, Infrared Techniques Applied to the Detection and Interception of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-1572-PR, 1955
59. Developing the Theory of Nuclear Deterrence
- Brodie, Bernard, Strategy in the Missile Age, Princeton University Press, 1959,
- Brodie, Bernard, Strategy versus Tactics in a Nuclear Age., Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-0841, 1956
- Brodie, Bernard, The Anatomy of Deterrence, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-2218, 1958
- Brodie, Bernard, The meaning of limited war, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-2224, 1958
- Davis, Paul K., Studying First-Strike Stability with Knowledge-Based Models of Human Decisionmaking, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3689-CC, 1989
- Gilinsky, Victor and William E. Hoehn, Nonproliferation Treaty Safeguards and the Spread of Nuclear Technology, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-501, 1970
- Gompert, David C., Ken Watman, and Dean A. Wilkening, U.S. Nuclear Declaratory Policy: The Question of Nuclear First Use, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-596-RC, 1995
- Kahn, Herman, The Nature and Feasibility of War and Deterrence, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, P-1888-RC, 1960
- Kent, Glenn A. and David E. Thaler, First-Strike Stability: A Methodology for Evaluating Strategic Forces, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3765-AF, 1989
- Legge, J. Michael, Theater Nuclear Weapons and the NATO Strategy of Flexible Response, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2964-FF, 1983
- Schelling, Thomas, Nuclear weapons and limited war, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RM-2510, 1959
- Wilkening, Dean A. and Ken Watman, Strategic Defenses and First-Strike Stability, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3412-FF/RC, 1986
- Nuclear Deterrence
60. Understanding Terrorism and the Legacy of 9/11
- Lesser, Ian O., Bruce Hoffman, John Arquilla, David Ronfeldt, Michele Zanini, and Brian Michael Jenkins, Countering the New Terrorism, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-989-AF, 1999
- Jenkins, Brian Michael and John P. Godges, eds., The Long Shadow of 9/11: America's Response to Terrorism, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-1107-RC, 2011
61. Educating Prisoners to Reduce Recidivism
- Davis, Lois M., Robert Bozick, Jennifer L. Steele, Jessica Saunders, and Jeremy N. V. Miles, Serving Time or Wasting Time? Correctional Education Programs Improve Job Prospects, Reduce Recidivism, and Save Taxpayer Dollars, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, IG-113-BJA, 2013
- Davis, Lois M., Jennifer L. Steele, Robert Bozick, Malcolm V. Williams, Susan Turner, Jeremy N. V. Miles, Jessica Saunders, and Paul S. Steinberg, How Effective Is Correctional Education, and Where Do We Go from Here? The Results of a Comprehensive Evaluation, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-564-BJA, 2014
- Davis, Lois M., Robert Bozick, Jennifer L. Steele, Jessica Saunders, and Jeremy N. V. Miles, Evaluating the Effectiveness of Correctional Education: A Meta-Analysis of Programs That Provide Education to Incarcerated Adults, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-266-BJA, 2013
62. Providing a "Global Positioning System" for Health Care Policy
63. Taking America's Pulse
64. Quantifying the Value of a Good Night's Sleep
- Hafner, Marco, Martin Stepanek, and Wendy M. Troxel, Later school start times in the U.S.: An economic analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2109-RE, 2017
- Hafner, Marco, Martin Stepanek, Jirka Taylor, Wendy M. Troxel, and Christian Van Stolk, Why sleep matters—the economic costs of insufficient sleep: A cross-country comparative analysis, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1791-VH, 2016
- Wendy Troxel's TED talk
- More RAND research on sleep
65. Tracking China's Military Modernization
- Allen, Kenneth W., Glenn Krumel, and Jonathan D. Pollack, China's Air Force Enters the 21st Century, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-580-AF, 1995
