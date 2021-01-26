Teenage Parents

This phase 1 clinical trial combined qualitative and quantitative methods to modify a collaborative care, telephone-based, depression care management intervention for adolescent mothers and to determine the acceptability, feasibility, and initial efficacy of the intervention.
Describes the response of 11 local education agencies to student pregnancy and parenthood, defines different types of programs, suggests models that might be used in other locations, and offers conclusions for policymakers on the federal, state, ...
Examines concerns surrounding adolescent reproduction: (1) which groups are most at risk for pregnancy and parenthood; (2) the effects of early parenthood on the parents; and (3) which groups are most vulnerable to these effects.