- Bonds, Timothy M., Joel B. Predd, Timothy R. Heath, Michael S. Chase, Michael Johnson, Michael Lostumbo, James Bonomo, Muharrem Mane, and Paul S. Steinberg, What Role Can Land-Based, Multi-Domain Anti-Access/Area Denial Forces Play in Deterring or Defeating Aggression?, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1820-A, 2017
- Burke, Edmund J. and Astrid Stuth Cevallos, In Line or Out of Order? China's Approach to ADIZ in Theory and Practice, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2055-AF, 2017
- Burke, Edmund J., Astrid Stuth Cevallos, Mark R. Cozad, and Timothy R. Heath, Assessing the Training and Operational Proficiency of China's Aerospace Forces: Selections from the Inaugural Conference of the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, CF-340-AF, 2016
- Burles, Mark and Abram N. Shulsky, Patterns in China's Use of Force: Evidence from History and Doctrinal Writings, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1160-AF, 2000
- Chase, Michael S., Kristen Gunness, Lyle J. Morris, Samuel K. Berkowitz, and Benjamin Purser, Emerging Trends in China's Development of Unmanned Systems, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-990-OSD, 2015
- Cliff, Roger, John F. Fei, Jeff Hagen, Elizabeth Hague, Eric Heginbotham, and John Stillion, Shaking the Heavens and Splitting the Earth: Chinese Air Force Employment Concepts in the 21st Century, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-915-AF, 2011
- Cliff, Roger, Mark Burles, Michael S. Chase, Derek Eaton, and Kevin L. Pollpeter, Entering the Dragon's Lair: Chinese Antiaccess Strategies and Their Implications for the United States, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-524-AF, 2007
- Cozad, Mark R. and Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga, People's Liberation Army Air Force Operations over Water: Maintaining Relevance in China's Changing Security Environment, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2057-AF, 2017
- Crane, Keith, Roger Cliff, Evan S. Medeiros, James C. Mulvenon, and William H. Overholt, Modernizing China's Military: Opportunities and Constraints, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-260-1-AF, 2005
- Dobbins, James, Andrew Scobell, Edmund J. Burke, David C. Gompert, Derek Grossman, Eric Heginbotham, and Howard J. Shatz, Conflict with China Revisited: Prospects, Consequences, and Strategies for Deterrence, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-248-A, 2017
- Dossani, Rafiq and Scott W. Harold, eds., Maritime Issues in the East and South China Seas: Summary of a Conference Held January 12–13, 2016, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, CF-358-CAPP, 2016
- Engstrom, Jeffrey, Systems Confrontation and System Destruction Warfare: How the Chinese People's Liberation Army Seeks to Wage Modern Warfare, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1708-OSD, 2018
- Garafola, Cristina L. and Timothy R. Heath, The Chinese Air Force's First Steps Toward Becoming an Expeditionary Air Force, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2056-AF, 2017
- Gompert, David C., Astrid Stuth Cevallos, and Cristina L. Garafola, War with China: Thinking Through the Unthinkable, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1140-A, 2016
- Heath, Timothy R., Kristen Gunness, and Cortez A. Cooper III, The PLA and China's Rejuvenation: National Security and Military Strategies, Deterrence Concepts, and Combat Capabilities, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1402-OSD, 2016
- Heginbotham, Eric, Michael Nixon, Forrest E. Morgan, Jacob Heim, Jeff Hagen, Sheng Tao Li, Jeffrey Engstrom, Martin C. Libicki, Paul DeLuca, David A. Shlapak, David R. Frelinger, Burgess Laird, Kyle Brady, and Lyle J. Morris, The U.S.-China Military Scorecard: Forces, Geography, and the Evolving Balance of Power, 1996–2017, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-392-AF, 2015
- Heginbotham, Eric, Michael S. Chase, Jacob Heim, Bonny Lin, Mark R. Cozad, Lyle J. Morris, Christopher P. Twomey, Forrest E. Morgan, Michael Nixon, Cristina L. Garafola, and Samuel K. Berkowitz, China's Evolving Nuclear Deterrent: Major Drivers and Issues for the United States, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1628-AF, 2017
- Khalilzad, Zalmay, Abram N. Shulsky, Daniel Byman, Roger Cliff, David T. Orletsky, David A. Shlapak, and Ashley J. Tellis, The United States and a Rising China: Strategic and Military Implications, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1082-AF, 1999
- Lin, Bonny and Cristina L. Garafola, Training the People's Liberation Army Air Force Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) Forces, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1414-AF, 2016
- Medeiros, Evan S., Chasing the Dragon: Assessing China's System of Export Controls for WMD-Related Goods and Technologies, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-353, 2005
- Medeiros, Evan S., Roger Cliff, Keith Crane, and James C. Mulvenon, A New Direction for China's Defense Industry, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-334-AF, 2005
- Mulvenon, James C., Murray Scot Tanner, Michael S. Chase, David R. Frelinger, David C. Gompert, Martin C. Libicki, and Kevin L. Pollpeter, Chinese Responses to U.S. Military Transformation and Implications for the Department of Defense, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-340-OSD, 2006
- Mulvenon, James C., Professionalization of the Senior Chinese Officer Corps: Trends and Implications, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-901-OSD, 1997
- Ochmanek, David, Sustaining U.S. Leadership in the Asia-Pacific Region: Why a Strategy of Direct Defense Against Antiaccess and Area Denial Threats Is Desirable and Feasible, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-142-OSD, 2015
- Pollpeter, Kevin L., Michael S. Chase, and Eric Heginbotham, The Creation of the PLA Strategic Support Force and Its Implications for Chinese Military Space Operations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2058-AF, 2017
- Pollpeter, Kevin L., U.S.-China Security Management: Assessing the Military-to-Military Relationship, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-143-AF, 2004
- Saunders, Phillip C., Andrew Scobell (editors) PLA Influence on China's National Security Policymaking, Stanford University Press, 2015
- Shulsky, Abram N., Deterrence Theory and Chinese Behavior, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1161-AF, 2000
- Swaine, Michael D. and Ashley J. Tellis, Interpreting China's Grand Strategy: Past, Present, and Future, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-1121-AF, 2000
- Swaine, Michael D., The Role of the Chinese Military in National Security Policymaking, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-782-1-OSD, 1998
66. Improving the Lives of Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families
- Meadows, Sarah O., Terri Tanielian, and Benjamin Karney, eds., How Military Families Respond Before, During and After Deployment: Findings from the RAND Deployment Life Study, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-9906-A/OSD, 2016
- Ramchand, Rajeev and Theresa F Kelly, Can Access to Data Prevent Army Suicides? Identifying Optimal Response Strategies for Army Leaders, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1006-A, 2016
- Ramchand, Rajeev, Joie D. Acosta, Rachel M. Burns, Lisa H. Jaycox, and Christopher G. Pernin, The War Within: Preventing Suicide in the U.S. Military, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-953-OSD, 2011
- Sims, Carra S., Thomas E. Trail, Emily K. Chen, and Laura L. Miller, Today's Soldier: Assessing the Needs of Soldiers and Their Families, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1893-A, 2017
- Tanielian, Terri, Caroline Batka, and Lisa S. Meredith, Bridging Gaps in Mental Health Care: Lessons Learned from the Welcome Back Veterans Initiative, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2030-MTF, 2017
- Tanielian, Terri, Kathryn E. Bouskill, Rajeev Ramchand, Esther M. Friedman, Thomas E. Trail, and Angela Clague, Improving Support for America's Hidden Heroes: A Military Caregiver Research Blueprint, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-9950-TEDF, 2017
- Tanielian, Terri, Rajeev Ramchand, Michael P. Fisher, Carra S. Sims, Racine S. Harris, and Margaret C. Harrell, Military Caregivers: Cornerstones of Support for Our Nation's Wounded, Ill, and Injured Veterans, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-244-TEDF, 2013
- Trail, Thomas E., Laurie T. Martin, Lane F. Burgette, Linnea Warren May, Ammarah Mahmud, Nupur Nanda, and Anita Chandra, Charting Progress: U.S. Military Non-Medical Counseling Programs, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1861/1-OSD, 2018
67. Countering Russian Propaganda
- Helmus, Todd C., Elizabeth Bodine-Baron, Andrew Radin, Madeline Magnuson, Joshua Mendelsohn, William Marcellino, Andriy Bega, and Zev Winkelman, Russian Social Media Influence: Understanding Russian Propaganda in Eastern Europe, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2237-OSD, 2018
- Paul, Christopher and Miriam Matthews, The Russian "Firehose of Falsehood" Propaganda Model: Why It Might Work and Options to Counter It, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-198-OSD, 2016
68. Helping to Build a Culture of Health
- What 32 Million Tweets Tell Us About Health and the Twitterverse
- Acosta, Joie D., Margaret D. Whitley, Linnea Warren May, Tamara Dubowitz, Malcolm V. Williams, and Anita Chandra, Stakeholder Perspectives on a Culture of Health: Key Findings, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1274-RWJ, 2016
- Chandra, Anita, Joie D. Acosta, Katherine Grace Carman, Tamara Dubowitz, Laura Leviton, Laurie T. Martin, Carolyn Miller, Christopher Nelson, Tracy Orleans, Margaret Tait, Matthew Trujillo, Vivian L. Towe, Douglas Yeung, and Alonzo L. Plough, Building a National Culture of Health: Background, Action Framework, Measures, and Next Steps, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1199-RWJ, 2016
- Martin, Laurie T., Linnea Warren May, Sarah Weilant, Joie D. Acosta, and Anita Chandra, How Cultural Alignment and the Use of Incentives Can Promote a Culture of Health: Stakeholder Perspectives, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1889-RWJ, 2017
69. Helping Louisiana Preserve its Coastline
- Fischbach, Jordan R., David R. Johnson, David S. Ortiz, Benjamin P. Bryant, Matthew Hoover, and Jordan Ostwald, Coastal Louisiana Risk Assessment Model: Technical Description and 2012 Coastal Master Plan Analysis Results, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-1259-CPRA, 2012
- Groves, David G., Christopher Sharon, and Debra Knopman, Planning Tool to Support Louisiana's Decisionmaking on Coastal Protection and Restoration: Technical Description, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, TR-1266-CPRA, 2012
- Groves, David G., Jordan R. Fischbach, Debra Knopman, Christopher Sharon, David R. Johnson, David S. Ortiz, Benjamin P. Bryant, Matthew Hoover, and Jordan Ostwald, Addressing Coastal Vulnerabilities Through Comprehensive Planning: How RAND Supported the Development of Louisiana's Comprehensive Master Plan, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RB-9696-1, 2014
- RAND Supports Development of Louisiana's 2012 Coastal Master Plan
70. Diversity in the Military
- Hall, Kimberly Curry, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Sarah Weilant, Katherine L. Kidder, and Nelson Lim, Improving Gender Diversity in the U.S. Coast Guard: Identifying Barriers to Female Retention, Santa Monica, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2770-DHS, 2019
- Lim, Nelson, Abigail Haddad and Lindsay Daugherty, Implementation of the DoD Diversity and Inclusion Strategic Plan: A Framework for Change Through Accountability, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-333-OSD, 2013
- Lim, Nelson, Kimberly Curry Hall, Kirsten M. Keller, David Schulker, Louis T. Mariano, Miriam Matthews, Lisa Saum-Manning, Devon Hill, Brandon Crosby, Leslie Adrienne Payne, Linda Cottrell, and Clara A. Aranibar, Improving the Representation of Women and Racial/Ethnic Minorities Among U.S. Coast Guard Active-Duty Members, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-A362-2, 2021
- Military Leadership Diversity Commission, From Representation to Inclusion: Diversity Leadership for the 21st-Century Military — Final Report, 2011
- Schaefer, Agnes Gereben, Radha Iyengar Plumb, Srikanth Kadiyala, Jennifer Kavanagh, Charles C. Engel, Kayla M. Williams, and Amii M. Kress, Assessing the Implications of Allowing Transgender Personnel to Serve Openly, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-1530-OSD, 2016
- Yeung, Douglas and Nelson Lim, eds. Perspectives on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Department of the Air Force, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, PE-A909-1, 2021
71. A New Way to Quantify U.S. Income Inequality
- Price, Carter C. and Kathryn A. Edwards, Trends in Income from 1975 to 2018, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, WR-A516-1, 2020
72. Military Investments in Artificial Intelligence
- Tarraf, Danielle C., William Shelton, Edward Parker, Brien Alkire, Diana Gehlhaus Carew, Justin Grana, Alexis Levedahl, Jasmin Léveillé, Jared Mondschein, James Ryseff, Ali Wyne, Dan Elinoff, Edward Geist, Benjamin N. Harris, Eric Hui, Cedric Kenney, Sydne Newberry, Chandler Sachs, Peter Schirmer, Danielle Schlang, Victoria Smith, Abbie Tingstad, Padmaja Vedula, and Kristin Warren, The Department of Defense Posture for Artificial Intelligence: Assessment and Recommendations, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-4229-OSD, 2019
73. Building the Analytical Foundation for the U.S. All-Volunteer Force
- Asch, Beth J. and James N. Dertouzos, Educational Benefits Versus Enlistment Bonuses: A Comparison of Recruiting Options, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-302-OSD, 1994
- Buchanan, Joan L. and Susan D. Hosek, Costs, Productivity, and the Utilization of Physician's Extenders in Air Force Primary Medicine Clinics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2896-AF, 1983
- Buddin, Richard, Daniel S. Levy, Janet M. Hanley, and Donald Waldman, Promotion Tempo and Enlisted Retention, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-4135-FMP, 1992
- Cooper, Richard N., Military Manpower and the All-Volunteer Force, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-1450-ARPA, 1977
- Dertouzos, James N., The Effects of Military Advertising: Evidence from the Advertising Mix Test, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, N-2907-FMP, 1989
- Goldberg, George A. and David G. Jolly, Quality of Care Provided by Physician's Extenders in Air Force Primary Medicine Clinics, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-2436-AF, 1980
- Hosek, James and Christine E. Peterson,Reenlistment Bonuses and Retention Behavior, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3199-MIL, 1985
- Hosek, James and Jennifer Sharp, Keeping Military Pay Competitive: The Outlook for Civilian Wage Growth and Its Consequences, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, IP-205-A, 2001
- Hosek, James, Christine E. Peterson, and Rick Eden, Educational Expectations and Enlistment Decisions, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3350-FMP, 1986
- Orvis, Bruce R. and Beth J. Asch, Military Recruiting: Trends, Outlook, and Implications, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MR-902-A/OSD, 2001
- Polich, J Michael, James N. Dertouzos, and S. James Press, The Enlistment Bonus Experiment,Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, R-3353-FMP, 1986
- Rostker, Bernard, I Want You! The Evolution of the All-Volunteer Force, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, MG-265-RC, 2006
74. Gun Policy in America
- Gun Policy in America
- Gun Policy in America: An Overview
- In Search of Common Ground: Expert Judgments on Gun Policy Effects
- What Science Tells Us About the Effects of Gun Policies
75. Combating Truth Decay
- Kavanagh, Jennifer and Michael D. Rich, Truth Decay: An Initial Exploration of the Diminishing Role of Facts and Analysis in American Public Life, Santa Monica, Calif.: RAND Corporation, RR-2314-RC, 2018
- Truth Decay:Fighting for Facts and Analysis